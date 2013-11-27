Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to inch higher; DAX eyed

PARIS, Nov 27 European stocks are set to inch higher on Wednesday following the previous session's retreat, with German shares in the spotlight after Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats reached a deal on forming a grand coalition. At 0730 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100 , for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent. Two months after Merkel's landslide election victory, Germany's two biggest political forces clinched a deal overnight and a new government should be formed before the end of the year. "Judging from the details available so far ... it looks as if the new government's focus is on redistributing the harvest of earlier economic reforms, rather than using the economic good times for new structural reforms, increasing the economy's potential growth rate," ING strategists wrote in a note on the German political deal. "Up to now, there is no information about new investment plans or a German vision for Europe and the Eurozone. Let's hope that our wishes will be fulfilled later today. If not, this coalition deal could eventually end as a missed opportunity," they added. Italian stocks will also be in the spotlight after Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta late on Tuesday won a confidence vote on the 2014 budget, reinforcing his coalition government a day before the Senate is expected to ban centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi from parliament over a tax fraud conviction. Merger and acquisition news could also help lift sentiment, with reports saying British engineer Amec is mulling a bid for U.S.-listed engineering company Foster Wheeler AG, a deal that would create a $8 billion energy services group. Investors also awaited a batch of macro data from both sides of the Atlantic, including Germany's GfK consumer sentiment for December, UK's second reading of the third-quarter GDP, as well as durable goods, weekly jobless claims and lead indicators from the United States. European stocks fell on Tuesday in brisk volumes, with the FTSE 100 the hardest hit as it fell by 0.9 percent. Following a four-month rally which propelled pan-European benchmarks to five-year highs, stocks stalled in late October and have since moved sideways. The market has been capped by mixed macroeconomic data, a raft of lower-than-expected corporate earnings and worries over the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. "Indexes are bouncing up and down in relatively tight ranges, but the selling pressure remains low," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said. "The best thing to do in this context is to buy all the dips, or wait for the rally to resume, which should gain traction in early 2014." ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0729 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,802.75 0.01 % 0.27 NIKKEI 15,449.63 -0.42 % -65.61 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 552.88 0.26 % 1.44 EUR/USD 1.3573 0.01 % 0.0002 USD/JPY 101.55 0.27 % 0.2700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.718 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.702 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,245.46 0.21 % $2.56 US CRUDE $93.48 -0.21 % -0.20 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro makes move on yen, China shares outperform > US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes above 4,000 for first time in 13 years > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.42 pct > FOREX-Dollar slips to 1-month low vs. euro ahead of U.S. holiday > PRECIOUS-Gold subdued by Fed tapering risk; China imports strong > METALS-Copper steadies, but heads for worst month since June > Brent holds near $111 on supply concerns, high U.S. stocks weigh COMPANY NEWS: AMEC British engineer is eyeing a takeover of U.S.-listed engineering company Foster Wheeler AG in a potential deal that could create a 5 billion pound ($8 billion) energy services group, The Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources. GENERALI Generali said on Wednesday proceeds from a string of asset disposals will allow it to slash its debt and complete the acquisition of eastern European joint venture GPH next year as it continues to focus on its core insurance business. RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL Third-quarter net profit fell 5.6 percent to 134 million euros ($182 million), the central and eastern Europe's second-biggest lender said on Wednesday, beating expectations thanks to good interest income. VEOLIA, EDF French state-controlled utility EDF said it sold its 4.01 percent stake in water and waste group Veolia Environnement to institutional investors at 11.90 euros per share - a 2.3 percent discount to Veolia's Nov. 26 closing price - for gross cash proceeds of about 262.1 million euros. VIVENDI The conglomerate's supervisory board unanimously backed a plan to demerge the group's SFR business as it reduces exposure to telecoms and focuses on media. ACCOR Europe's largest hotel group said it was dividing its hotel business in two in a bid to improve the group's performance and shareholder returns. AUTOMAKERS The European Union on Tuesday agreed a compromise to enforce stricter rules on carbon dioxide emissions for EU cars, ending months of wrangling after Germany insisted an earlier deal was torn up. GENERALI Standard & Poor's placed Europe's third-biggest insurer Generali on credit watch negative on Tuesday, pending an examination of its sovereign exposure, the ratings agency said. THYSSENKRUPP The steelmaker will sell its U.S. plant to ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal in a deal worth 200 billion yen ($1.97 billion), Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported in its online edition on Tuesday, without citing sources. ESSILOR The corrective lens maker said it acquired a 50 percent stake in Xiamen Yarui Optical Company Ltd, China's leading supplier of mid-range sunglasses with 850 employees and about 42 million euros in 2012 revenue. EADS Airbus aims to have more airliners operating in Latin America than its U.S. rival Boeing for the first time next year, the European company's top executive in the region said. Separately, the aerospace and defence group sees potential savings of 690 million euros in the coming two years through bringing together its Astrium and Cassidian space and defence divisions, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources. TOTAL The French oil major is looking for a stake in Russian gas firm Gazprom's future Baltic liquefied natural gas plant after the partners decided to mothball their Shtokman LNG project, Vedomosti daily reported. COLRUYT The Belgian discount grocer kept its cautious guidance for its full financial year, in spite of a strong first half in which it gained market share and expanded its margins. PARIS ORLEANS Paris Orleans, parent of independent investment bank Rothschild, reported lower first-half revenue and net profit, citing a weak merger-and-acquisition market as well as impairment charges related to its investment in Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild.