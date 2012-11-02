European Factors to Watch - European shares seen slightly lower

LONDON, Nov 2 European shares are expected to dip at opening on Friday, with investors unlikely to commit to large, new bets ahead of U.S. employment data later in the day. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 5 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower. Germany's DAX is seen opening down by 1 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 is seen flat to 3 points higher, or up by as much as 0.1 percent. U.S. non-farm payrolls employment data is released at 1230 GMT - the last set of major U.S. economic data before the country's Presidential elections on Nov. 6. The numbers are expected to show that non-farm employers added just 125,000 jobs last month - not enough to prevent the jobless rate from rising a tenth of a point to 7.9 percent. "Despite yesterday's gains, the heady risk on sentiment is temporarily on pause as traders wait to see the state of the non-farm jobs data and the unemployment rate for the U.S.," London Capital Group dealer Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note. On Thursday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.2 percent to 1,109.99 points, recovering from a 0.6 percent fall on Wednesday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT615 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,427.59 1.09 % 15.43 NIKKEI 9,051.22 1.17 % 104.35 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 1 % 5.17 EX-JP S> EUR/USD 1.2904 -0.29 % -0.0038 USD/JPY 80.26 0.16 % 0.1300 10-YR US TSY 1.730 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.474 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,708.8 -0.31 % -$5.28 US CRUDE $86.68 -0.47 % -0.41 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as positive data buoys risk appetite > U.S. STOCKS - Wall St jumps on strong consumer and jobs data > Nikkei rises on hopes for U.S. economic recovery > TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond extends loss to point > FOREX-Yen dangles near 4-month low, commodity currencies firm > PRECIOUS-Gold edges down ahead of US jobs data > METALS-LME copper edges down; U.S. jobs data eyed > Brent inches below $108 ahead of U.S. jobs data