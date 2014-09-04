版本:
European Factors to Watch on Thursday Sept 4

PARIS, Sept 4 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 2 points lower, or down 0.03 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open 13 points lower, or down 0.14 percent, and France's CAC 40 to
open 10 points lower, or down 0.23 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    No major European company reporting results on Thursday.
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q3 2014 Joy Global Inc.               
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0600 DE Industrial orders Jul
    1100 GB BOE rate decision Sep
    1130 US Challenger Layout Aug
    1145 ECB rate decision Sep
    1215 US ADP jobs Aug
    1230 US jobless claims w/e
    1230 US Labour costs Q2
    1230 US Productivity Q2
    1345 US Markit Comp, Svics Fin Aug
    1345 US ISM N-mfg Aug
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: 
  
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,000.72   -0.08 %    -1.56
 NIKKEI                              15684.22   -0.28 %   -44.13
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       514.36    -0.2 %    -1.05
 EUR/USD                               1.3145   -0.04 %  -0.0005
 USD/JPY                               104.82    0.03 %   0.0300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.398        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.950        --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,271.75    0.25 %    $3.18
 US CRUDE                              $94.97    -0.6 %    -0.57
 
 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
