European Factors-Shares set to fall on growth concerns

LONDON, Aug 9 European shares were set to fall on Tuesday,
tracking steep losses on Wall Street and in Asia as investors panicked over the
United States' loss of its top credit rating and as world leaders failed to calm
jitters over global growth and debt.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for
France's CAC FCEc1 were down 0.5 to 1.6 percent. Financial spreadbetters
earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 5.3 percent
lower.
"It's looking like another sell stampede in Europe following on from more
heavy falls in the United States. The real troubling aspect is that investors
are using any rally as an opportunity to sell stocks at slightly better prices,
a key attribute of a typical bear market," said Joshua Raymond, chief market
strategist at City Index.
"There seems no end in sight yet and we desperately need some market calm."
Investors flocked to grab safe-haven assets, with spot gold XAU- and the
Swiss franc hitting record highs. The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index ,
Europe's main fear gauge, is set to spike further after jumping 15 percent to a
14-month high in the previous session.
The market has lost confidence that Europe and the United States can rein in
their budgets quickly. A Reuters poll of fund managers has found that the
European Central Bank will need to buy at least 100 billion euros ($142 billion)
of Spanish and Italian bonds to shore up the stricken euro zone, and more than
half of the 10 polled do not trust policymakers to spare them further losses.
Recent economic numbers have painted a bleak picture about global economic
growth, with concerns growing that the U.S. economy could slide back into
recession. Chinese data also added to jitters, showing annual inflation rose to
a higher-than-expected 6.5 percent in July.
"European equity markets are set to open significantly lower as ongoing
concerns about a global slowdown accelerate the selling pressure," said Jonathan
Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads.
"The heavy volume over the recent days shows that this isn't a
holiday-thinned market, but a serious liquidation of positions as confidence
amongst traders evaporates," he added.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 4
percent to two-year lows on Monday, while U.S. shares plunged 5.6 to 6.9
percent. In Japan, the Nikkei average fell 1.7 percent on Tuesday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index has already lost about 21 percent since a peak in
mid-February and has fallen into a "bear market" territory, characterised by a
drop of more than 20 percent over a certain period of time. The index is down
13.5 percent this month.
Investors will wait for the outcome of the latest Federal Reserve Open
Market Committee meeting, due at 1815 GMT.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0642 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,119.46 -6.66 % -79.92
NIKKEI 8,944.48 -1.68 % -153.08
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -2.26 % -11.56
EUR/USD 1.4245 0.52 % 0.0074
USD/JPY 77.41 -0.49 % -0.3800
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.393 -- 0.08
10-YR BUND YLD 2.295 -- 0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,748.70 1.94 % $33.20
US CRUDE CLc1 $79.33 -2.44 % -1.97
COMPANY NEWS
KBC
The Belgian banking and insurance group posted second-quarter underlying net
profit ahead of expectations, as a strong underlying performance in Belgian and
Central Europe helped offset losses on Greek bonds.
RWE
The German utility reported half year recurrent net profit of 1.667 billion
euros ($2.35 billion), below average expectations of 1.707 billion as lower
electricity generation margins and "unusually weak performance" at its trading
unit weighed on the results.
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's biggest financial institution Danske Bank reported
consensus-beating second-quarter profit and said loan impairments this year
would be lower than in 2010.
GDF SUEZ
China's sovereign wealth fund agreed to buy a stake in GDF Suez's gas
exploration and production unit and to finance the French group's expansion in
power-thirsty Asia, sources said on Monday.
AIRLINES
German air traffic controllers will not strike on Tuesday morning, after
their employer agreed to mediation at the last minute. Lufthansa , Air
Berlin , Thomas Cook's airline Condor and TUI (TUIGn.DE)
all said they were bringing dozens of departures forward with updated flight
times to be found on their websites.
HOCHTIEF
HNA Group, the parent of China's fourth-largest airline Hainan Airlines Co
Ltd , is bidding for Hochtief's airports business, which it values at
more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported.
Separately miner BHP Billiton agreed to buy a company providing
mining contracting services to its Western Australian iron operations from
Hochtief's Leighton Holdings for A$705 million ($726.7 million) in a
move towards a cheaper owner-operater model.
BARCLAYS BARC.l
Bob Diamond, chief executive of Barclays, has renewed speculation over the
bank's future in the UK if the British government pushes ahead with sweeping
reforms of the industry, the Financial Times said.
HSBC
Europe's biggest bank, said on Tuesday that it is in talks on the possible
sale of its card and retail services business in the United States.
BP
Indian energy major Reliance Industries said on Tuesday it has
received approval from the government for selling stakes in some of its oil and
gas blocks to BP for $7.2 billion.
BHP BILLITON
The global has agreed to buy a company providing mining contracting services
to its Western Australian iron operations from Leighton Holdings for
A$705 million ($726.7 million) in a move towards a cheaper owner-operater model.
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS
The company reported favourable current trading with record demand and low
supply growth of new hotels on Tuesday which helped the world's biggest hotelier
to beat half-year earnings forecasts with a 23 percent rise.
