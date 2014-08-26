版本:
European Factors to Watch on Tuesday Aug 26

PARIS, Aug 26 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 36 to 37 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 31 to 32 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 14 to 15 points lower, or down 0.4 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    KINGSPAN GROUP PLC                    H1         
    ANTOFAGASTA PLC                       INTERIM    
    PETROFAC LTD                          H1         
    ACCOR SA                              H1         
    BUNZL PLC                             Q2         
    EURAZEO SA                            H1         
    WPP PLC                               H1         
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q3 2014 Analog Devices, Inc.              
    Q2 2015 Best Buy Co., Inc.                 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    1230 US Durable Goods Jul
    1300 US CaseShiller Jun
    1400 US Consumer Confidence  Aug
 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,936.92    0.28 %     5.33
 NIKKEI                              15139.71    0.06 %     9.19
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       502.44    0.39 %     1.97
 EUR/USD                               1.3373   -0.09 %  -0.0012
 USD/JPY                               102.28     0.1 %   0.1000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.431        --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.062        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,305.48   -0.18 %   -$2.36
 US CRUDE                              $97.82   -0.27 %    -0.26
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES FIRM, EURO LANGUISHES ON ECB EASING HOPES 
  > US STOCKS-S&P 500 SETS RECORD HIGH BUT FAILS TO HOLD 2,000 MARK 
  > NIKKEI FALLS AS INVESTORS LOCK IN PROFITS AS WEAK YEN TREND PAUSES 
  > FOREX-EURO SLIDES ON FRENCH POLITICAL WOES, WEAK GERMAN DATA 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD TICKS UP BUT STUCK NEAR 2-MTH LOW ON FIRM DOLLAR 
  > METALS-LONDON COPPER HITS 3-WK HIGH ON HOPES OF EU STIMULUS 
  > BRENT INCHES UP TOWARDS $103 AHEAD OF UKRAINE TALKS, US DATA 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
