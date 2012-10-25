版本:
Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to inch up, earnings in focus

PARIS, Oct 25 European stock index futures
pointed to a slightly higher open on Thursday, helped by further
signs of recovery in China and by expectations data will show
Britain probably came out of recession.
    Gains could be limited, however, by a raft of disappointing
corporate results as companies feel the pinch from the global
slowdown.
    At 0630 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for
Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up
0.2-0.3 percent.
    China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said
the country's factory output should grow faster in the last
three months of 2012 than in the third quarter, though the
recovery remains clouded by uncertainty in export markets.
 
    In Europe, investors awaited economic growth numbers for
Britain that are expected to show the country  has come out of
recession between July and September. The data is due at 0830
GMT. 
    Miners will be in the spotlight after Brazil's Vale SA
, the world's No. 2 mining group, posted a 66 percent
slump in profit, forcing it to delay major mining projects and
consider the sale of assets. 
    Late on Wednesday, German car maker Daimler 
warned that it would miss its earnings forecast this year by
about 1 billion euros and would not improve profit margins next
year as expected, blaming "significantly more difficult market
conditions." 
    Results coming out early on Thursday were not reassuring
either, with France Telecom slashing its dividend,
Credit Suisse posting a sharp drop in net profit,
Dutch staffing firm Randstad warning of sales declines
in Europe, especially France and Germany, and WPP, the
world's largest advertising group, cutting its full-year outlook
for the second time in two months.
    "The overall picture is pretty grim. We're getting a lot of
negative surprises, and some are coming from companies that have
been among the most resilient. It's a bit early to draw
conclusion on the overall earnings season, but clearly there are
red flags in revenue numbers," a Paris-based trader said.
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
gained 0.5 percent on Wednesday, halting a sharp three-session
drop, helped in part by Chinese macro data signalling a recovery
in growth.
    
----------------------------------------------------------------
---------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0638 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,408.75  -0.31 %    -4.36
 NIKKEI                              9,055.20   1.13 %    100.9
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       519.00   0.21 %     1.09
 EUR/USD                               1.3004   0.25 %   0.0033
 USD/JPY                                80.16   0.45 %   0.3600
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.814       --     0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.590       --     0.02
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,713.00   0.65 %   $11.07
 US CRUDE                              $86.23   0.58 %     0.50
 
    COMPANY NEWS:
    
    STEEL AND MINERS
    Brazil's Vale SA, the world's No. 2 mining
company, said on Wednesday that third-quarter profit fell 66
percent compared with a year earlier, prompting the company to
delay major mining projects and consider the sale of assets.
 
    
    CREDIT SUISSE 
    The Swiss lender said on Thursday it would target an extra 1
billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion) of cost savings by 2015
after third-quarter net profit shrank by more than half.
 
    
    FRANCE TELECOM 
    France Telecom slashed its dividend for this year and next
in the face of tougher than expected competition from a new
low-cost mobile rival in its key domestic market and a weaker
economic outlook. 
        
    WPP 
    The world's largest advertising group cut its full-year
outlook for the second time in two months on Thursday after a
slowdown in trading in North America and Continental Europe hit
its third quarter. 
        
    UNILEVER 
    Consumer goods giant Unilever posted a 5.9 percent rise in
underlying sales in the third quarter, beating analyst
forecasts, helped by strong demand for its goods in emerging
markets. 
    
    ABB 
    The engineering firm looked beyond a 4-percent fall in
quarterly profit and slowing growth in major economies to sketch
out good longer-term prospects built on rising demand for energy
efficiency and urbanisation. 
    
    RANDSTAD 
    Dutch staffing firm Randstad, the world's second-largest,
warned of sales declines in Europe, especially France and
Germany, and said it expected restructuring costs in the fourth
quarter to improve efficiency. 
    
   AXA 
   Europe's No. 2 insurer reported a 1.3 percent rise in
nine-month revenues on a comparable basis on Thursday as
strength in areas such as property and casualty insurance offset
weakness in life insurance. 
    
   SANOFI 
   The firm on Thursday said full-year earnings will decline
less than expected, despite the loss of top-selling drugs
previously protected by patents, after third-quarter results
beat expectations. 
    
    NOVARTIS 
    Swiss drugmaker posted lower-than-expected third quarter
sales on Thursday, dragged down by the loss of a U.S. patent on
its top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan and lower sales at
its Sandoz unit. 
    
   SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC 
   French engineer cut its full-year sales forecast on Thursday
following a worse-than-expected slowdown in parts of western
Europe and a later-than-expected rebound in China. 
        
   PERNOD RICARD  
   The French spirits group lagged forecasts with a 5 percent
rise in underlying first-quarter sales, as demand for its Scotch
whiskies slowed in Asia and sales declined in austerity-hit
Southern Europe. 
    
   SAFRAN 
   The French aerospace group posted third-quarter sales up 15
percent and broadly reaffirmed its full-year outlook on
Thursday, led by equipment sales for the new Boeing 787 
and servicing of engines for smaller jetliners. 
    
    BASF 
    Libyan oil and demand for pesticides will help Germany's
BASF achieve its target of higher operating profit this year,
offsetting a downturn at its main industrial chemicals and
plastics business.

