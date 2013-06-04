Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to track Wall St bounce

PARIS, June 4 European stocks are set to rise on Tuesday, bouncing back after a 3 percent slide in four sessions, tracking a rally on Wall Street where soft U.S. factory data eased worries the Federal Reserve could soon start to scale back its stimulus measures. At 0622 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.7-0.8 percent. U.S. shares rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 adding 0.6 percent. Data showed U.S. manufacturing contracted last month and hit the lowest level since June 2009. "We've got mixed signals from the data, and we might not get any clear direction until Friday's U.S. payrolls. Meanwhile, buying a bit of protection is not a bad idea, it's still relatively cheap," a Paris-based trader said. Retail stocks will be in focus after Dutch grocer Ahold quadrupled the size of its planned share buyback to 2 billion euros. The spotlight will also be on financial services firms such as Deutsche Boerse after European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the ECB will voice its concerns to governments if the planned tax on financial transactions causes distortions in European financial markets. Commodities giant Glencore Xstrata Swiss bank Credit Suisse , miner Anglo American and fashion retailer H&M will be in the crosshairs of index trackers, after index operator STOXX said Glencore Xstrata and Credit Suisse will join the STOXX Europe 50 index, while Anglo American and H&M will be deleted from the benchmark. European stocks had gained about 10 percent since mid-April, boosted by massive liquidity injections from central banks, including the Fed's buying of $85 billion per month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities aimed at boosting economic growth. But the rally started to lose steam late last month, after a batch of robust U.S. macroeconomic data sparked speculation the Fed might soon start to trim its quantitative easing programme. On Tuesday, Australia's central bank left its main cash rate at a record low of 2.75 percent but kept the door open to further easing. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0627 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,640.42 0.59 % 9.68 NIKKEI 13,533.76 2.05 % 271.94 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 540.78 0.26 % 1.40 EUR/USD 1.3061 -0.11 % -0.0014 USD/JPY 100.12 0.61 % 0.6100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.132 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.538 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,407.29 -0.27 % -$3.81 US CRUDE $93.08 -0.4 % -0.37 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped, data supports stimulus hopes > Wall St ends up on Fed stimulus views; Merck gains > Nikkei rises as investors scoop up battered financials on dips > FOREX-Dollar on back foot after data disappoints, Aussie decision due > PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as soft U.S. data rekindles stimulus hopes > METALS-Copper underpinned by Freeport, hopes for more bond buys > Brent slips below $102, weak U.S. data revives demand concerns COMPANY NEWS: DEUTSCHE BOERSE The European Central Bank will voice its concerns to governments if the planned tax on financial transactions causes distortions in European financial markets, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said. AHOLD The Dutch grocer quadrupled the size of its planned share buyback to 2 billion euros ($2.61 billion) on Tuesday as it rewarded shareholders with most of the gains from the sale of a stake in Nordic group ICA. GENERALI SCOR Italian insurer Generali said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell its U.S. life reinsurance business to France's Scor for 579 million euros ($750 million) as part of its strategy to shed non-core assets. GLENCORE XSTRATA PLC Two companies linked to Chinese state-backed groups are weighing bids for Glencore Xstrata's roughly $5 billion worth of copper mines in peru, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. BASF SE The firm aims to double sales to customers in the Asia Pacific region to 25 billion euros ($32.6 billion) by 2020, up from 12.5 billion last year. VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER, BMW The German car market, Europe's largest, shrank by 9.9 percent in May to 261,412 vehicles, according to official figures published on Monday by Mazda's German unit. FIAT New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, fell 7.98 percent in May from the same month a year ago to 136,129 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Monday. NOVARTIS Novartis said its breakthrough therapy LDK378 showed a marked clinical response in patients with ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer. SOLARWORLD, SMA SOLAR China's premier told a top European Union official that the trade dispute over Chinese solar panel exports touches China's "major economic interests" and could influence broader Chinese-EU relations if not properly resolved. NEOPOST The Paris-listed mail company said its first-quarter revenue rose 6.5 percent and stuck to its 2013 outlook for sales and operating margin.