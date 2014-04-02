European Factors to Watch-Shares set to gain for 7th straight session

LONDON, April 2 European stocks were seen rising on Wednesday,
with a top share index set to gain for the seventh straight session, buoyed by
further evidence of a pick-up in economic growth in the United States and signs
of increased merger and acquisition activity in Europe.
At 0635 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 percent to 0.4
percent higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 has rallied for six straight
sessions, gaining 3.7 percent over that period and leaving the index just 0.8
percent off a 5-1/2-year high hit in February.
Helping gains has been a brighter picture for U.S. growth. On Tuesday the
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of U.S. factory activity
rose to 53.7 in March, up slightly from February, accelerating for a second
straight month, helping stocks around the world to rally.
It is the latest U.S. data release to point to underlying strength in the
U.S. economy after a string of underwhelming weather-affected releases following
a cold snap over the winter.
In what is a thin day for European data and corporate releases, the U.S.
durable goods orders and ADP National employment numbers will be in focus, as
investors attempt to gauge the strength of growth ahead of the closely followed
non-farm payroll release on Friday.
Traders will also keep an eye on producer price data from the euro zone, out
at 0900 GMT, ahead of a meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday, with
traders saying that signs of deflation may prompt the ECB to ease policy as soon
as this week, though signs that weaker prices may be temporary has fostered the
view that the central bank will hold steady.
On Monday data showed euro zone inflation hit its lowest level since
November 2009 in March, a shock drop that supported the case for the ECB to take
radical action at some point to stop the threat of deflation in the currency
bloc.
"All the pressure is still downwards, as far as inflation is concerned for
the EU, and nothing really has happened that has made us believe that it's being
tackled effectively," Alastair McCaig, analyst at IG, said.
"The fact that the inflation figure was lower and worse than expected just
re-emphasized the fact that (ECB President Mario Draghi's) timeline for being
able to waffle has come to an end."
Mergers and acquisitions could continue to drive individual stocks in the
market.
Finnish engineer Metso could retrace some of the 19 percent surge
it saw in the previous session after Finland's state investment fund said it
oppose a takeover approach by Weir.
Meanwhile French conglomerate Bouygues turned up the heat in its
battle for control of Vivendi's telecom unit SFR on Tuesday by
extending its offer to April 25 from April 8 and presenting a 500 million euro
($689 million) break-up fee.
COMPANY NEWS
AUTOS
Volkswagen U.S. March auto sales were down 2.6 pct year-on-year. Audi sales
rose 7.5 pct, Porsche sales rose 9.2 pct and Mercedes-Benz sales rose 11 pct.
BMW Group said sales rose 7.9 pct.
Separately, the United Auto Workers (UAW) on Tuesday asked a U.S. agency to
stay an April 21 hearing related to a mid-February union vote it lost at a
Tennessee Volkswagen plant, citing what it called new evidence of collusion
between Republican lawmakers and anti-union groups.
Also, Volkswagen has applied to set up its first plant in Thailand,
Bloomberg reported late Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.
BP
The oil major is ceasing production at its Bulwer Island refinery in
Brisbane, Australia by mid 2015, blaming competition from new mega-refineries in
Asia that are cheaper to operate.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
The company's AIDS drugs business is to add one of its latest HIV medicines
to a patent pool - cutting its future price for developing countries and pooling
intellectual property rights.
ANGLO AMERICAN
The chief executive of Anglo American, one of the world's largest
diversified miners, said divesting the strike-afflicted platinum division could
be an option if it does not perform as well as the others.
HSBC
HSBC has made some progress in improving its anti-money laundering program
as required by a 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice
Department, but there remains "much work to be done," federal prosecutors said
in a Tuesday court filing.
VINCI
The construction and concessions company said it had won a contract worth
around 850 million euros to design and build a section of a new highway on the
outskirts of Doha, in Qatar.
BNP PARIBAS
Twelve large banks have been sued in a consolidated antitrust lawsuit by
investors who claim they conspired to rig prices in the roughly $5.3
trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
A U.S. grand jury is probing whether Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream Banking
SA unit took any steps to benefit Iran and its central bank, according to a
court filing in a case that stems from the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine
barracks in Beirut.
The exchange operator said trading volumes at the Eurex Group derivatives
unit fell 5.6 percent between January and March compared with the same period a
year earlier.
DEUTSCHE POST
Deutsche Post, the world No. 1 postal and logistics company, unveiled
medium-term financial targets through 2020, forecasting that operating profit
will grow by an average of more than 8 percent a year.
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa pilots plan to start a walkout. The airline has cancelled 3,800
flights for April 2-4 due to the strike.
PUBLICIS
A federal judge in Manhattan has denied a motion to grant class status to a
lawsuit accusing the French advertising company of discriminating against women
in pay and promotions.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)