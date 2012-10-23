Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to bounce; U.S. earnings eyed

PARIS, Oct 23 European stocks are set to rise on Tuesday, reversing the previous session's losses and mirroring a late-session bounce on Wall Street, while investors brace for a flurry of U.S. earnings. At 0626 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent. Investors awaited earnings from a number of major U.S. companies such as DuPont, 3M, United Technologies and UPS. On Monday, European shares retreated after Caterpillar joined other multinational manufacturers in giving a sobering take on the outlook for the global economy. Overall in the U.S. reporting season, earnings have generally been beating lowered expectations, although revenues have been weak and profit warnings have been frequent. Of the 123 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, 60.2 percent have topped analysts' expectations for earnings, but 61 percent have missed revenue forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters data. "Given the expectations heading into the earnings season were pretty low, these figures, while not great, are far from the disaster that many in the analyst community had been fearing - perhaps explaining investors seeming willingness to step in and buy the market when it hit key technical support levels," IG strategist Cameron Peacock writes in a note. After the bell On Wall Street on Monday, shares of Yahoo surged 4.2 percent after the Internet company's quarterly earnings beat expectations and its chief executive officer said it is economically attractive to buy back the stock at current price levels. Tuesday's rebound could be limited, however, by renewed worries over Spain after Moody's downgraded its credit ratings on five Spanish regions, including the key region of Catalunya. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,433.82 0.04 % 0.63 NIKKEI 9,014.25 0.04 % 3.54 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 519.61 -0.25 % -1.31 EUR/USD 1.3043 -0.12 % -0.0016 USD/JPY 79.86 -0.1 % -0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.803 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.619 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,723.69 -0.27 % -$4.60 US CRUDE $88.84 0.21 % 0.19 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch down as earnings caution weighs > Dow, S&P end flat; Yahoo gains after the bell > Nikkei inches up; Kansai Electric Power drags utilities lower > TREASURIES-Bonds little changed in Asia, eyes on auctions > FOREX-Yen falls broadly on expectations for BOJ easing > Gold holds above $1,720, Fed in focus > LME copper hovers near 6-wk low; Fed, China eyed > Brent steady above $109 after sliding for five days, Mideast support COMPANY NEWS: ALFA LAVAL The Swedish engineering group's third quarter core eanings were below market expectations and the firm said it expected demand in the final quarter of the year to be flat at best. SYNGENTA The world's largest agrochemicals company, confirmed its full-year financial targets on Tuesday after a strong start to the planting season in Latin America. ARM The chip designer whose processor technology powers Apple's and Samsung's smartphones, posted a 22 percent rise in three-quarter profit after it made further inroads into markets like digital TVs and microcontrollers. COMMERZBANK Germany's second biggest lender has mandated UBS to help it sell its custodian business, two people familiar with the transaction told Reuters. FAURECIA The French auto parts maker controlled by PSA Peugeot Citroen cut its full-year earnings forecast as European auto production slows. MICHELIN The French tyremaker said quarterly revenue grew 5.7 percent and raised its cash-flow target for a second straight month as strong pricing and currency effects offset a decline in sales volumes. SWEDBANK Swedbank posted a third-quarter operating profit of 4.75 billion Swedish crowns ($721.8 million) beating forecasts and said it expected credit growth to be limited and interest rates to be low for the foreseeable future. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN The troubled French automaker may need state backing for its car loans arm as soon as this week because publication of the group's quarterly sales on Wednesday may trigger debt rating downgrades, Les Echos newspaper reported. HERA, ACEGAS-APS Italy's Hera, backed by new state-controlled investor Fondo Strategico Italiano, will consider more tie-ups to strengthen its position as the country's No. 2 multi-utility following its merger with Acegas-APS. AREVA French nuclear group Areva AREVA.PA confirmed it was in exclusive talks to sell U.S.-based radioactivity measuring business Canberra, aiming to raise funds to cut debt and invest in reactor safety. VEOLIA The waste and water group's board backed a deal to reduce its stake in its Veolia Transdev joint venture with French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) to 40 percent from 50 percent, Les Echos reported. KLEPIERRE The French property group posted a 3.1 percent rise in third-quarter rental income and stuck to its full-year earnings targets. NORSK HYDRO The Norwegian aluminium producer swung to an underlying third-quarter net loss of 20 million Norwegian crowns ($3.53 million) in the third quarter as depressed aluminium prices weighed on margins.