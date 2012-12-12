European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up for 8th day, Fed eyed

LONDON, Dec 12 European shares were set to rise for an eighth straight session to a new 18-month high on Wednesday, with expectations of more stimulus from the Fed and hints of some progress on U.S. budget talks helping sentiment. Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 5 to 7 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 20 to 25 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 16 to 19 points, or as much as 0.5 percent. "The rally continues off the back of anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will step up monetary easing," Zahid Mahmood, senior dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note. "Further progress is also expected on the budgetary front with regard to the U.S. "fiscal cliff" in an effort to further support an economy that seems to be showing the first tentative signs of having turned the corner." The U.S. central bank is expected to extend its purchases of mortgage-backed debt and replace another expiring stimulus program with a new bout of money creation following the latest FOMC meeting on Wednesday. And negotiations to avert about $600 billion in spending cuts and tax rises ahead of a year-end deadline intensified as President Barack Obama and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner spoke by phone on Tuesday after exchanging new proposals. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.4 percent at 1,138.85 points on Tuesday, its highest finish since mid-2011 and taking its gains for the past three weeks to 7 percent. U.S. stocks also closed 0.6 to 1.2 percent higher, while Japan's Nikkei average climbed 0.6 percent on Wednesday. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 646 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,427.84 0.65 % 9.29 NIKKEI 9,581.46 0.59 % 56.14 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.73 % 3.92 EUR/USD 1.3003 -0.01 % -0.0001 USD/JPY 82.66 0.18 % 0.1500 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.652 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.322 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,711.71 0.11 % $1.86 US CRUDE $85.84 0.06 % 0.05 * Asian shares rise, Fed outcome presssures dollar * Nikkei hits 7-1/2 mth high on tech shares * Big tech boosts S&P 500 to best close since election * Dollar under pressure as market eyes Fed stimulus * Brent stays above $108 after OPEC cuts output * LME copper steady on China pickup, Fed stimulus hopes * Gold steady as investors await Fed meeting outcome * Prices drop on U.S., Europe hopes; Fed eyed