European Factors-Shares to bounce back from 11-month lows

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Aug 4 European shares are likely to bounce back from 11-month lows on Thursday, following a late recovery on Wall Street, on expectations of positive company earnings and a new round of U.S. economic stimulus.

Two former top officials at the Federal Reserve conditionally endorsed a further round of bond buying by the U.S. central bank to spur a flagging economic recovery, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.

The comments were expected to provide some support to European equities. A jump of 1.2 to 1.3 percent in futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 pointed to a stronger start for shares. Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to rise about 0.6 percent.

Moves by Japan and Switzerland to intervene their currencies could now put pressure on the European Central Bank, which will hold its rate-setting policy meeting on Thursday, to resume bond buying or other measures, since the euro zone crisis is a major factor behind the rise in the franc and yen.

The ECB is expected to keep rates on hold this month after raising them to 1.5 percent in July. The Bank of England is also expected to keep its rates unchanged.

U.S. weekly jobless claims data, due at 1230 GMT, might offer some hints about Friday's crucial non-farm payroll numbers. Poor macroeconomic figures in the past days have raised concerns that the U.S. economy could fall back into recession.

Technical analysts expected a rise in shares, a day after the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.8 percent. The index was in an "oversold territory", with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 27. A level of 30 and below is considered as "oversold" and 70 and above is considered as "overbought".

"The magnitude of the reversal has left this index looking very oversold and the fact that the U.S. markets closed well above their session lows on Wednesday should ensure that we see a bounce from this potential support level," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

"However, the broader technical picture suggests that such a move could be short-lived, particularly if Friday's U.S. employment report follows the recent trend in macroeconomic data. The price action of the last few months has demonstrated that this index is now in a downtrend and, consequently, investors should consider selling into any rally."

Markets were also awaiting results of a Spanish bond auction of up to 3.5 billion euros after yields on Spanish and Italian bonds jumped to 14-year highs in the past several days on fears those economies would be engulfed by debt problems.

Focus was also on a raft of company results in Europe. AXA , Europe's second-biggest insurer, said first-half net income quadrupled, helped by 1.44 billion euros ($2.05 billion) in one-off gains related to asset sales.

U.S. shares bounced back in late session on Wednesday, helped by a jump in Research In Motion which introduced two new and powerful versions of its touchscreen BlackBerry Torch, and after MasterCard reported second-quarter profit that rose 33 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 2 percent on Wednesday to 1,027.52 points -- its lowest close in 11 months and the biggest one-day percentage drop since March on global growth concerns and on fears the euro zone debt crisis could spread to Italy.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0643 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,260.34 0.5 % 6.29

NIKKEI 9,659.18 0.23 % 22.04

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.27 % -7.10

EUR/USD 1.4308 -0.15 % -0.0022

USD/JPY 79.45 3.14 % 2.4200

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.642 -- 0.03

10-YR BUND YLD 2.453 -- 0.04

SPOT GOLD $1,662.04 0.08 % $1.34

US CRUDE CLc1 $91.76 -0.18 % -0.17

* Intervention hits yen, stocks weak on global growth fears

* S&P ends string of losses on tech rebound

* Nikkei jumps almost 1 pct as yen falls on intervention

* TREASURIES-Prices make modest gains on economic worries

* Yen tumbles as Japan joins Swiss in fighting strong FX

* Gold ignores firm dollar; rises towards record

* LME copper up 0.4 pct on Chile strike, short covering

* Oil rebounds from 1-mth lows, tracks equities higher

COMPANY NEWS

AXA

Europe's second-biggest insurer, said that first-half net income quadrupled, helped by 1.44 billion euros ($2.05 billion) in one-off gains related to asset sales.

UNILEVER

Consumer goods giant Unilever raised its prices sharply in the second-quarter to offset a hike in commodity costs helping it on Thursday to beat forecasts with 7.1 percent rise in quarterly sales growth.

ADIDAS ( ADSGn.DE )

The world's second-largest sports apparel company once again increased its outlook for the year as it reported a 5 percent rise in second-quarter earnings thanks to demand from China.

ING

Dutch bancassurer ING said it took a 310 million euro hit on its Greek sovereign bond holdings, holding back a rise in second-quarter net profit which still beat expectations.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re struck an upbeat note on pricing thanks to higher demand for catastrophe cover in the United States, New Zealand and Australia, as it posted an 18 percent rise in second-quarter net income. For more click on

GIVAUDAN

Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan's first-half net profit dropped to 120 million Swiss francs, hit by a record-high Swiss franc and rising raw material prices. For more click on

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Compensating customers who were mis-sold insurance pushed Lloyds 3.25 billion pounds ($5.3 bln) into the red in the first half but the loss was broadly as expected and the British bank reiterated its full-year guidance.

ROCHE

Lebrikizumab, an experimental asthma drug from Roche , showed encouraging results in a mid-stage clinical trial when given on top of standard inhaled treatments, researchers said on Wednesday. For more click on

VEOLIA

French waste and water group said it would speed up its restructuring by exiting countries and activities and raising its savings goals.

VINCI

The Qatari sovereign wealth fund's property investment arm Qatari Diar and France's Vinci have won a 374 million euro deal as part of a Light Rail Transit System project in the new city of Lusail, near Doha.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA , TUI ( TUIGn.DE )

Air traffic controllers in Germany called off a strike planned for Thursday morning, sparing thousands of vacationers flight delays and cancellations.

NOVO NORDISK ( NOVOb.CO )

Danish drugmaker posted a 13-percent rise in its January-June operating profit and raised its full-year guidance. For more on the company, click on [NOVOb.CO]

VILMORIN

The French seed group Vilmorin said it comfortably met its full-year sales goal and expected further strong growth in the year ahead as higher grain prices encourage farmers to plant more crops. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)