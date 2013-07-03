Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to sag on China data, Egypt

PARIS, July 3 European stocks are set to fall on Wednesday, adding to the previous session's drop and tracking sharp losses in Asia after downbeat Chinese macro data and on worries over mounting tension in Egypt. At 0613 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.5-0.7 percent. Data showed on Wednesday growth in China's services sector sagged to its weakest pace in nine months in June, with the official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the services sector falling to 53.9 last month from May's 54.3, dragged by a slowdown in construction activity. The downbeat data comes in the wake of two separate PMI surveys which showed earlier this week that China's manufacturing growth hit multi-month lows in June as foreign and domestic demand waned. Concerns that turmoil in Egypt could destabilise the Middle East also kept investors on edge on Wednesday. The country's army commander and Islamist President Mohamed Mursi each pledged his life to defy the other as a deadline approached that will trigger a military takeover prompted by mass demonstrations. "The situation in Egypt is pretty explosive, and that's a much bigger country than Syria or Lybia. The mood on the market wasn't particularly bullish, and with things quickly worsening in Egypt, many investors will want to move to the sidelines to avoid any shocks," a Paris-based trader said. The tension sent U.S. oil futures surging 2.5 percent to above the $100-per-barrel mark, hitting a 14-month high. European stocks drifted lower on Tuesday, with the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index falling 0.7 percent. The benchmark index has gained 4.2 percent since hitting a low in late June, but has failed to break above a key resistance level at 2,633.91, representing its 200-day moving average, sending a negative technical signal. Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria said clients remained bearish. "Despite being in a relatively 'cheap' place compared to where we were in late May, clients are still leaning to the bearish side and have taken the recent rebound to put on short positions," he wrote in a note. "(They) still remain net short on the FTSE 100 and 250, with sights firmly set on the June 24th/25th lows as the next test." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0613 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,614.08 -0.05 % -0.88 NIKKEI 14,055.56 -0.31 % -43.18 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 497.12 -1.9 % -9.62 EUR/USD 1.2967 -0.08 % -0.0010 USD/JPY 100.68 0.06 % 0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.469 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.707 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,244.26 0.23 % $2.87 US CRUDE $101.58 1.99 % 1.98 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as dollar gains > US STOCKS-Wall St slips in volatile session > Nikkei seesaws after recent sharp rally; weak yen supports > FOREX-Aussie dlr reverses gains, slides to 3-yr low > PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on thin trade as stocks ease > METALS-Copper firms on technical buying; gains seen limited > U.S. oil hits 14-month top on stocks draw, Mideast tensions COMPANY NEWS: BMW DAIMLER VOLKSWAGEN BMW U.S. June sales totalled 33,645 vehicles, an increase of 21.4 percent from the same month a year ago, with BMW brand sales rising 24.6 percent to 27,074 cars. Mercedes-Benz USA's vehicle sales rose 7.0 percent, while Volkswagen's luxury division Audi said U.S. sales rose 8.2 percent to 13,706 vehicles. TELECOM ITALIA Hutchison Whampoa is losing patience with Telecom Italia over lack of progress on a proposed merger of their Italian mobile phone units, people familiar with the talks said on Tuesday, casting doubt on prospects for a deal. SAIPEM The Italian oil service group said on Tuesday its drilling rig Perro Negro 6 sank and one of the 103 crew members was missing due to the collapsing of the seabed while the rig was being positioned on location between the coasts of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo. INTESA SANPAOLO Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday it offered to buy-back senior notes for up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion). SANOFI The drugmaker plans to cut 207 jobs in France as part of the drug company's latest reshuffle of its research operations, which unions said would also lead to layoffs at vaccine and animal health divisions. ARKEMA, SEB French investment fund Fonds Strategique de Participations (FSP) said it has taken a 6.05 percent stake in chemicals group Arkema and 5.25 percent of home appliance maker SEB to help support growth at the companies. SYNGENTA Syngenta said on Wednesday it would to acquire MRI Seed Zambia Ltd and MRI Agro Ltd, a developer, producer and distributor of white corn seed in Zambia. ROCHE Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Wednesday U.S. health regulators have granted priority review to its experimental leukemia treatment GA101. HEIDELBERGER DRUCK The printing machinery maker plans to issue a four-year convertible bond of up to 60 million euros ($78 million). It will be convertible into shares of up to around 22.9 million, or 9.77 percent of its share capital.