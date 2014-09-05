版本:
European Factors to Watch on Friday Sept 5

PARIS, Sept 5 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 11 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 20 to 24 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 6 to 9 points lower, or down 0.1 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    No European company set to report on Friday.
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    No major U.S. company set to report on Friday.
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0600 DE Industrial output Jul
    0645 FR Consumer Confid Aug
    0900 EZ GDP revised Q2
    1230 US Non-farm payroll Aug
    1230 US Unemployment rate Aug
        
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,997.65   -0.15 %    -3.07
 NIKKEI                               15676.3       0 %     0.12
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       512.05   -0.65 %    -3.36
 EUR/USD                                1.293   -0.11 %  -0.0014
 USD/JPY                               105.35    0.09 %   0.0900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.455        --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.970        --     0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,263.06    0.18 %    $2.22
 US CRUDE                              $94.46    0.01 %     0.01
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-EURO UNDER WATER AS ECB OPENS LIQUIDITY SPOUT 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS DOWN AS ENERGY SHARES DECLINE, OFFSET ECB 
  > NIKKEI SNAPS 3-DAY WINNING STREAK ON PROFIT-TAKING AFTER BOJ OUTCOME 
  > EURO WOBBLY AFTER ECB'S STIMULUS JOLT; DOLLAR HITS 6-YEAR HIGH VS YEN 
  > GOLD DIPS TO NEAR 3-MONTH LOW ON DOLLAR STRENGTH; U.S. DATA EYED 
  > COPPER CLIMBS AS ECB RATE CUT SUPPORTS METALS 
  > BRENT STAYS BELOW $102, HEADS FOR WEEKLY DROP AS FIRM DOLLAR HURTS 

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
