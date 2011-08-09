European Factors-Shares set to fall on growth concerns

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Aug 9 European shares were set to fall on Tuesday, tracking steep losses on Wall Street and in Asia as investors panicked over the United States' loss of its top credit rating and as world leaders failed to calm jitters over global growth and debt.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 0.5 to 1.6 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 5.3 percent lower.

"It's looking like another sell stampede in Europe following on from more heavy falls in the United States. The real troubling aspect is that investors are using any rally as an opportunity to sell stocks at slightly better prices, a key attribute of a typical bear market," said Joshua Raymond, chief market strategist at City Index.

"There seems no end in sight yet and we desperately need some market calm."

Investors flocked to grab safe-haven assets, with spot gold XAU- and the Swiss franc hitting record highs. The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main fear gauge, is set to spike further after jumping 15 percent to a 14-month high in the previous session.

The market has lost confidence that Europe and the United States can rein in their budgets quickly. A Reuters poll of fund managers has found that the European Central Bank will need to buy at least 100 billion euros ($142 billion) of Spanish and Italian bonds to shore up the stricken euro zone, and more than half of the 10 polled do not trust policymakers to spare them further losses.

Recent economic numbers have painted a bleak picture about global economic growth, with concerns growing that the U.S. economy could slide back into recession. Chinese data also added to jitters, showing annual inflation rose to a higher-than-expected 6.5 percent in July.

"European equity markets are set to open significantly lower as ongoing concerns about a global slowdown accelerate the selling pressure," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads.

"The heavy volume over the recent days shows that this isn't a holiday-thinned market, but a serious liquidation of positions as confidence amongst traders evaporates," he added.

Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 4 percent to two-year lows on Monday, while U.S. shares plunged 5.6 to 6.9 percent. In Japan, the Nikkei average fell 1.7 percent on Tuesday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index has already lost about 21 percent since a peak in mid-February and has fallen into a "bear market" territory, characterised by a drop of more than 20 percent over a certain period of time. The index is down 13.5 percent this month.

Investors will wait for the outcome of the latest Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting, due at 1815 GMT.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0642 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,119.46 -6.66 % -79.92

NIKKEI 8,944.48 -1.68 % -153.08

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -2.26 % -11.56

EUR/USD 1.4245 0.52 % 0.0074

USD/JPY 77.41 -0.49 % -0.3800

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.393 -- 0.08

10-YR BUND YLD 2.295 -- 0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,748.70 1.94 % $33.20

US CRUDE CLc1 $79.33 -2.44 % -1.97

* Asia shares nosedive; gold scales another peak

* Wall St plummets as fear jumps on historic downgrade

* Nikkei falls over 4 pct, biggest loss since quake

* FOREX-Swiss franc record vs euro as confidence dives

* US bonds soar on safe-haven bid despite downgrade

* Brent dives to 6-mth low below $99, U.S. crude at $76

* Gold hits record for second day as stocks dumped

* LME copper bounces off lowest in more than 8 mths

COMPANY NEWS

KBC

The Belgian banking and insurance group posted second-quarter underlying net profit ahead of expectations, as a strong underlying performance in Belgian and Central Europe helped offset losses on Greek bonds.

RWE

The German utility reported half year recurrent net profit of 1.667 billion euros ($2.35 billion), below average expectations of 1.707 billion as lower electricity generation margins and "unusually weak performance" at its trading unit weighed on the results.

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's biggest financial institution Danske Bank reported consensus-beating second-quarter profit and said loan impairments this year would be lower than in 2010.

GDF SUEZ

China's sovereign wealth fund agreed to buy a stake in GDF Suez's gas exploration and production unit and to finance the French group's expansion in power-thirsty Asia, sources said on Monday.

AIRLINES

German air traffic controllers will not strike on Tuesday morning, after their employer agreed to mediation at the last minute. Lufthansa , Air Berlin , Thomas Cook's airline Condor and TUI ( TUIGn.DE ) all said they were bringing dozens of departures forward with updated flight times to be found on their websites.

HOCHTIEF

HNA Group, the parent of China's fourth-largest airline Hainan Airlines Co Ltd , is bidding for Hochtief's airports business, which it values at more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported.

Separately miner BHP Billiton agreed to buy a company providing mining contracting services to its Western Australian iron operations from Hochtief's Leighton Holdings for A$705 million ($726.7 million) in a move towards a cheaper owner-operater model.

BARCLAYS BARC.l

Bob Diamond, chief executive of Barclays, has renewed speculation over the bank's future in the UK if the British government pushes ahead with sweeping reforms of the industry, the Financial Times said.

HSBC

Europe's biggest bank, said on Tuesday that it is in talks on the possible sale of its card and retail services business in the United States.

BP

Indian energy major Reliance Industries said on Tuesday it has received approval from the government for selling stakes in some of its oil and gas blocks to BP for $7.2 billion.

BHP BILLITON

The global has agreed to buy a company providing mining contracting services to its Western Australian iron operations from Leighton Holdings for A$705 million ($726.7 million) in a move towards a cheaper owner-operater model.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS

The company reported favourable current trading with record demand and low supply growth of new hotels on Tuesday which helped the world's biggest hotelier to beat half-year earnings forecasts with a 23 percent rise.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)