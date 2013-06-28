European Factors to Watch-Shares to edge higher, set for quarterly drop

LONDON, June 28 European stock futures pointed to a slightly
higher open on Friday as investors were seen avoiding big bets on the last
trading day of the quarter, with equities set to post a fall for June after a
record 12 months of gains.
At 0628 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC were flat to 0.2 percent higher.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose for a third day on Thursday, with
encouraging U.S. data easing worries over whether the economy could withstand a
cut in stimulus by the Federal Reserve. It ended 0.7 percent stronger at
1,157.42 points, the highest in more than a week.
After recording a positive close every month since mid-2012, the index is
down 4.8 percent in June following a steep sell-off earlier this month on
concerns the Fed could trim its liquidity support earlier than expected. It is
down 2.6 percent so far in the April to June period.
But equities rallied in the past sessions on stronger-than-expected data.
Economic figures on Thursday showed U.S. consumer spending rebounded in May,
while jobless claims fell last week, fuelling expectations growth was picking up
pace.
Some analysts and fund mangers remained positive on the market's outlook in
the medium term.
"We remain confident for equities for the rest of 2013 as shares have become
relatively more attractive as an asset class. We would use any weakness to
selectively add positions in European equities," Anko Beldsnijder, managing
director of MainFirst Asset Management, said.
Analysts said the steps being taken by authorities were positive and should
support the market. They said a move by European leaders, who agreed on Thursday
to spend 6 billion euros over the next two years to support job creation and
training for young people, and resolved to promote lending to credit-starved
small business, were encouraging.
However, technical analysts said investors should stay cautious, but also
added that an upside surprise was likely in the near term.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 rose 0.7 percent to
2,619.86 points in the previous session, but the bounce stalled just below its
200-day moving average at 2,633.
The level was seen as the first resistance for the index. The next hurdle
was seen at around 2,664 points, its 23.6 percent retracement of a rally from
June last year to a high in May, and further at its 100-day moving average at
2,682.
"The medium-term downtrend is still intact and overriding consolidation,
which has been in place for quite some time now, should not be called off yet.
However, an attempt to break the 200-day moving average to the upside cannot be
ruled out," Petra von Kerssenbrock, technical analyst at Commerzbank, said.
On the macroeconomic front, focus will be on the Institute for Supply
Management Chicago's June index of manufacturing activity, due at 1345 GMT, and
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final June consumer sentiment index at
1355 GMT, for hints about the Federal Reserve's timing to trim stimulus.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0633 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,613.20 0.62 % 9.94
NIKKEI 13,677.32 3.51 % 463.77
MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PU 506.65 1.82 % 9.08
S>
EUR/USD 1.3059 0.18 % 0.0024
USD/JPY 98.71 0.38 % 0.3700
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.457 -- -0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 1.702 -- -0.03
SPOT GOLD $1,205.45 0.5 % $5.96
US CRUDE $97.38 0.34 % 0.33
COMPANY NEWS
UBS
The Swiss bank, which has made deep cuts in its investment banking arm, is
expanding in commodity trade finance and has hired 10 bankers in Geneva since
the start of the year, a director said on Thursday. For more, click on
CLARIANT
Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant on Friday flagged
potential sales in its innovation pipeline of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.06
billion) ahead of its annual capital markets day. For more, click on
BNP PARIBAS
France's No. 1 bank will unveil an expansion plan for the German market when
it announces its second-quarter results at the end of July, its chief financial
officer has told analysts.
VODAFONE
John Malone, chairman of Liberty Media, is sounding out options for cable
operator Charter Communications to acquire larger rival Time Warner
Cable, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the
discussions.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Germany's telecoms regulator must change or drop a plan to raise the fees
mobile operators can charge each other for connecting calls, in part because it
would lead to higher prices for consumers, the European Commission said on
Thursday.
DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN, BMW
German lobbying has halted a deal to enforce stricter rules on carbon
dioxide emissions for all new cars in the European Union from 2020, EU sources
said on Thursday.
SIEMENS
Britain's Department for Transport on Thursday confirmed it had awarded
Germany's Siemens a $2.4 billion contract to build 1,140 new carriages for use
on the Thameslink rail line.
SKANSKA
The Swedish construction firm announced on Friday two orders in the United
States worth in total arund 6.9 billion crowns ($1.02 billion). For more on the
company, click on
SGL CARBON
Germany's SGL Carbon, a major supplier to the scrap-to-steel industry,
lowered its profit guidance for the second time this year, citing increased
competition from Asia as it gave up hopes for a business recovery in the second
half.