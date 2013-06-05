European Factors to Watch-Shares likely to resume sell-off

LONDON, June 5 European shares were expected to
resume a recent sell-off on Wednesday, with investors
positioning for a reduction in U.S. economic stimulus measures
and awaiting jobs data for hints on the Federal Reserve's next
moves.
The nervousness of investors grew after Kansas City Fed
President Esther George said on Tuesday she supported slowing
the pace of bond purchases as an appropriate next step for
monetary policy.
The focus will be on Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) May
U.S. employment report, due at 1215 GMT, with a Reuters survey
predicting the creation of 165,000 jobs, up from 119,000 in the
previous month. The figures will provide signals about Friday's
widely-watched non-farm payroll data.
"With the unemployment rate and pace of job creation said to
be some of the biggest determinants of when the Fed will scale
back bond purchases, traders are bracing themselves for a
volatile session," Capital Spreads said in a note.
Financial spread betters predicted Britain's FTSE 100
would fall by 30 to 42 points, or as much as 0.6
percent, Germany's DAX by 30 to 36 points, or as much
as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 by 13 to 16 points -
as much as 0.9 percent.
----------------------------------------------------------------
---------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0529 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,631.38 -0.55 % -9.04
NIKKEI 13,181.16 -2.61 % -352.6
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 537.72 -0.65 % -3.52
EUR/USD 1.3088 0.08 % 0.0010
USD/JPY 99.62 -0.38 % -0.3800
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.139 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.541 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,406.31 0.52 % $7.27
US CRUDE $93.58 0.29 % 0.27
