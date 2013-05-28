European Factors to Watch - Recovery to extend as London reopens

LONDON, May 28 European stocks are seen rising for a second
session on Tuesday, with activity picking up as investors in Britain and the
United States return after a long weekend, and with technical charts showing
scope for fresh peaks in coming days.
At 0625 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were all up around 0.5 percent. Futures for UK's
FTSE 100 - which was shut on Monday and thus missed on that session's
gains - were up 1 percent.
European bourses closed higher in thin trade on Monday, recovering poise
after recent weakness, with the EuroSTOXX 50 adding 1.1 percent to
close at 2,795.00 - within 46 points of recent 2-year highs.
The extent of likely further gains will depend on the index's ability to
close a gap between 2,802.09 and 2,805.65 zone which was opened up during last
week's slump and which should now act as technical resistance. The area also
contains the 10-day moving average for the euro zone benchmark, while the 61.8
percent retracement of the May 22-24 lies just above, around 2,806 points.
"I think we will grind higher today," said Jean-Charles Gand, senior market
strategist at BBSP Research. "We have to close above 2,806 to get a new
confirmation of a recovery ... If we close higher there is an increasing
probability that we will reach the previous highs."
From a fundamental point of view, policymaker rhetoric was supportive of
equity market optimism, with the Bank of Japan offering fresh reaffirmation of
its commitment to monetary stimulus.
In Europe, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen on Monday also pledged
to stick to the kind of expansive policy that has been a key driver of equity
market gains over recent months.
In the United States, however, the situation is less clear, with some
Federal Reserve officials suggesting stimulus could be reduced in coming months
if warranted by the data. As such, investors were set to focus on U.S. consumer
confidence data for May at 1400 GMT.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,649.60 -0.06 % -0.91
NIKKEI 14,311.98 1.2 % 169.33
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 551.10 0.1 % 0.56
EUR/USD 1.2924 -0.04 % -0.0005
USD/JPY 101.97 1.03 % 1.0400
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.050 -- 0.04
10-YR BUND YLD 1.457 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,389.44 -0.35 % -$4.84
US CRUDE $93.77 -0.4 % -0.38
> Nikkei jump spurs yen selling; direction awaited
> Nikkei up 1.2 pct as battered blue chips recover, volatility eases
> Yen softens as Nikkei regains degree of stability
> Gold falls as stocks hold firm; physical demand stays strong
> Copper slips on growth worries; US, Britain in focus
> Brent steadies below $103 as demand view falters, summer eyed
ASTRAZENECA
U.S. appeals court issues temporary injunction against distribution of
generic pulmicort respules
BANKIA
Shares in the state-owned lender could slide another 30 percent despite a
multi-billion-euro cash injection, analysts say, with little hope of a quick
recovery as tough business conditions and a challenging restructuring plan
weigh.
ACS
Spain's Corporacion Financiera Alba, the largest shareholder, has sold 1
percent of builder for 69.2 million euros ($89.5 million), cutting its stake to
17.3 percent of the company.
RAIFFEISEN
First-quarter profit at the bank ell to 157 million euros ($203.1 million),
roughly in line with market estimates, as net interest income edged lower and
provisions for bad debt rose less than expected.
OMV, GDF SUEZ
OMV has sold a stake of around 9 percent in the Nabucco gas pipeline project
to French group GDF SUEZ.
VOLKSWAGEN
The carmaker and union IG Metall have reached a broad agreement on wage
increases for more than 100,000 workers but still need to work out some details.
CASINO
The retailer has received the green light from the French Antitrust
Authority for the takeover of 38 convenience stores based in southeast France
from the Norma Group, subject to the sale of a store based in Charlieu in the
Loire area.