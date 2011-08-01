European Factors-Shares seen sharply higher on U.S. debt deal

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)
LONDON, Aug 1 European shares were expected to bounce back on
Monday, mirroring strong gains in Asia, after U.S. lawmakers agreed on a deal to
increase the borrowing limit to avert a default.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for
France's CAC FCEc1 were 1.2 to 1.4 percent higher. Financial spreadbetters
predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to gain as much as 1.2 percent on the
last-minute U.S. debt deal.
Just two days before a deadline to lift the U.S. debt ceiling, the White
House and both Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress said on Sunday the
compromise would cut about $2.4 trillion from the deficit over the next 10
years. Both the Senate and House of Representatives are expected to vote on
Monday.
"The package still has to be voted on and that's something that should
happen in the next couple of days, but at least markets in general are finding
some cheer off the news that default appears to have been averted," Cameron
Peacock, analyst at IG Markets, said.
"Obviously there's now going to be a degree of waiting as traders sit tight
for the formal side of the transaction to take place in Washington and with
August now upon us, already depressed volumes could well be even lower."
Investors and economists said the United States faced the risk of a costly
credit downgrade despite a debt deal.
On Monday, Japan's Nikkei average surged 1.3 percent, while the MSCI
index of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 1.6 percent .
European shares fell 0.7 percent on Friday on U.S. debt woes and some
disappointing economic data.
Focus will continue to be on company earnings and economic numbers this
week. Euro zone manufacturing PMI data will be released at 0758 GMT, while in
the United States, both July ISM data and June construction spending numbers are
due at 1400 GMT.
In China, factories struggled with their weakest activity in 28 months in
July, as manufacturers grappled with credit shortages and softening global
demand. The figures might reduce some pressure on Beijing's monetary
tightening policy.
Resource-related shares are expected to be in demand as key base metals
prices advanced and crude oil CLc1 jumped 1.2 percent.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,292.28 -0.65 % -8.39
NIKKEI 9,965.01 1.34 % 131.98
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.6 % 9.14
EUR/USD 1.4412 0.39 % 0.0056
USD/JPY 77.68 0.36 % 0.2800
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.852 -- 0.06
10-YR BUND YLD 2.586 -- 0.04
SPOT GOLD $1,613.51 -0.8 % -$13.08
US CRUDE CLc1 $97.19 1.56 % 1.49
COMPANY NEWS
AIR LIQUIDE
The world leader in industrial gases posted a strong rise in first-half
profits, despite Japan's earthquake and unrest in the Middle East, as it
benefited from buoyant emerging markets.
EADS
EADS is poised to step up a recent buying spree with a space industry
acquisition in Europe that could rank among its biggest efforts to expand,
sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday. For story click on
HSBC
The bank said on Sunday it will shed nearly half of its under performing
U.S. branch network, selling 195 branches to First Niagara Financial Group Inc
for about $1 billion, and closing 13 others.
INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP
American Airlines has raised the prospect of a full merger with
British Airways and Iberia in a move that would create the world's
biggest airline, the Times said.
TOTAL
Total reported that a boiler trip caused a compressor upset at an
unspecified unit and a coker at its 232,000-barrels-per-day Port Arthur, Texas
refinery, a filing with state pollution regulators showed.
BAYER (BAYGn.DE), MERCK KGAA
Debt-stricken Greece owes German drugmakers 1.2 billion euros ($1.7
billion), weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing industry association BPI.
ILIAD
A group led by the founder of French telecom firm Iliad on Sunday deposited
the guarantees needed to secure its right to buy a mobile operator's licence in
Israel, the Communications Ministry said.
SERCO
The British outsourcing group said it has signed an A$1.3 billion (850
million pound) contract with the Western Australian Department of Health to
provide support services to a hospital near Perth.
EIFFAGE
France's third-largest construction group Eiffage posted a 2 percent rise in
second-quarter sales on Friday and a stronger order book. Eiffage, which
competes with companies including Vinci and Bouygues , said
its order book stood at 11.3 billion euros on July 1, representing an increase
of 5 percent on a year earlier.
E.ON (EONGn.DE)
E.ON plans to shut three of its businesses in Germany, affecting hundreds of
jobs, to cut costs and cope with the effects of nuclear phase-out, Der Spiegel
said. Separately, weekly magazine Focus cited sources close to
the negotiations as saying that talks between E.ON and Russia's Gazprom
were close to failing. Related news [EONGn.DE-E]
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank has reached a deal with unions over thousands of
planned lay-offs in Italy, the FABI banking union said in a statement on Friday.
The 2011-13 plan includes 3,000 retirements and up to 5,000 job relocations or
voluntary exits. The bank also agreed to 1,000 new hirings.
DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)
The carmaker aims for its premium car brand Mercedes-Benz to surpass rivals
BMW and Audi (VOWG_p.DE) in terms of sales volume and profitability,
Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said in a letter to employees, according
to Automotive News Europe. Related news [DAIGn.DE-E]
LINDE
The industrial gases company will expand outside Europe more than planned if
politicians fail to resolve the European debt crisis, weekly magazine
WirtschaftsWoche cited its CEO Wolfgang Reitzle as saying.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)