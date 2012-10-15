European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat to lower

LONDON, Oct 15 European stocks were likely to open flat to
slightly lower on Monday, with weaker commodity prices on concerns about global
growth seen hurting mining and energy shares, while worries about profit margins
for lenders could drag down financials.
Copper prices fell 0.4 percent to a one-month low and oil prices
dropped 0.8 percent on concerns about demand for commodities, especially
in China, the world's second-biggest economy.
A poll indicated that China may have expanded in the third quarter at the
slowest pace since the first quarter of 2009. However, a decline in Chinese
consumer and producer prices in September left scope for policy easing to
underpin growth. However, China's exports grew at roughly twice the rate
expected in September.
The GDP data will be released on Oct. 18 along with factory output, retail
sales and fixed-asset investment figures for September.
"There is a lot of caution around because economic growth does look
difficult from where we are, while the debt situation in Europe remains
challenging," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"The earnings season is also keeping investors nervous."
Financial shares will be in focus as results from Wells Fargo and
JPMorgan on Friday ignited concerns about shrinking profit margins for
big lenders, even as they reported record profits. Investors awaited results
from Citigroup on Monday for more clarity.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for
France's CAC were flat to 0.2 percent lower. Financial spreadbetters
earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 0.2 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.5 percent
to 1,093.33 points on Friday. The index has been in a tight range of about 50
points since early August, with concerns about the debt situation in countries
such as Greece and Spain prompting investors to stay cautious.
Euro zone officials said in Tokyo during the weekend that Spain could ask
for financial aid next month and if it does the request would likely be dealt
with alongside a revised loan programme for Greece and a bailout for Cyprus in
one big package.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday that Greece would
not default, but warned that if Athens did exit the eurozone it would be
damaging not only for the zone as a whole but also for Greece.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0632 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,428.59 -0.3 % -4.25
NIKKEI 8,577.93 0.51 % 43.81
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.3 % -1.54
EUR/USD 1.2909 -0.33 % -0.0043
USD/JPY 78.50 0.1 % 0.0800
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.654 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.458 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,743.19 -0.6 % -$10.56
US CRUDE $91.11 -0.82 % -0.75
* Asian shares ease on corporate earning worry
* Nikkei steady as Softbank losses offset by China data
* Wall St posts worst week since June, banks weigh
* Euro sags, market wants clarity on Spain
* Brent slips to $114 as demand outlook worsens
* Shanghai copper at 1-month low; China data eyed
* Gold falls to 2-1/2-week low on stop-loss selling
* Prices rise on muted inflation; Spain eyed
COMPANY NEWS
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND, SANTANDER
Spain's Santander dramatically pulled out of its 1.65 billion pound ($2.65
billion) deal to buy 316 UK branches from Royal Bank of Scotland late on Friday,
dealing a sharp blow to the state-backed British bank.
BAE
The company plans to spend the proceeds of a Saudi arms deal on a share
buyback to appease investors following the collapse of its $45 billion merger
with Airbus parent EADS, the Sunday Times reported.
TECHNIP
A consortium including the oil services company has won a 200 million euro
contract for a South China Sea deepwater gas development project. Technip's
share of the contract is around 110 million euros, the company said on Monday.
VIVENDI
French mobile phone operator SFR, a unit of the media-to-telecom
conglomerate is in talks with unlisted cable company Numericable over a possible
tie-up, the daily Le Figaro reported.
BP
Bidding will open this week for BP's half of Russian oil company TNK-BP
, with state oil major Rosneft tipped as the likely buyer of
the British oil major's stake in the fraught but lucrative joint venture.
UBS
UBS on Saturday said final decisions in an ongoing business review have not
yet been taken, after a newspaper reported the Swiss bank is set to axe around
2,000 jobs in information technology to cut costs.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
General Motors and the French automaker are exploring ways to combine
European operations in a second phase of the carmaking alliance they forged to
save costs earlier this year, sources said.
NORSK HYDRO, ORKLA
Norway's Norsk Hydro and Orkla will merge their extruded aluminium
businesses into a 50/50 joint venture to cut cost and gain scale amid the
industry's global downturn, the two firms said on Monday.
LVMH
Paris prosecutors have launched a preliminary criminal investigation into
the conditions surrounding the luxury group building of a stake in bag maker
Hermes, the Paris prosecutor's office said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen expects growth in China of between seven and eight percent,
Jochem Heizmann, board member for China told Automobilwoche. Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Deutsche Telekom aims to complete the merger of its T-Mobile U.S. unit with
MetroPCS in the second quarter 2013 and pay a dividend of at least 0.70
euros per share for 2012, its CFO told Boersenzeitung (Saturday edition).