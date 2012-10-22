European Factors to Watch-Shares to open mixed, earnings eyed

LONDON Oct 22 European shares were likely to open mixed on Monday, with disappointing earnings from some major companies and persistent concerns about the pace of global economic recovery prompting investors to stay cautious.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX futures rose 0.1 percent, while France's CAC futures dropped 0.2 percent.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.2 percent to 2542.24 points on Friday, with charts showing that the index could hover in a tight range in the near term.

The index was expected to face a stiff resistance at around 2,600 points, its 2012 high, and was seen getting support at 2,500, which was a resistance in late August.

"We are likely to stay in this range and will not try to attack the resistance in the first attempt. It can drag on for a little while. There is no real selling pressure, but no attempt to (the) upside either," said Petra von Kerssenbrock, technical analyst at Commerzbank.

Sentiment dampened as U.S. stocks fell 1.5-2.2 percent on Friday after General Electric, the largest U.S. conglomerate, reported weaker-than-expected revenue and McDonald's, the world's top fast-food chain, posted its worst quarterly restaurant sales growth performance in nine years.

Results from both the companies, seen as barometers of the overall economy's health, followed poor earnings from some major technology companies in recent days which have raised concerns about the European earnings season, which will gather momentum from this week.

According to Thomson Reuters data, out of the 8 percent of companies on the STOXX Europe 600 index that have reported results so far, 48 percent have missed forecasts. Of the 116 U.S. S&P 500 companies, 58 percent have missed on revenue expectations, hit by slower global economic growth.

Exports figures from Japan, the world's third-largest economy, further highlighted difficult economic conditions. The country's exports tumbled in the year to September, raising concerns that it may slide back into recession as sales to China and Europe sag amid the global slowdown.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares fell 0.8 percent on Friday after signs of disagreement from European Union leaders over how to help the region's debt-ridden banks hit financial stocks. Germany's DAX fell 0.8 percent, while Spain's IBEX slumped 2.3 percent.

Spain late on Friday extended a ban on short-selling Spanish securities for a week and said it would seek European approval for a further three-month ban in order to discourage investors from trying to profit from an economic crisis.

COMPANY NEWS

BP

Rosneft and BP are preparing to announce a deal worth over $25 billion that could give the British oil company a stake of between 16 and 20 percent in the state-controlled Russian energy firm, sources familiar with the situation said.