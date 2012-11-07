European Factors to Watch - Equities seen boosted by Obama win

LONDON, Nov 7 Europe's main stock indexes are seen edging higher
at the open on Wednesday after a U.S. election victory for President Barack
Obama removed uncertainty over leadership of the world's biggest economy.
However gains are likely to be limited as attention switches to the "fiscal
cliff" of some $600 billion of spending cuts and tax increases that threaten to
send the United States back into recession next year. To avoid the grave
consequences for the economy and markets, Obama now faces tough negotiations
with Republicans.
"Investors' prospects remain hostage to the same issues that existed long
before the election. The real concern is how they deal with an impending fiscal
cliff. That divide remains the real political crisis as we approach the end of
the year," said Ioan Smith, strategist at Knight Capital.
Spreadbetters expect Frankfurt's DAX to gain 15 to 41 points, or as
much as 0.6 percent and Paris' CAC 40 to rise 1 to 10 points, or as much
as 0.3 percent, reporting a flurry of buying activity after Republican
challenger Mitt Romney conceded the election.
London's FTSE 100 is seen opening mixed, with calls ranging from
down 2 points to up 9 points.
Futures on U.S. benchmark S&P 500 traded down 4.2 points, or 0.3 percent at
1,419.80 points by 0605 GMT, off a session low of 1,411.20.
Aside from the U.S. election, investors will also focus on Greece, where the
coalition government faces a parliamentary vote on an unpopular austerity
package needed to secure the next tranche of an international bailout and avert
bankruptcy. The measures are expected to pass with narrow majority.
Euro zone retail sales and German industrial output data for September will
offer further signs of the depth of the crisis in the region, which has
increasingly forced European firms to look abroad for profit growth.
Weakness in Europe pushed Danish brewer Carlsberg to miss
analysts' forecasts on quarterly operating profit. Adding to gloomy corporate
newsflow, Dutch financial group ING unveiled job cut plans in insurance
and commercial banking divisions, while Europe's No. 2 insurer Axa
lowered targets for coming years.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,428.39 0.79 % 11.13
NIKKEI 8,972.89 -0.03 % -2.26
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.67 % 3.50
EUR/USD 1.2867 0.43 % 0.0055
USD/JPY 80.06 -0.35 % -0.2800
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.689 -- -0.06
10-YR BUND YLD 1.464 -- 0.03
SPOT GOLD $1,725.24 0.58 % $9.90
US CRUDE $88.46 -0.28 % -0.25
