European Factors to Watch - Shares seen up on 'fiscal cliff' progress

LONDON, Dec 18 European shares were seen opening higher on
Tuesday, with traders citing signs that U.S. politicians are nearer a deal to
avoid a "fiscal cliff" of looming spending cuts and tax rises that could hit the
economy as the main reason for the expected rise.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 18
to 19 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, while Germany's DAX was
seen rising by 20 to 24 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher as well.
France's CAC 40 was seen opening up by 16 to 19 points, or as much
as 0.5 percent higher.
"It's hard to be too bearish today when we are likely to see new highs in
the DAX and the CAC," IG Markets' chief market strategist Chris Weston wrote in
a note.
The differences over how to resolve the fiscal cliff narrowed significantly
Monday night as President Barack Obama made a counter-offer to Republicans that
included a major change in position on tax hikes for the wealthy, according to a
source familiar with the talks.
The latest signs of progress in those U.S. budget talks pushed the S&P 500
to end at its highest level in almost two months on Monday.
The Bank of Japan was also set to ease monetary policy this week and
consider adopting a 2 percent inflation target no later than in January, sources
said, responding to pressure from next Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for stronger
efforts to beat deflation.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0617 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,430.36 1.19 % 16.78
NIKKEI 9,923.01 0.96 % 94.13
MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 0.09 % 0.51
EX-JP S>
EUR/USD 1.3174 0.08 % 0.0011
USD/JPY 84.03 0.18 % 0.1500
10-YR US TSY 1.786 -- 0.01
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 1.386 -- 0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,701.8 0.25 % $4.16
US CRUDE $87.74 0.62 % 0.54
