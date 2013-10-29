European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly lower at open

LONDON Oct 29 European stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Tuesday, with this month's rally fading as investors look for more signs of robust earnings from leading companies before deciding to give equities another leg up.

Traders said many investors would also avoid taking on big new equity positions ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which begins on Tuesday, though the Fed is not expected to make any shift in monetary policy this week as it waits for more evidence of how badly Washington's budget battle hurt the U.S. economy.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3-4 points or 0.1 percent lower. Germany's DAX, which touched a fresh record high of 9,017.95 points on Monday, was seen opening 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower.

France's CAC 40 was seen rising 1-2 points, or 0.1 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged down by 0.1 percent to 1,282.93 points on Monday, with the index just 0.7 percent away from a 5-year high of 1,291.93 points set last week.

Traders expected equity markets to stay trapped in a tight range until the end of the Fed's meeting at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, when the Fed's policy-setting committee is to release a statement on its policy decision.

