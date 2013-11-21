Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall after Fed minutes

PARIS, Nov 21 European stocks are set to fall on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting signalled the central bank could start to wind down its stimulus measures in the next few months. At 0710 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.4-0.7 percent. Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed the bank's officials felt they could start scaling back the asset-purchase programme at one of its next few meetings if economic conditions warranted it. Wall Street reversed course after the Fed minutes, with all three major U.S. stock indexes closing lower on Wednesday. "Essentially, this puts significant pressure on the November jobs reading and if we see a non-farm payrolls print around the 200,000 mark then tapering will be probable," IG market strategist Stan Shamu wrote in a note. "The question then will be whether or not good economic data will be enough to nullify the impact of reduced quantitative easing." Also hitting sentiment on Thursday, data showed activity in China's vast factory sector grew at a milder pace in November on shrinking new export orders. The mood was brighter in Japan, where Tokyo's Nikkei surged 1.9 percent, propelled by a jump in foreign buying and plans by a major government fund to invest more of its $2 trillion funds in riskier assets, while the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy and said the economy was recovering moderately. Investors will keep a close eye on euro zone's flash PMI readings for November. Economists expect manufacturing PMI to hit 51.5, compared with 51.3 prior, while services PMI is seen at 51.9, compared with 51.6 prior and composite PMI at 52, compared with 51.9 prior. European stocks have sharply rallied in the past five months, with the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index surging 22 percent and hitting five-year highs, a rally fuelled by improved macro data as well as by massive liquidity pumped by central banks. The rally has lost steam in the past two weeks, however, as a batch of mixed company results and concerns over the outlook for the Fed's quantitative easing programme dented investors' appetite for risky assets. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0714 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,781.37 -0.36 % -6.5 NIKKEI 15,365.60 1.92 % 289.52 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 547.82 -1.15 % -6.36 EUR/USD 1.3432 -0.04 % -0.0006 USD/JPY 100.73 0.71 % 0.7100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.790 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.777 -- 0.06 SPOT GOLD $1,246.81 0.34 % $4.22 US CRUDE $93.56 -0.31 % -0.29 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip as Fed concerns sour mood > US STOCKS-Wall St slips; Fed minutes hint of taper in next few months > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes up 1.92 pct > FOREX-Dollar rides high after Fed, hits 2-month peak vs yen > PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-month low on worries over US stimulus outlook > METALS-London copper falls as Fed minutes fuel tapering worries > Brent slips below $108 on Fed taper worries, Iran deal hopes COMPANY NEWS: EADS The European aerospace group is planning to cut up to 20 percent of the roughly 40,000-strong workforce at its newly created Airbus Defence & Space division, German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday, citing "informed sources". ZURICH, SWISS RE Zurich Insurance has sold its remaining stake in New China Life Insurance (NCI) to Swiss Re and some undisclosed investors for $943 million, as it pushes ahead with an attempt to diversify its Asian portfolio. REPSOL The chief executive of Mexico's state-run oil monopoly Pemex on Wednesday criticized the compensation paid to the chairman of Spain's Repsol as excessive, amid a dispute between the two that originated from Argentina. BHP The miner says it has reduced planned capital expenditure by 25 per cent to $16 billion for the 2014 financial year" and expects demand for potash to grow by about two to three per cent per annum to 2030. GENERALI The Italian insurer said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement to sell its Fata Assicurazioni Danni unit, which focuses on agricultural risks, for 179 million euros. BMW Luxury carmaker BMW has orders for nearly 10,000 of its i3 electric cars, the first of which were delivered in Germany last week, the company's global sales chief, Ian Robertson, said at the Los Angels Auto Show on Wednesday. FIAT Chrysler Group LLC, which is majority owned by the Italian automaker, has added four banks to help underwrite its proposed initial public offering, as the U.S. automaker looks to launch the deal as soon as early December, according to people familiar with the matter. TELECOM ITALIA Europe's top telecoms regulator Neelie Kroes said she would stick to her position in a conflict with Italy over its plan to lower the wholesale broadband prices that the Italian phone company charges its rivals to rent its copper lines. BANCA CARIGE Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the Genoa-based bank on Wednesday, saying it would be difficult for the lender to boost its capital base as required by the Bank of Italy. PEUGEOT, RENAULT The carmakers are about to end cross-shareholdings in two French plants that made up their last production alliance in the country, spokespeople for the companies said on Wednesday, confirming a Bloomberg report. CARREFOUR, CASINO The French government said it would sue E.Leclerc, the country's second-biggest retailer, before a Paris commercial court over what it described as unfair relations with its suppliers. EDF The utility has launched a 1.4-bln-euro "green bond" maturing in 2021, with a 2.25 pct annual coupon, that will exclusively finance renewable energy projects. The issue was twice oversubscribed, opening new channels of financing in hydropower and energy services, EDF said. REED ELSEVIER The business information group said it could return more cash to shareholders after investing in new products to grow revenues and making bolt-on acquisitions.