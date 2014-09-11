版本:
European Factors to Watch on Thursday Sept 11

PARIS, Sept 11 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 19 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open 23 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open
8 points higher, or up 0.2 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    ASHMORE GROUP PLC                     FINAL      
    NEXT PLC                              H1         
    WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC          H1         
        
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q2 2014 The Kroger Co.                     
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0600 DE CPI Final Aug
    0600 DE HICP Final Aug
    0645 FR CPI Aug
    1230 US jobless claims w/e   
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,995.69    0.36 %     7.25
 NIKKEI                              15909.12    0.76 %   120.34
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       504.87   -0.16 %     -0.8
 EUR/USD                               1.2906   -0.08 %  -0.0010
 USD/JPY                               106.95    0.12 %   0.1300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.534        --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.000        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,247.20    -0.1 %   -$1.20
 US CRUDE                              $91.61   -0.07 %    -0.06
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES TREAD CAUTIOUSLY AFTER OBAMA SPEECH 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS HIGHER AFTER 2 DAYS OF LOSSES AS APPLE REBOUNDS 
  > NIKKEI RISES TO ON WEAK YEN; FOCUS ON MEETING WITH ABE AND KURODA 
  > TREASURIES-BOND YIELDS RISE ON SUPPLY, EXPECTATIONS FOR HAWKISH FED 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR HOLDS GAINS, KIWI STUNG BY RBNZ, STERLING SHAKY 
  > GOLD NEAR 3-MONTH LOW ON DOLLAR STRENGTH, RATE HIKE FEARS 
  > METALS-LME COPPER HOLDS NEAR 1-MTH LOW AS STOCK BUILD LOOMS 
  > BRENT ABOVE $98 ON MIDEAST CONCERNS; OVERSUPPLY WORRIES CAP GAINS 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
