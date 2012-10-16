Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to rally; U.S. earnings eyed

PARIS, Oct 16 European stocks are set to open higher on Tuesday,
adding to the previous session's rebound and tracking gains on Wall Street and
in Asia following better-than-expected U.S. corporate results and macro data.
At 0627 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up 0.7-0.9 percent.
U.S. shares advanced on Monday, buoyed by Citigroup's forecast-beating
earnings and by retail sales that sharply exceeded expectations.
On Tuesday, investors awaited earnings from bellwethers such as Goldman
Sachs, IBM and Intel, seeking further insight on the
impact from the global slowdown on corporate results.
According to Thomson Reuters data, third-quarter earnings for S&P 500
companies are expected to fall 3.0 percent year-on-year.
Although the U.S. earnings season has just started, data showed 94 S&P
companies have already warned about their third-quarter earnings, while 23
companies upgraded their profit forecast for the three-month period, a ratio of
profit warnings/profit upgrades of 4.1, the weakest ratio since the third
quarter of 2001.
"With so many profit warnings we already had, expectations are very low, so
anything slightly reassuring could cheer investors," a Paris-based trader said.
Shares in Citigroup surged 5.5 percent on Monday after posting
better-than-expected results, with a rise in mortgage lending profit.
On the European front, shares of the world's biggest luxury goods maker LVMH
will be in focus after posting quarterly sales that confirmed a
slowdown in the sector.
Shares in LVMH traded in Frankfurt were down 0.8 percent.
The auto sector will be in the spotlight after Europe's new car market
shrank at the fastest pace in the past 12 months in September, with nearly all
major brands suffering double-digit declines as a deepening recession in the
euro zone took its toll on the sector.
Greece will also be in focus after Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on
Monday the debt-stricken country will conclude austerity talks with its lenders
to continue receiving the bailout funds it needs, but officials said the talks
would most likely not be finished by Thursday's EU summit.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,440.13 0.81 % 11.54
NIKKEI 8,701.31 1.44 % 123.38
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 517.34 0.6 % 3.10
EUR/USD 1.2988 0.31 % 0.0040
USD/JPY 78.89 0.34 % 0.2700
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.673 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.481 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,738.79 0.19 % $3.30
US CRUDE $92.06 0.23 % 0.21
COMPANY NEWS:
LVMH
The luxury group sounded the latest warning that luxury consumers are
tightening their purse strings as it posted a further slowdown in comparable
sales growth in the third quarter to 6 percent.
AUTOMAKERS
Europe's new car market shrank at the fastest pace in the past 12 months in
September, leaving nearly all major brands nursing double-digit declines as a
deepening balance sheet recession in the euro zone took its toll on carmakers.
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG confirmed its full-year outlook on
Tuesday, as a weaker Swiss franc and strong sales of its top-selling cancer
medicines offset declines in other drugs in the third quarter.
CASINO
The French retailer said robust emerging markets outpaced weak conditions at
home to lift third-quarter like-for-like sales by 4.2 percent.
KBC
The Belgian banking and insurance group plans to sell its treasury shares
through a private placement with institutions, part of its agreement with
European regulators after it received state aid.
MEDIASET
Italy's No. 1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset has attracted interest
from a series of foreign TV groups, two sources said on Monday.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
U.S. farm and construction equipment maker CNH rejected the terms of
a proposed merger with Italy's Fiat Industrial, a setback for Chairman Sergio
Marchionne's plans for a U.S. listing.
REE, IBERDROLA, ENDESA
S&P cut REE ratings to BBB-/A-2, puts Iberdrola rating on watch negative,
revised Endesa outlook to negative from stable.
IBERDROLA
British utility Scottish Power, a subsidiary of Spain's Iberdrola, said on
Monday it will raise retail gas and electricity prices by 7 percent on average
from Dec. 3
REPSOL
Spain's competition watchdog and energy regulator urged increased
competition in the country's petrol market in two reports on Monday that warned
of high distribution margins among the sector's three main players. British oil
major BP and Spain's Repsol and Cepsa control the country's
national fuel production.
ALLIANZ
Google is holding talks with German insurers on setting up a German-language
price comparison website, Financial Times Deutschland reported on Tuesday.
NESTLE
Starbucks Corp's U.S. stores on Tuesday will begin selling the
coffee chain's new Verismo coffee and espresso brewer, which aims to grab a
piece of the fast-growing single-serve market dominated by Green Mountain Coffee
Roasters Inc and Nestle SA.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
Italian advertising group Cairo Communications has presented an offer for
broadcaster Telecom Italia Media, two sources close to the matter said on
Monday.
BANCO POPOLARE, CREDITO BERGAMASCO
Credito Bergamasco said on Monday it had approved the sale of 35 branches to
its parent company Banco Popolare. The operation will lift theTier 1 capital
ratio of Bergamasco to 23.5 percent from 21.3 oercent end June.