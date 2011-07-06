版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 7月 6日 星期三 14:46 BJT

European Factors-Shares set to extend rally into eighth day

 (Adds futures prices, company news; updates snapshot table)	
 LONDON, July 6 European shares were set to rise for an eighth
straight session on Wednesday, although peripheral euro zone banking shares
could succumb to pressure after Moody's downgraded Portugal's credit rating to
"junk", in a move which is likely to prompt further worries over the regions
debt crisis.   	
 By 0620 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1
and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.1 to 0.2 percent. 	
 Moody's became the first ratings agency to cut Portugal's credit standing by
four notches to non-investment grade, known as "junk", late on Tuesday, warning
the country may need a second round of rescue funds before it can return to
capital markets. 	
 Shares in Portuguese banks Banco BPI , BES and Millennium
bcp were marked down 1.8 to 3.6 percent in Frankfurt (BPIa.F) 
BCPn.F, while Spanish bank BBVA were marked down 1.8 percent in
Frankfurt .	
 The euro fell sharply against the Swiss franc and the dollar after the
downgrade, but later regained ground as short-term players covered short
positions ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting.  	
 The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index hit a one-month closing
high on Tuesday, up 0.1 percent at 1,122.23 points, though moves were
exaggerated by thin volumes.	
 Heavyweight oil majors were expected to rise in tandem with gains in crude
prices, with Brent crude LCOc1 up for the second straight session to above
$114 a barrel after rising $2 on Tuesday. 	
 Stocks on Wall Street finished mostly flat in thin trade on Tuesday, while
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.1 percent in its seventh straight day of gains--
it's longest winning streak since 2009.	
 Specialist research house Data Explorers said last week's S&P 500 
rally appeared to be due to short covering by investors after it studied the
performance of the subsectors.  	
 Economic data set for release include the U.S. Institute of Supply
Management's Non-Manufacturing Index for June at 1400 GMT. Looking ahead, the
European Central Bank interest rate decision is due on Thursday while U.S.
non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday. 	
    	

  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT                                      
                                            LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
  S&P 500                        1,337.88     -0.13 %      -1.79
  NIKKEI                       10,082.48       1.1 %     110.02
  MSCI ASIA EX-JP         488.91       0.2 %       1.01
  EUR/USD                           1.445       0.2 %     0.0029
  USD/JPY                           80.85     -0.28 %    -0.2300
  10-YR US TSY YLD             3.149          --       0.03
  10-YR BUND YLD               2.998          --      -0.01
  SPOT GOLD                     $1,517.05      0.09 %      $1.35
  US CRUDE          CLc1                $97.74      0.88 %       0.86
	
	
 * Euro struggles, China banks fall on Temasek selldown   
    * Wall St ends quiet day flat, Netflix boosts Nasdaq     
    * Nikkei rises slightly in morning after 6-day rally     
    * TREASURIES-Prices fall, nerves before U.S. data        
    * FOREX-Euro fragile after steep fall; ECB in focus      
    * Gold hovers near 1-1/2 week high on Portugal rating cut 
    * LME copper down, Portugal rating cut weighs            
    * Brent crude rises on tighter supply prospects          	
 	

 COMPANY NEWS:	
 SODEXO 	
 French catering and vouchers group Sodexo stuck to its full-year
targets on Wednesday after growth in Asia and Latin America helped to lift
nine-month sales by 7.7 percent. 	
 	

 EADS 	
 AirAsia Bhd will buy an extra 100 Airbus A320neo jets, taking its
record-breaking order to 300 planes, a source said, a deal which would make the
Malaysia-based budget airline one of the world's largest carriers.
 	
 	

 BANKS	
 International banks and insurers will meet on Wednesday to thrash out a plan
for the private sector to contribute to Greece's bailout effort as fears grow
that the proposal will be derailed.	
	
 AIR FRANCE-KLM 	
 Europe's largest airline by revenue, targets sales growth of at least 20
percent per year in China, a senior executive said on Wednesday. 
 	
 	

 COMMERZBANK 	
 The company may earn a profit of 1 billion euros ($1.45 billion) in the
second quarter, German investor newsletter Platow Brief said, without citing
sources, and without specifying whether it was operating or net profit. 	
 Commerzbank, which is set to release second-quarter earnings on Aug. 10,
declined to comment. 	
 	

 AMADEUS 	
 Private equity funds Cinven and BC Partners are looking to sell another 9.16
percent of Amadeus, the Spain-based travel and tourism firm, in a deal that
could raise 580 million euros at market prices, a source with knowledge of the
deal told Reuters on Tuesday. 	
 	

 UNICREDIT 	
 UniCredit is in the early stages of evaluating whether to sell part of its
non-performing loan portfolio, its CEO said on Tuesday, a move that would follow
other European banks seeking to cut risk exposure and improve
ratios. 	
 	

 CARREFOUR , CASINO 	
 Abilio Diniz, chairman of Brazilian retailer Pao de Acucar(GPA), in which
Casino is the controlling shareholder, told Le Figaro he had not broken a
shareholder pact with Casino by talking to Carrefour about creating a merged
retail group in Brazil. Diniz said he expected to convince Casino Chief
Executive Jean-Charles Naouri of the merits of a deal.   	
	
 (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐