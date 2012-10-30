European Factors to Watch - Stocks seen edging higher in thin trade

LONDON, Oct 30 European stocks are seen opening slightly higher
on Tuesday, keeping within their recent range in a likely quiet session with
Wall Street still closed, as investors digested mixed company results.
At 0725 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and
Germany's DAX were up 0.3 percent, while contracts for France's CAC
were up 0.2 percent.
Trading volumes were expected to be thin, with U.S. stock markets set to
remain closed for a second straight day while high winds and heavy rain pounded
the East Coast, flooding large parts of New York City.
"(The storm) is going to affect volumes and the earnings outlook continues
to remain fairly mixed," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets
said.
Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday its third-quarter pretax profit
rose to 1.1 billion euros ($1.42 billion), in-line with analyst expectations, as
sales and trading at the investment bank jumped by 67 percent on the year.
Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz, reported a preliminary
operating profit of 2.5 billion euros in the third quarter on a
better-than-expected performance in all business segments, especially asset
management.
But Swiss bank UBS swung to an unexpected third-quarter net loss
of 2.172 billion francs, hit by restructuring costs as well as 863 million
francs in charges on the value of its own debt.
The firm revealed plans to wind down its fixed income business and fire
10,000 bankers, in one of the biggest culls of finance jobs since the implosion
of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
"The market is taking the view that UBS is front-running the issue... and as
a result (the stock) could benefit from that," CMC's Hewson said.
German retailer Metro reported a worse-than-expected 35 percent
plunge in third-quarter profit, feeling the full force of a downturn in spending
brought on by the euro zone debt crisis.
With roughly a third of the European earnings season over, around 40 percent
of companies that have reported so far have missed expectations, Thomson Reuters
Starmine data showed.
The euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index shed 17.26 points,
or 0.7 percent, to 2,478.84 points on Monday, led by insurers on expectations
Hurricane Sandy would boost damage claims, while political jitters in debt-laden
Italy cast shadows on the euro zone.
The index, which has traded in a 50-point range for the past four sessions,
is down 4.5 percent from a six-month high hit in mid-September as concerns about
a difficult economic and corporate earnings outlook curbed enthusiasm over plans
by the European Central bank and the Federal Reserve to tame borrowing costs for
struggling European countries and revive U.S. economic growth, respectively.
The Bank of Japan weighed in with a ninth round of quantitative easing (QE)
on Tuesday by increasing the size of its asset buying and lending programme by
11 trillion yen ($138 billion). The move, which was largely expected, sent
Japan's Nikkei share average into negative territory in late trade.
"Whilst it was widely expected, QE9 comes hot off the back of QE8 just over
a month ago, and is another example of the ever diminishing returns of central
bank action," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note.
Euro zone economic sentiment was expected to have fallen for an eighth
straight month in October to a low of 84, not seen since August 2009, a European
Commission survey was expected to show at 1000 GMT.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 725
GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET
CHG
NIKKEI 8,841. -0.98 % -87.36
8
MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ000 0.06 % 0.31
EX-JP PUS>
EUR/USD 1.2931 0.22 % 0.0029
USD/JPY 79.45 -0.4 % -0.320
10-YR US <US10YT=RR 1.721 -- 0.00
TSY YLD
10-YR BUND <EU10YT=RR 1.457 -- -0.02
YLD
SPOT GOLD $1,711 0.14 % $2.36
60
US CRUDE $85.48 -0.07 % -0.06
COMPANY NEWS
BAYER
Germany's largest drugmaker on Tuesday posted a 2.2 percent gain in
quarterly underlying core earnings as more prescriptions for its drugs offset a
weaker plastics business.
UBS
The Swiss bank revealed plans on Tuesday to wind down its fixed income
business and fire 10,000 bankers, in one of the biggest bonfires of finance jobs
since the implosion of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE third-quarter pretax profit rose 20 percent to 1.1
billion euros ($1.42 billion) on Tuesday, in-line with analyst expectations as
sales and trading at the investment bank jumped by 67 percent on the year.
ENI
The Italian oil and gas group beat expectations on Tuesday when it reported
a 3.1 percent rise in underlying net profit in the third quarter boosted by an
ongoing recovery of its production in Libya.
NOKIAN RENKAAT
The tyre maker said it will begin lay-off talks at its Finnish plant in
Nokia and estimated up to 45 employees could be made redundant.
AREVA
Areva called for a suspension of the bidding process for two units at the
Temelin nuclear plant in the Czech Republic after the country's energy provider
CEZ disqualified the French nuclear power group.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
The French utility denied a report in a business newsletter which claimed
that it was planning a capital increase of "at least 1 billion" euros and called
for the publication to be investigated.
VIVENDI, ILIAD
Vivendi's SFR is in discussions about a tie-up with Iliad, which shook up
France's mobile market when it launched its low-cost Free Mobile offering
earlier this year, Les Echos reported on its website.
BOUGYUES
The French conglomerate's construction division has won a 111 million-euro
share of a contract to design and build sports facilities in Canada in a
consortium with Canadian construction firm Kenaidan Contracting.
TOTAL
Spain's gas distributor Enagas is one of fifty investors to have
shown interest in buying Total's domestic gas transport and storage unit TIGF,
French daily Les Echos reported.
ARCELORMITTAL
Severstal, Russia's third-largest steel producer, is in talks to
acquire ArcelorMittal's assets in Florange in eastern France, Les Echos reported
on its website, citing unidentified sources close to the matter.
SPANISH BAD BANK, BANKIA
Spain on Monday said it would apply steep discounts to property assets
transferred into a so-called bad bank and pledged significant returns in a move
to lure reluctant investors. It will initially receive assets from state-rescued
banks worth 45 billion euros but is expected to manage assets worth 60 billion
euros over time.
Bankia alone will contribute as much as 24.8 billion euros of the assets
.
ITALY DEBT
Fitch Ratings downgraded the region of Sicily's credit rating to two notches
above junk on Monday, a day after half of voters on the Italian island stayed
away from polling booths to express their dissatisfaction with politics.
The Treasury sells 3.0-4.0 billion euros of a new 5-year BTP and
2.0-3.0 billion euros of 10-year BTPs on Tuesday.