European Factors to Watch-Shares to edge higher on China data

LONDON, Oct 18 European shares were set to edge higher on
Thursday for the fourth straight day of gains, with figures pointing to a
year-end rebound in the Chinese economy and encouraging U.S. housing starts data
improving sentiment.
    China grew at a rate of 7.4 percent in the third quarter from a year
earlier, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2009, but the figures
matched expectations. Other data such as fixed asset investment, retail sales
and industrial output slightly exceeded forecasts. 
    The numbers followed Wednesday's data showing groundbreaking on new U.S.
homes jumped 15 percent in September, the quickest pace since July 2008,
indicating that the housing sector was recovering.
    However, gains in European shares were expected to be capped because of
uncertainty over whether Spain will seek a bailout, and ahead of a meeting of
European leaders, who will try to bridge differences over plans for a banking
union. No substantial decisions are expected, reviving worries about complacency
in tackling the three-year-old debt crisis. 
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 5 to 8
points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 1 to 5
points, or as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 2 to 6
points, or as much as 0.2 percent.
  
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0533 GMT                                   
                                                 LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                 1,460.91      0.41 %       5.99
     NIKKEI                                  8,970.29      1.86 %     163.74
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                       0.42 %       2.21
     EUR/USD                                   1.3098     -0.14 %    -0.0019
     USD/JPY                                    79.12      0.25 %     0.2000
     10-YR US TSY YLD                           1.811          --      -0.01
     10-YR BUND YLD                             1.653          --       0.03
     SPOT GOLD                              $1,748.20     -0.09 %     -$1.49
     US CRUDE                                  $92.09     -0.03 %      -0.03
 
    * Asian shares rise after US data, China GDP                
    * Nikkei hits three-week high on China GDP, softer yen      
    * S&P 500 gets housing lift, but IBM reins in the Dow       
    * Euro stays near 1-mth high on Spain hopes,global optimism 
    * Brent crude steady above $113                             
    * Gold steady after China data, euro zone summit eyed       
    * London copper edges up for 3rd day                        
    * Treasuries-Prices fall on improved homes data

