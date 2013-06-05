European Factors to Watch-Shares likely to resume sell-off

LONDON, June 5 European shares were expected to resume a recent sell-off on Wednesday, with a major index's failure to break a key resistance level and persistent concerns about a reduction in U.S. economic stimulus hurting sentiment. At 0642 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.7 to 0.8 percent lower. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index pared gains on Tuesday after facing stiff resistance at around 2,779, its 23.6 percent retracement of a rise from mid-April to late May. It ended 0.3 percent higher at 2,755.70 points. The index is expected to find support near 2,700, around which its 50-day moving average and a 50 percent Fibonacci retracement coincide. A break below the level could open the door for further steep corrections, charts showed. The nervousness of investors grew after Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Tuesday she supported slowing the pace of bond purchases as an appropriate next step for monetary policy. The focus will be on Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) May U.S. employment report, due at 1215 GMT, with a Reuters survey predicting the creation of 165,000 jobs, up from 119,000 in the previous month. The figures will provide signals about Friday's widely-watched non-farm payroll data. "The markets will remain in a phase of caution ahead of a number of important figures this week. The most prominent will be the non-farm payrolls report, which will be scrutinised for hints about the strength of the economy," Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said. Capital Spreads said in a note that with the unemployment rate and pace of job creation said to be some of the biggest determinants of when the Federal Reserve will scale back bond purchases, traders were bracing themselves for a volatile day. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0627 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,631.38 -0.55 % -9.04 NIKKEI 13,014.87 -3.83 % -518.89 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 536.51 -0.87 % -4.73 EUR/USD 1.3087 0.07 % 0.0009 USD/JPY 99.59 -0.41 % -0.4100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.128 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.532 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,402.90 0.28 % $3.86 US CRUDE $93.63 0.34 % 0.32 > Asian shares hit 2013 lows as Fed stimulus jitters weigh > Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; growth strategy in focus > Wall Street ends down on fears Fed may scale back stimulus > TREASURIES-Prices edge down ahead of payrolls data > Dollar moves sideways ahead of triple job report > Gold gains as U.S. bond-buying hopes outweigh India import curbs > Copper slips from near 2-week highs as U.S. jobs eyed > Brent holds above $103 on drop in US crude stocks, S Korea rebate COMPANY NEWS STATOIL Norway's Statoil has delayed its huge Johan Castberg project in the Arctic Barents Sea because of the government's recent tax change and uncertainties about the resource estimate, it said on Wednesday. TESCO The world's third-biggest retailer reported a 1 percent underlying sales decline in the UK in the first quarter, raising doubts about a costly recovery plan for its home market. Analysts were forecasting a fall of 0.5 to 1 percent, according to a Reuters poll. E.ON, RWE The German government has suspended plans to regulate fracking until after September's election, prolonging the uncertainty that has hampered development of the gas extraction technology in Europe's biggest economy. THYSSENKRUPP ThyssenKrupp should pay swiftly a 103 million-euro ($135 million) cartel fine for fixing prices for railroad tracks, said a state secretary from the German transport ministry, according to German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung. SOLARWORLD SolarWorld said it would meet with creditors on July 8 and July 9 to discuss the German solar group's planned debt restructuring.