European Factors-Shares to bounce back from 11-month lows

 LONDON, Aug 4 European shares are likely to bounce back from
11-month lows on Thursday, following a late recovery on Wall Street, on
expectations of positive company earnings and a new round of U.S. economic
stimulus.  	
 Two former top officials at the Federal Reserve conditionally endorsed a
further round of bond buying by the U.S. central bank to spur a flagging
economic recovery, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday. 	
 The comments were expected to provide some support to European equities. A 
jump of 1.2 to 1.3 percent in futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's
DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 pointed to a stronger start for shares.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to rise about 0.6
percent.	
 Moves by Japan and Switzerland to intervene their currencies could now put
pressure on the European Central Bank, which will hold its rate-setting policy
meeting on Thursday, to resume bond buying or other measures, since the euro
zone crisis is a major factor behind the rise in the franc and yen.
 	
 The ECB is expected to keep rates on hold this month after raising them to
1.5 percent in July. The Bank of England is also expected to keep its rates
unchanged.	
 U.S. weekly jobless claims data, due at 1230 GMT, might offer some hints
about Friday's crucial non-farm payroll numbers. Poor macroeconomic figures in
the past days have raised concerns that the U.S. economy could fall back into
recession.	
 Technical analysts expected a rise in shares, a day after the euro zone's
blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.8 percent. The index was in an
"oversold territory", with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 27. A
level of 30 and below is considered as "oversold" and 70 and above is considered
as "overbought".	
 "The magnitude of the reversal has left this index looking very oversold and
the fact that the U.S. markets closed well above their session lows on Wednesday
should ensure that we see a bounce from this potential support level," said Bill
McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.	
 "However, the broader technical picture suggests that such a move could be
short-lived, particularly if Friday's U.S. employment report follows the recent
trend in macroeconomic data. The price action of the last few months has
demonstrated that this index is now in a downtrend and, consequently, investors
should consider selling into any rally."	
 Markets were also awaiting results of a Spanish bond auction of up to 3.5
billion euros after yields on Spanish and Italian bonds jumped to 14-year highs
in the past several days on fears those economies would be engulfed by debt
problems.	
 Focus was also on a raft of company results in Europe. AXA ,
Europe's second-biggest insurer, said first-half net income quadrupled, helped
by 1.44 billion euros ($2.05 billion) in one-off gains related to asset sales. 	
 	
 U.S. shares bounced back in late session on Wednesday, helped by a jump in  
 Research In Motion  which introduced two new and powerful
versions of its touchscreen BlackBerry Torch, and after MasterCard 
reported second-quarter profit that rose 33 percent. 	
 The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 2 percent on
Wednesday to 1,027.52 points -- its lowest close in 11 months and the biggest
one-day percentage drop since March on global growth concerns and on fears the
euro zone debt crisis could spread to Italy.	
 	

  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0643 GMT                                           
                                                 LAST     PCT CHG   NET CHG
  S&P 500                             1,260.34       0.5 %      6.29
  NIKKEI                             9,659.18      0.23 %     22.04
  MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         -1.27 %     -7.10
  EUR/USD                               1.4308     -0.15 %   -0.0022
  USD/JPY                                79.45      3.14 %    2.4200
  10-YR US TSY YLD                  2.642          --      0.03
  10-YR BUND YLD                    2.453          --      0.04
  SPOT GOLD                          $1,662.04      0.08 %     $1.34
  US CRUDE              CLc1                 $91.76     -0.18 %     -0.17
	
 * Intervention hits yen, stocks weak on global growth fears 
 * S&P ends string of losses on tech rebound                 
 * Nikkei jumps almost 1 pct as yen falls on intervention    
 * TREASURIES-Prices make modest gains on economic worries   
 * Yen tumbles as Japan joins Swiss in fighting strong FX    
 * Gold ignores firm dollar; rises towards record            
 * LME copper up 0.4 pct on Chile strike, short covering     
 * Oil rebounds from 1-mth lows, tracks equities higher      	
	
 COMPANY NEWS	
 AXA 	
 Europe's second-biggest insurer, said that first-half net income quadrupled,
helped by 1.44 billion euros ($2.05 billion) in one-off gains related to asset
sales. 	
  	

 UNILEVER 	
 Consumer goods giant Unilever raised its prices sharply in the
second-quarter to offset a hike in commodity costs helping it on Thursday to
beat forecasts with 7.1 percent rise in quarterly sales growth. 	
  	

 ADIDAS (ADSGn.DE)	
 The world's second-largest sports apparel company once again increased its
outlook for the year as it reported a 5 percent rise in second-quarter earnings
thanks to demand from China. 	
 	

 ING 	
 Dutch bancassurer ING said it took a 310 million euro hit on its Greek
sovereign bond holdings, holding back a rise in second-quarter net profit which
still beat expectations. 	
 	
 SWISS RE  	
 Swiss Re struck an upbeat note on pricing thanks to higher demand for
catastrophe cover in the United States, New Zealand and Australia, as it posted
an 18 percent rise in second-quarter net income.  For more click on  	
  	

 GIVAUDAN  	
 Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan's first-half net profit dropped to 120
million Swiss francs, hit by a record-high Swiss franc and rising raw material
prices.  For more click on  	
 	

 LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 	
 Compensating customers who were mis-sold insurance pushed Lloyds 3.25
billion pounds ($5.3 bln) into the red in the first half but the loss was
broadly as expected and the British bank reiterated its full-year guidance.
 	
 	

 ROCHE   	
 Lebrikizumab, an experimental asthma drug from Roche , showed
encouraging results in a mid-stage clinical trial when given on top of standard
inhaled treatments, researchers said on Wednesday.  For more click on  	
 	
 VEOLIA 	
 French waste and water group said it would speed up its restructuring by
exiting countries and activities and raising its savings goals. 	
  	

 VINCI 	
 The Qatari sovereign wealth fund's property investment arm Qatari Diar and
France's Vinci have won a 374 million euro deal as part of a Light Rail Transit
System project in the new city of Lusail, near Doha. 	
  	

 DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA , TUI (TUIGn.DE)	
 Air traffic controllers in Germany called off a strike planned for Thursday
morning, sparing thousands of vacationers flight delays and cancellations.
 	
 	

 NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO) 	
 Danish drugmaker posted a 13-percent rise in its January-June operating
profit and raised its full-year guidance. For more on the company,
click on [NOVOb.CO] 	
  	

 VILMORIN 	
 The French seed group Vilmorin said it comfortably met its full-year sales
goal and expected further strong growth in the year ahead as higher grain prices
encourage farmers to plant more crops. 	
	
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

