European Factors to Watch-Shares likely to resume sell-off

LONDON, June 5 European shares were expected to resume a recent
sell-off on Wednesday, with a major index's failure to break a key resistance
level and persistent concerns about a reduction in U.S. economic stimulus
hurting sentiment.
At 0642 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.7 to 0.8 percent lower.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index pared gains on
Tuesday after facing stiff resistance at around 2,779, its 23.6 percent
retracement of a rise from mid-April to late May. It ended 0.3 percent higher at
2,755.70 points.
The index is expected to find support near 2,700, around which its 50-day
moving average and a 50 percent Fibonacci retracement coincide. A break below
the level could open the door for further steep corrections, charts showed.
The nervousness of investors grew after Kansas City Fed President Esther
George said on Tuesday she supported slowing the pace of bond purchases as an
appropriate next step for monetary policy.
The focus will be on Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) May U.S. employment
report, due at 1215 GMT, with a Reuters survey predicting the creation of
165,000 jobs, up from 119,000 in the previous month. The figures will provide
signals about Friday's widely-watched non-farm payroll data.
"The markets will remain in a phase of caution ahead of a number of
important figures this week. The most prominent will be the non-farm payrolls
report, which will be scrutinised for hints about the strength of the economy,"
Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.
Capital Spreads said in a note that with the unemployment rate and pace of
job creation said to be some of the biggest determinants of when the Federal
Reserve will scale back bond purchases, traders were bracing themselves for a
volatile day.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0627 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,631.38 -0.55 % -9.04
NIKKEI 13,014.87 -3.83 % -518.89
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 536.51 -0.87 % -4.73
EUR/USD 1.3087 0.07 % 0.0009
USD/JPY 99.59 -0.41 % -0.4100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.128 -- -0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 1.532 -- -0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,402.90 0.28 % $3.86
US CRUDE $93.63 0.34 % 0.32
COMPANY NEWS
STATOIL
Norway's Statoil has delayed its huge Johan Castberg project in the Arctic
Barents Sea because of the government's recent tax change and uncertainties
about the resource estimate, it said on Wednesday.
TESCO
The world's third-biggest retailer reported a 1 percent underlying sales
decline in the UK in the first quarter, raising doubts about a costly recovery
plan for its home market. Analysts were forecasting a fall of 0.5 to 1 percent,
according to a Reuters poll.
E.ON, RWE
The German government has suspended plans to regulate fracking until after
September's election, prolonging the uncertainty that has hampered development
of the gas extraction technology in Europe's biggest economy.
THYSSENKRUPP
ThyssenKrupp should pay swiftly a 103 million-euro ($135 million) cartel
fine for fixing prices for railroad tracks, said a state secretary from the
German transport ministry, according to German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
SOLARWORLD
SolarWorld said it would meet with creditors on July 8 and July 9 to discuss
the German solar group's planned debt restructuring.