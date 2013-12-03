European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower, focus on data

LONDON Dec 3 European shares were expected to open lower on Tuesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with strong U.S. data reviving concerns the Federal Reserve could start trimming its stimulus sooner than expected.

However, analysts said that losses in equity prices were likely to be limited as an improving economic outlook could broadly offset any negative impact of a cut in the Fed's bond buying operations.

U.S. factory activity hit a 2-1/2-year high in November, while construction spending increased solidly in October, indicating the economy was gaining strength despite some fiscal headwinds.

"Yesterday's strong U.S. data is causing concern amongst investors that tapering may be closer than many hope, and with that comes the uncertainty of the markets and whether they can handle a reduction in monetary stimulus," Lee Armitage, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said.

Monday's data raised concerns the Fed's likely move to begin reducing bond purchases could be brought forward to January instead of March following a strong recovery in the economy. Some analysts even speculated the central bank could move as soon as this month.

"Speculations that the Fed could start trimming its stimulus in December shouldn't stress equities excessively," Christian Stocker, strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.

"The environment of a fairly good economic recovery is intact and that helps earnings estimates for the next year, which is a prerequisite for further gains in equities."

The Fed's accommodative policies have helped equities, with European shares scaling a five-year peak last month and gaining nearly 15 percent so far in 2013.

At 0719 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.2 percent lower.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.3 percent lower at 1,300.69 points in the previous session, when U.S. shares fell 0.3 to 0.5 percent.

On Tuesday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 percent. However, Japan's Nikkei hit a 6-1/2 month high after the yen tumbled on speculation the Bank of Japan was looking to add to its massive stimulus efforts.

Investors will keep a close eye on data releases for hints about the market's direction in the near term. ICSC/Goldman Sachs will publish chain store sales for the week ended Nov. 30 at 1245 GMT, while Redbook's Retail Sales Index of department and chain store sales for November is due at 1355 GMT.

COMPANY NEWS

RIO TINTO

The global miner expects to halve capital spending to $8 billion by 2015 from last year's level to cut debt, as commodities' prices remain fragile.

BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

German carmakers BMW, Daimler and Audi are planning to shorten the traditional production shut-down over the winter holidays to meet robust demand, German daily Bild reported on Monday, citing no sources. Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

The steelmaker said it would issue 51.5 million new shares in an accelerated bookbuilding process and the placement price would be announced at a later stage, it said late Monday. Sources put the range at 17.05-17.635 euros apiece.

SGL CARBON

The carbon specialist said late Monday it was launching a 250 million euro ($338.91 million)note issue and had agreed a new 200 million euro loan to replace and repay existing loans.

FIAT Car sales in France and Spain showed further signs of stabilising last month after a prolonged recession in much of Europe pushed demand close to a two-decade low, though optimism was dampened by weak numbers from Italy.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

An outage at Norway's Nyhamna gas plant, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field, will reduce the country's gas output by 15 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, gas system operator Gassco said.

TULLOW OIL

The oil group is attracting the attention of two cash-rich international bidders which could bid up to 1,400 pence a share, The Daily Mail wrote in its market report on Tuesday. The stock closed at 865.50 pence on Monday.

SANOFI

An improved version of Sanofi's diabetes drug Lantus is better than the old one at controlling blood sugar levels and comes with fewer hypoglycemic events, new late-stage trial data showed on Tuesday.

SAINT-GOBAIN

Point.P group, Saint-Gobain's professional building distribution business in France, concluded agreements with a group of six banks to establish a trade receivables securitisation programme for a maximum financing amount of 600 million euros.

BP

The company won a legal reprieve in its effort to avoid payments to those whose losses were not traceable to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, potentially sparing the oil company of extra costs.