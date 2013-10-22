European Factors to Watch - Shares to edge lower ahead of U.S. jobs data

LONDON, Oct 22 European stocks are seen opening flat to slightly lower on Tuesday, pulling back from five-year highs set in the previous session after eight straight days of gains, with trade cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data. At 0610 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to 0.2 percent lower. Bets that the U.S. government shutdown may mean the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains its stimulus programme for longer than expected has spurred a rally in European stocks over the last week and a half. September's non-farm payrolls data, released on Tuesday after a delay due to the partial government closure, is likely to offer clues on the strength of the economic recovery, and thus on how long the Fed might maintain its easy policy stance. However, with the data not including any of the effects of the government shutdown, traders said that the case for continued easing may be made even in light of a strong figure. "With the view that Fed tapering has been kicked in to the long grass of next spring at the earliest firming up amongst market participants, and the fact that this data is a bit stale, this is one of the few occasions where a strong number won't do any damage to the dovish monetary environment," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at London Capital Group, said in a trading note. "Likewise any weak figure could be shrugged off... Either way, barring an unthinkable negative number, the bulls should be able to spin this in their favour and keep the recent rally ticking over." The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.3 percent at 1,281.09 points on Monday, a five-year closing high, buoyed by reassuring earnings updates from Philips and SAP. Tuesday is one of the busier days so far in the European earnings season, with Novartis, BHP Billiton and Reckitt Benckiser all releasing results. Novartis, the fifth biggest company on the STOXX Europe 600 by market capitalisation, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, lifted its full-year guidance for a second quarter in a row, with revenues in line with expectations, although earnings undershot predictions. Of the 8 percent of companies to report so far on the STOXX 600, 41 percent have missed expectations, compared to just 33 percent on the S&P 500, StarMine data showed. "Earnings in Europe have started out badly and can only get worse; the question is how much people are willing to discount weak earnings," said Nick Xanders, who heads up European equity strategy at BTIG. "Novartis is a different kettle of fish, because it can see what's going on next quarter and it looks fairly decent. But...in more industrial sectors we're seeing slowing order growth (and) earnings." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,744.66 0.01 % 0.16 NIKKEI 14,713.25 0.13 % 19.68 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 558.91 -0.26 % -1.43 EUR/USD 1.367 -0.08 % -0.0011 USD/JPY 98.30 0.12 % 0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.600 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.851 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,316.86 0.13 % $1.72 US CRUDE $98.99 -0.23 % -0.23 > Asian shares softer before U.S. jobs data, dlr steady > US STOCKS-Wall St nearly flat on lackluster earnings > Japan's Nikkei seesaws ahead of U.S. jobs data > U.S. bond prices slip as focus shifts to jobs data > Dollar gets some relief ahead of U.S. jobs data > Gold steady but drop in SPDR holdings poses risk > London copper awaits US jobs data for clues on demand > U.S. crude hits 3-1/2-mth low below $99 on stocks build COMPANY NEWS NOVARTIS The Swiss drugmaker raised its full-year outlook for a second quarter in a row on Tuesday, due to the ongoing absence of generic competition to its best-selling blood pressure pill Diovan. BHP BILLITON The global miner upgraded its iron ore production target for fiscal 2014 while petroleum output hit a quarterly record, as it ramps up output to capture more of a slower-growing market for raw materials. TESCO Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc last week slashed its stake in the world's No.3 retailer by about one-fifth, or 300 million pounds ($484.75 million), according to a stock market filing on Monday. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A consortium including the British oil major bought Brazil's biggest-ever oil field with a lone bid at the minimum price. LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The British lender looks set to lose out on 57 million pounds ($92.10 million) following the collapse of the accountancy firm RSM Tenon in August, The Independent wrote on Tuesday. DEUTSCHE BANK The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has asked major currency dealing banks, including Deutsche Bank AG, to search their records as part of a global probe into possible currency market manipulation and hand over any evidence of wrongdoing, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. DAIMLER German automaker Daimler AG is preparing a two-year investment plan for commercial vehicle production in Brazil and will announce its investments for 2014 and 2015 on Sunday, a spokeswoman said. SIEMENS A U.S. judge has thrown out a lawsuit accusing Germany's Siemens AG of funneling kickbacks to Chinese and North Korean hospital officials, narrowing the ability of plaintiffs to use U.S. courts to sue over conduct outside the country. VOLKSWAGEN The European Court of Justice is set to rule on a bid by the European Commission to overturn a key element of a law that gives the German state of Lower Saxony, VW's No. 2 stakeholder, a veto over major decisions at the region's biggest carmaker. The court usually follows the recommendation of its advocate-general who had already rejected the commission's case in May. ADIDAS The head of the North America business of Adidas' unit Reebok, Uli Becker, will leave the company and the head of the Adidas brand in the region, Patrik Nilsson, will assume his duties, manager magazin reported, citing an Adidas communique to its employees. TOTAL Brazil sold production rights to develop the giant offshore Libra oil area to a consortium led by Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro in an auction with a single bid. France's Total will have 20 percent. BOUYGUES The company's construction division said it won a contract worth 142 million euros from Aeroports de Lyon, in France, for the design and building of the future Terminal 1 at Lyon-Saint Exupery airport. VINCI The company said it won a contract worth 115 million euros for the upgrade and refurbishment of 13 stations and one accommodation block as part of London's new Crossrail railway link. KERING The French luxury group is ready to inject at least 300 million euros into its La Redoute unit as part of efforts to find a buyer for the loss-making mail order business, two sources close to the matter said. EADS Flight trials for Airbus's latest passenger jet, the A350, are going well and the European planemaker is sticking to its target of delivering the first of the lightweight jets in the second half of 2014, programme chief Didier Evrard said. SWEDBANK Swedish banking group Swedbank posted third-quarter operating profit ahead of expectations, boosted by strong income from lending operations. Operating profit rose 6 percent to 5.2 billion Swedish crowns ($812.23 million) above a mean forecast for 4.9 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. TELE2 Nordic telecoms group Tele2 cut its long-term guidance for sales and earnings after third-quarter core profit fell short of market expectations. NOKIA Nokia is holding its annual Nokia World event in Abu Dhabi, where it is expected to unveil a phablet among other new devices. The products were some of the last to be developed before Nokia decided to sell its handset business to Microsoft, following failed attempts to catch up with Samsung and Apple in smartphones. ENAGAS Spanish gas grid operator Enagas posted a 7.9 percent rise in nine-month net profit to 304 million euros ($416 million) on Tuesday, boosted by contribution from new assets such as gas distributor and carrier Naturgas. For more click on