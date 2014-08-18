版本:
European Factors to Watch on Monday Aug 18

PARIS, Aug 18 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 28 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open 79 to 81 points higher, or up 0.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 
to open 29 points higher, or up 0.7 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    AMLIN PLC                  H1         
        
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q2 Urban Outfitters Inc                
        
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0900 EZ Eurostat Trade Jun
    1400 US NAHB Housing Aug
        
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0512 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,955.06   -0.01 %    -0.12
 NIKKEI                              15332.84    0.09 %     14.5
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       508.76    0.03 %     0.14
 EUR/USD                               1.3394   -0.03 %  -0.0004
 USD/JPY                               102.33   -0.01 %  -0.0100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.356        --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.966        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,301.40   -0.23 %   -$2.99
 US CRUDE                              $96.65   -0.72 %    -0.70
 
 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
