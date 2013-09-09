UPDATE 1-European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up although Syria still a concern

LONDON, Sept 9 European equity futures edged higher on Monday,
as increasing signs of a global economic recovery continue to draw in investors,
although worries about a possible U.S.-led military strike on Syria may curb
gains on the stock market.
Traders added that forecast-beating export data from China, the world's
biggest metals consumer, and a rally in Japanese shares would further buoy
European equities.
The Euro STOXX 50 futures contract rose 0.2 percent by 0625 GMT.
Germany's DAX futures contract rose 0.3 percent, the FTSE 100
futures contract advanced by 0.2 percent while France's CAC futures contract
was flat.
"It's pretty much a follow-through from the gains in Asia," said Central
Markets chief strategist Richard Perry.
German bund futures also opened 16 ticks lower.
Increasing signs of an economic recovery in Europe have led several
strategists to raise their ratings on European shares, and Thomson Reuters
Lipper data has shown U.S. investors gradually raising their exposure to
European equities as they switched out of domestic, emerging market and Japanese
stocks.
"European equities continue to hold up quite well and are a testament to the
levels of foreign interest here," said IG chief market strategist Chris Weston.
However, the prospect of a U.S.-led military strike on Syria to punish the
Syrian government for its alleged use of chemical weapons has led to choppy
trade this month and could peg back stock markets.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denied he was behind a chemical weapons
attack on the Syrian people, as the White House on Sunday pressed ahead with the
uphill effort of persuading Congress to approve a military strike.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,655.17 0.01 % 0.09
NIKKEI 14,205.23 2.48 % 344.42
MSCI ASIA 525.53 1.19 % 6.16
EX-JP
EUR/USD 1.3174 -0.04 % -0.0005
USD/JPY 99.64 0.54 % 0.5400
10-YR US TSY 2.931 -- -0.01
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 1.958 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,386.94 -0.28 % -$3.94
US CRUDE $110.10 -0.39 % -0.43
COMPANY NEWS:
VODAFONE /KABEL DEUTSCHLAND :
Vodafone may fail to reach the 75 percent threshold of acceptances from
shareholders needed to clinch Germany's largest cable operator Kabel
Deutschland, the Financial Times said on Monday.
MONTE PASCHI :
A revised bailout plan for Italy's Monte Paschi will include a 2.5 billion
euro ($3.29 billion) capital increase to be completed during 2014 as well as
cost cuts and a gradual reduction in its government bond portfolio, the Economy
Ministry said on Sunday.
VOLKSWAGEN :
Volkswagen expects production of vehicles based on its new modular assembly
architecture to soar in the next few years, its chief financial officer told
financial newspaper Boersen-Zeitung.
BMW :
German carmaker BMW may build an additional factory outside of Europe, Chief
Executive Norbert Reithofer told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Monday.
BOSCH, SIEMENS :
BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete, a joint venture of Siemens and Robert
Bosch, on Saturday denied a magazine article saying the recall of 5
million dishwashers would cost it up to 700 million euros.
MUNICH RE
Munich Re expects damage claims of around 180 million euros from hail storms
that struck parts of Germany in the summer, including 160 million in its
reinsurance segment, Munich Re board member Torsten Jeworrek said on Sunday.
SWISS RE :
Swiss Re said it expects natural catastrophe pricing rates to stabilise in
2014 after a decline this year, while demand for covering for natural
catastrophes will double by 2020 in high-growth markets.