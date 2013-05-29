European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

LONDON, May 29 European shares were likely to open lower on
Wednesday, with strong U.S. economic data reigniting concerns that the Federal
Reserve could scale back its accommodative monetary policy earlier than
expected.
The market witnessed a steep sell-off late last week from 5-1/2-year highs
after Fed Chairmen Ben Bernanke said a decision to scale back its bond buying
operations could come at one of the next few meetings if the economy looked set
to maintain momentum.
U.S. data showed on Tuesday home prices accelerated in March by the most in
nearly seven years, while consumer confidence was the strongest in May in over
five years.
"The fear that the Fed could scale back or end its quantitative easing
programmes when the economy takes off could prompt investors to take some profit
at the open," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global
Markets in Brussels.
"However, we still see the rally continuing as the U.S. economy is getting
stronger, monetary policies will remain supportive and there are not a lot of
alternatives for equities. In such an environment, cyclicals could be a strong
bet."
Futures pointed that investors were likely to take some profits in early
trading after gains in the past two sessions. At 0622 GMT, futures for UK's FTSE
100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.5 to 0.8
percent lower. Futures for Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.8 percent to 2,815
points.
Commerzbank technical analysts saw Euro STOXX 50 futures resuming their
recent upward trends in the near term. They said the futures could find their
first support at 2,740 and the next major support at around 2,690. Resistance
was seen at 2,855 and further at 2,960.
They suggested a stop-loss level of 2,720.
Analysts said some weakness in the equity prices could prove to be healthy
and provide a buying opportunity.
U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average
closing at another record high. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares ended 1.3 percent higher at 1,246.44 points, about 12 points
away from last week's 5-1/2-year highs.
Investors will focus on more U.S. economic releases on Wednesday for hints
about the market's near term direction.
The Mortgage Bankers Association will release its weekly Mortgage Market
Index at 11 GMT, while Goldman Sachs publish its chain store sales data at 1145
GMT. Redbook's Retail Sales Index of department and chain store sales for May is
due at 1255 GMT.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,660.06 0.63 % 10.46
NIKKEI 14,326.46 0.1 % 14.48
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 550.97 -0.27 % -1.48
EUR/USD 1.2852 -0.02 % -0.0002
USD/JPY 102.16 -0.2 % -0.2000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.196 -- 0.03
10-YR BUND YLD 1.497 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,382.80 0.18 % $2.55
US CRUDE $94.79 -0.23 % -0.22
COMPANY NEWS
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The French automaker is considering a new capital increase after burning
through 2.5 billion euros ($3.21 billion) in cash in the past year, news website
La Tribune reported on Wednesday.
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
The software developer said it agreed to pay $205 million to acquire U.S.
based cohort Apriso in a cash deal that it expects to close in July.
EADS
The bosses of Airbus supplier Premium Aerotec have resigned as the company
seeks new management to help improve its financial performance and cut costs.
VIVENDI
Gulf telecom operator Etisalat has secured shareholder approval
for the financing package to back its bid for Vivendi's 53 percent stake in
Maroc Telecom , according to two people familiar with the
matter.
BG GROUP
The energy firm rose on Wednesday amid talk of an 80 billion pound-plus
break-up bid, with traders speculating that a number of potential bidders
including Royal Dutch Shell, U.S. listed Exxon Mobil,
Brazillian group Petrobas and India's Reliance Group were circling the
firm, according to Daily Express market report.
LLOYDS
The UK lender which is 39 percent owned by the Government has reportedly put
$8.7 billion of U.S. mortgage bonds up for auction, as part of its effort to
raise capital by selling non-core assets, according to the Daily Telegraph.
BALFOUR BEATTY
The British infrastructure company has started looking for buyers for its 60
percent stake in Exeter International Airport, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain brushed aside concerns that Germany's flagship
lender posed a risk to the financial system just because of its size, and urged
regulators to create a mechanism for winding down failing banks.
DAIMLER
The German carmaker is recalling more than 6,000 of its new Mercedes-Benz
A-Class hatchbacks because of problems with the passenger airbag.
ALLIANZ
The insurer's finance chief, Dieter Wemmer, told Switzerland's Finanz und
Wirtschaft that the company expected little in the way of damage claims
resulting from the tornados in Oklahoma.
BMW
New personnel chief Milagros Caina-Andree told German paper Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung that the company is testing a pilot programme to recruit a
small number of unemployed Spanish youth to come and work in Germany. If
successful, it could be expanded to other countries such as Italy or Greece.