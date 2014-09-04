European Factors to Watch on Thursday Sept 4

PARIS, Sept 4 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 points lower, or down 0.03 percent, Germany's DAX to open 13 points lower, or down 0.14 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 10 points lower, or down 0.23 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : No major European company reporting results on Thursday. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Joy Global Inc. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE Industrial orders Jul 1100 GB BOE rate decision Sep 1130 US Challenger Layout Aug 1145 ECB rate decision Sep 1215 US ADP jobs Aug 1230 US jobless claims w/e 1230 US Labour costs Q2 1230 US Productivity Q2 1345 US Markit Comp, Svics Fin Aug 1345 US ISM N-mfg Aug ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,000.72 -0.08 % -1.56 NIKKEI 15684.22 -0.28 % -44.13 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 514.36 -0.2 % -1.05 EUR/USD 1.3145 -0.04 % -0.0005 USD/JPY 104.82 0.03 % 0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.398 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.950 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,271.75 0.25 % $3.18 US CRUDE $94.97 -0.6 % -0.57 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES FIRM NEAR 7-YEAR HIGH ON ECB HOPES > US STOCKS-WALL STREET ENDS MIXED AS APPLE WEIGHS ON NASDAQ > NIKKEI STEADY NEAR 7-MONTH HIGHS AS MARKET AWAITS BOJ OUTCOME > FOREX-EURO HOLDS STEADY AS ECB POLICY DECISION LOOMS > PRECIOUS-GOLD GAINS MODESTLY FROM 2-1/2 MONTH LOW ON PHYSICAL BUYING > METALS-LONDON COPPER EDGES OFF 2-WK LOW AHEAD OF ECB MEETING > BRENT SLIPS TOWARDS $102 ON U.S. FUEL STOCK-BUILD AFTER OVERNIGHT JUMP (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)