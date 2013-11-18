European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening slightly lower

LONDON Nov 18 European shares headed for a slightly weaker open on Monday, with investors pausing for a breather after six straight weeks of gains and waiting for fresh catalysts to push the market back towards recent five-year highs.

Focus will be on German sentiment data on Tuesday and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's October policy meeting on Wednesday for hints about the timing of the U.S. central bank's likely to move to start trimming stimulus.

At 0726 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX futures, which climbed to a record high earlier this month, were 0.2 percent down at 9,159.50 points.

However, technical analysts said charts showed scope for more market gains in the future.

"DAX futures should continue to work on attaining new all-time highs," Commerzbank said in a note, adding that the index would find a major support at around 8,485 points and face strong resistance at 9,200.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.3 percent higher at 1,297.85 points on Friday, moving closer to a five-year high of 1,316.42 on Nov. 7. The index is more than 14 percent higher so far this year.

The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 indexes hit a new record high on Friday, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.4 percent on Monday.

Investors will keep an eye on the stocks of some company results at the back end of the third-quarter reporting season. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 94 percent of the firms on the STOXX Europe 600 have posted results so far, of which 51 percent have met or beaten earnings forecasts.

That compares with 58 percent companies meeting or posting earnings above analysts' predictions in the full second quarter.

On Monday, Sonova, the world's largest hearing aid maker, raised its full-year guidance and reported a more than 10 percent jump in first-half profit, while oil services provider Subsea 7 posted earnings ahead of expectations. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------

> China shares lead Asia rally as reform plans buoy mood > Dow, S&P close at new highs; Exxon Mobil leads Dow > Nikkei up slightly, holds at 6-month peak as financials gain > U.S. bonds little changed as post-Yellen rally fades > Dollar stays close to 2-month high vs. yen on Fed, BOJ views > Gold eases after rally, but US stimulus hopes check losses > Copper slips, extends 2-week drop after China reform plans > Brent edges down toward $108; Iran talks in focus

COMPANY NEWS

SONOVA

The world's largest hearing aid maker raised its full-year guidance as it reported a more than 10 percent jump in first-half profit in line with expectations.

SUBSEA 7

The oil services provider Subsea 7 reported earnings ahead of expectations on Monday and but said that tendering activity was moderating and projects were getting delayed, possibly impacting its near term outlook.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLOYDS

Aberdeen Asset Management is set to buy Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) from Britain's Lloyds Banking Group in a 500 million pound ($804.5 million) deal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

SANOFI

French drugs group Sanofi said on Monday it had decide to halt all clinical trials and cancel plans for regulatory filings with its investigational JAK2 inhibitor, fedratinib.

EADS

Gulf airlines splashed out over $150 billion on new plane deals on day one of the Dubai Airshow, underscoring a shift in power in the aviation industry and giving a boost to the formal launch of Boeing's newest jet, as well as to Airbus's A380 superjumbo.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is in talks to order as many as 75 Airbus jets, including around 50 of the European planemaker's long-haul A350, industry sources said on Saturday.

LVMH

Brussels prosecutors have opened an investigation into a 2.9 billion euro capital increase in a Belgian company owned by French billionaire and chief executive of LVMH Bernard Arnault, Belgian daily De Tijd said on Saturday.