European Factors-Shares set to extend rally into eighth day

LONDON, July 6 European shares were set to rise for an eighth straight session on Wednesday, although peripheral euro zone banking shares could succumb to pressure after Moody's downgraded Portugal's credit rating to "junk", in a move which is likely to prompt further worries over the regions debt crisis.

By 0620 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.1 to 0.2 percent.

Moody's became the first ratings agency to cut Portugal's credit standing by four notches to non-investment grade, known as "junk", late on Tuesday, warning the country may need a second round of rescue funds before it can return to capital markets.

Shares in Portuguese banks Banco BPI , BES and Millennium bcp were marked down 1.8 to 3.6 percent in Frankfurt ( BPIa.F ) BCPn.F, while Spanish bank BBVA were marked down 1.8 percent in Frankfurt .

The euro fell sharply against the Swiss franc and the dollar after the downgrade, but later regained ground as short-term players covered short positions ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index hit a one-month closing high on Tuesday, up 0.1 percent at 1,122.23 points, though moves were exaggerated by thin volumes.

Heavyweight oil majors were expected to rise in tandem with gains in crude prices, with Brent crude LCOc1 up for the second straight session to above $114 a barrel after rising $2 on Tuesday.

Stocks on Wall Street finished mostly flat in thin trade on Tuesday, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.1 percent in its seventh straight day of gains-- it's longest winning streak since 2009.

Specialist research house Data Explorers said last week's S&P 500 rally appeared to be due to short covering by investors after it studied the performance of the subsectors.

Economic data set for release include the U.S. Institute of Supply Management's Non-Manufacturing Index for June at 1400 GMT. Looking ahead, the European Central Bank interest rate decision is due on Thursday while U.S. non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,337.88 -0.13 % -1.79

NIKKEI 10,082.48 1.1 % 110.02

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 488.91 0.2 % 1.01

EUR/USD 1.445 0.2 % 0.0029

USD/JPY 80.85 -0.28 % -0.2300

10-YR US TSY YLD 3.149 -- 0.03

10-YR BUND YLD 2.998 -- -0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,517.05 0.09 % $1.35

US CRUDE CLc1 $97.74 0.88 % 0.86

COMPANY NEWS:

SODEXO

French catering and vouchers group Sodexo stuck to its full-year targets on Wednesday after growth in Asia and Latin America helped to lift nine-month sales by 7.7 percent.

EADS

AirAsia Bhd will buy an extra 100 Airbus A320neo jets, taking its record-breaking order to 300 planes, a source said, a deal which would make the Malaysia-based budget airline one of the world's largest carriers.

BANKS

International banks and insurers will meet on Wednesday to thrash out a plan for the private sector to contribute to Greece's bailout effort as fears grow that the proposal will be derailed.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Europe's largest airline by revenue, targets sales growth of at least 20 percent per year in China, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

COMMERZBANK

The company may earn a profit of 1 billion euros ($1.45 billion) in the second quarter, German investor newsletter Platow Brief said, without citing sources, and without specifying whether it was operating or net profit.

Commerzbank, which is set to release second-quarter earnings on Aug. 10, declined to comment.

AMADEUS

Private equity funds Cinven and BC Partners are looking to sell another 9.16 percent of Amadeus, the Spain-based travel and tourism firm, in a deal that could raise 580 million euros at market prices, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit is in the early stages of evaluating whether to sell part of its non-performing loan portfolio, its CEO said on Tuesday, a move that would follow other European banks seeking to cut risk exposure and improve ratios.

CARREFOUR , CASINO

Abilio Diniz, chairman of Brazilian retailer Pao de Acucar(GPA), in which Casino is the controlling shareholder, told Le Figaro he had not broken a shareholder pact with Casino by talking to Carrefour about creating a merged retail group in Brazil. Diniz said he expected to convince Casino Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri of the merits of a deal. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal)