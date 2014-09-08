Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen mixed; UK market under pressure

PARIS, Sept 8 European stocks were seen mixed on Monday, with UK shares under pressure after an opinion poll showed supporters of Scottish independence from Britain taking the lead for the first time since the referendum campaign began. Continental European stocks were set to benefit from robust trade data from Germany, the region's biggest economy. The country posted a record trade surplus of 22.2 billion euros for July, suggesting it could bounce back strongly in the third quarter after suffering a surprise contraction in the second. Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed the trade surplus widened far more than expected - economists polled by Reuters had been expecting a 16.8 billion euro reading - as seasonally adjusted exports surged by 4.7 percent, their biggest increase since May 2012. At 0613 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.15 percent, for UK's FTSE 100 down 0.2 percent, for Germany's DAX up 0.2 percent and for France's CAC up 0.1 percent. With less than two weeks to go before the vote, a YouGov survey for the Sunday Times newspaper put the "Yes" to independence campaign at 51 percent against the "no" camp at 49 percent, overturning a 22-point lead for the unionist campaign in just a month. YouGov said that the results excluded those who would not vote and those who did not plan to vote or did not know how they would vote. With those groups included, secessionists would be on 47 percent and those championing the United Kingdom would be on 45 percent, it added. British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that plans would be set out in the coming days to give Scotland more autonomy on tax, spending and welfare if Scots vote against independence in a historic referendum on Sept. 18. Investors were also digesting data from China showing exports rose more than expected in August while imports unexpectedly fell, data showed on Monday, pushing the trade surplus to a record high for the second consecutive month. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,007.71 0.5 % 10.06 NIKKEI 15705.11 0.23 % 36.43 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 513.46 0.03 % 0.17 EUR/USD 1.2933 -0.12 % -0.0016 USD/JPY 105.11 0.03 % 0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.441 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.934 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,268.16 -0.03 % -$0.43 US CRUDE $93.51 0.24 % 0.22 > ASIAN SHARES SLIP, CHINA DATA FAIL TO TEMPER GROWTH WORRIES > US STOCKS-S&P 500 ENDS AT RECORD AS JOBS REPORT EASES FED WORRIES > NIKKEI CHOPPY ON MIXED CUES FROM GLOBAL DATA; RAKUTEN FALLS ON M&A NEWS > FOREX-STERLING SKIDS TO NEAR 10-MONTH LOW ON SCOTLAND WORRIES > PRECIOUS-GOLD SUPPORTED BY WEAK U.S. JOBS DATA; UKRAINE CRISIS EYED > METALS-LME COPPER STEADY, TRADERS PRICE IN US RATE HIKE DELAY > BRENT FALLS, STAYS BELOW $101 AFTER WEAK U.S. JOBS DATA COMPANY NEWS: AIR FRANCE-KLM Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said on Monday that passenger traffic rose 3.1 percent in August, led by long-haul flights to Asia and the Americas. ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS The group maintained its annual earnings guidance, with a good finish to the year from discount fashion chain Primark offsetting continued weakness in its sugar operations. ROLLS-ROYCE Two men arrested as part of a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into concerns of possible bribery and corruption at Rolls-Royce in Asia have had their bail lifted, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper said. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Dish Network Corp's chairman, Charlie Ergen, recently contacted Deutsche Telekom to express interest in acquiring the German company's unit, T-Mobile US Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. ENEL, E.ON, EDISON, EDF Italy's biggest utility is interested in some of the Italian assets German utility E.ON had put up for sale, its Chief Executive Officer said, adding the group had put forward a non-binding offer for some of the assets. Separately, Edison, the Italian power company controlled by France's EDF, is set to enter private talks with E.ON to buy the German group's Italian unit E.ON Italia, three sources close to the matter said on Friday. CHARLES STANLEY British stockbroker and investment manager on Monday issued its second profit warning in five months, saying increased costs and a low volume of transactions had impacted margins. ADIDAS Adidas for the first time has dropped to the No.3 spot among sportswear brands in the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from Sterne Agee and SportScanInfo. BP The British government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review appeals court rulings against BP over a 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill that produced one of the largest class actions in American history. RYANAIR Boeing Co and Ryanair Holdings plan to make a significant fleet announcement on Monday, following reports last Friday that the low-cost Irish airline was poised to place a $10 billion order for Boeing's new 737 MAX jetliner. AIRBUS More than half a dozen current and former managers at European plane maker Airbus will face a criminal court hearing in Paris next month in a long-running insider trading case, Der Spiegel magazine reported. CLUB MED The French holiday group said summer bookings are down 5.4 percent year-on-year, hit by a "sharp decline in Europe-Africa" and resort closures, and that its 2014 outlook is below the business plan prepared by the company last October. AREVA France's Areva said on Saturday it sealed a contract worth around 300 million euros with South African utility Eskom to replace steam generators at the Koeberg nuclear power plant, near Cape Town. EDF French regulated electricity prices could increase by 2 percent on Oct 1, Le Journal du Dimanche said on Sunday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)