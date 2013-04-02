European Factors to Watch-Shares to open mixed, focus on PMIs

LONDON, April 2 European stocks were set to open
mixed on Tuesday following a long holiday weekend, with
investors seen staying cautious before the release of European
manufacturing numbers after U.S. data disappointed markets.
Global stock markets fell from recent highs after weak ISM
manufacturing data from the United States on Monday suggested
the U.S. economy was losing momentum.
Investors were set to focus on the state of Europe's own
manufacturing sector, with Purchasing Managers' Index poll
results due across the euro zone on Tuesday.
"Manufacturing PMIs in the eurozone are expected to reflect
the waning confidence in the eurozone over the last month, with
the political stalemate in Italy and bailout in Cyprus acting as
a reminder to businesses and consumers that the debt crisis is
far from over," Craig Erlam, analyst at Alpari, said in a note.
"A small pull back is expected across the board, with France
once again contracting at a much faster rate than the others."
Futures on the French CAC were down 0.3 percent,
futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX
were flat, while futures for Britain's FTSE fell 0.1
percent.
Expectations of a recovery in global growth, as well as
continued central bank support, had helped European shares to
extend their run of month-on-month gains to ten in March.
These gains have come despite renewed uncertainty in the
euro zone periphery, with both Italy and Cyprus in the spotlight
in recent weeks.
A relatively calm reopening of banks in Cyprus after their
closure during the country's recent bailout negotiations helped
European shares to gain on Thursday, tempering concerns about
euro zone stability.
Focus may shift to Spain, where the government is set to
revise down its growth forecast for 2013 and seek more time from
the European Union to reduce its budget deficit.
Spain's blue-chip IBEX was seen opening 66 points
lower, or 0.8 percent, according to IG Markets.
----------------------------------------------------------------
----------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,562.17 -0.45 % -7.02
NIKKEI 12,003.43 -1.08 % -131.59
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 541.08 -0.25 % -1.37
EUR/USD 1.2847 -0 % 0.0000
USD/JPY 92.75 -0.49 % -0.4600
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.826 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.275 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,599.24 0.05 % $0.84
US CRUDE $96.65 -0.43 % -0.42
* Asian shares, U.S. dollar capped as more data looms
* Nikkei sheds 1.8 pct, drops below 12,000
* Wall St falls after factory data, last week's record
* Yen hits month high before BOJ meet
* Brent steadies under $111, curbed by U.S. demand outlook
* Gold stretches gains as weak U.S. data hits dollar
* London copper hits 7-month low as US, China data weighs
COMPANY NEWS
GLENCORE
Glencore said on Tuesday it had extended again the date by
which it expects to close its merger with Xstrata to May 2, due
to the ongoing investigation into the deal in China.
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
The world's biggest banks won a major victory on Friday when
a U.S. judge dismissed a "substantial portion" of the claims in
private lawsuits accusing them of rigging global benchmark
interest rates.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen will boost its global headcount to 600,000 by
2018 from 550,000 as part of its aim to become the world's
biggest carmaker, works council chief Bernd Osterloh told a
German newspaper.
AREVA
The French nuclear group would be interested in taking a
stake in uranium enrichment firm Urenco, Areva's CEO was quoted
as saying on Saturday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Proxy advisor Glass Lewis on Friday became the second firm
to tell MetroPCS Communications Inc shareholders to vote
against its proposed merger with T-Mobile USA, adding pressure
on Deutsche Telekom AG to offer a sweeter deal.
DEUTSCHE BANK
An internal investigation at Deutsche Bank has found that
incomplete data related to a carbon tax fraud probe were handed
over to prosecutors, German magazine Der Spiegel said on Friday.
NOVARTIS
India's top court dismissed Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's
attempt to win patent protection for its cancer drug
Glivec, a blow to Western pharmaceutical firms targeting India
to drive sales and a victory for local makers of cheap generics.
For more, click on:
STATOIL
Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil has sold 25 percent of
the exploration licence offshore Mozambique to Japanese INPEX
, the firm said on Tuesday.
VIVENDI
French entertainment group Vivendi said it completed the
early refinancing of a 1.5 billion euro ($1.93 billion) bank
credit line over a five-year period.
LONZA
Swiss specialty chemicals and life sciences group Lonza is
reviewing whether it is still worth investing in its joint
venture with Teva in "biosimilar" drugs, its Chief
Executive said.
RIO TINTO
Rio's loss-making aluminium smelter in New Zealand, which
wants a government break on its electricity bill to stay afloat,
must learn to "stand on its own two feet," New Zealand Prime
Minister John Key said after the firm rejected a short-term
subsidy offer.
BHP BILLITON
Exxon Mobil and BHP Billiton are planning to build the
world's largest floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel in
offshore northwestern Australia, Exxon said in a filing with
Australia's environment department on Tuesday.
E.ON
Germany's top utility aims to double the contribution to its
net profit from markets outside Europe, its chief financial
officer said.
BBVA
The bank will have to pay around 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) to Spain's Deposit Guarantee Fund as a consequence of
not taking part in the country's so-called 'bad bank', Expansion
newspaper reported.
PRUDENTIAL
Insurer Prudential is set to become the first UK
institutional investor to enter Britain's rented housing market
in recent times, the Financial Times reported on Monday citing
people familiar with the matter.
MAN
The truck maker expects to increase truck production in
Brazil by 20 percent this year and boost sales by 10 percent,
Antonio Roberto Cortes, the company's chief executive in Latin
America, told journalists on Monday.
INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP
Airline holding company International Airlines Group
could order Airbus' new A350 long-range aircraft for
its British Airways arm as soon as this week, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Monday.