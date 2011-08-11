版本:
European Factors-Shares set to bounce from 2-year low

 (Adds futures, more companies, more detail; updates snapshot table)	
 LONDON, Aug 11 European shares were set to rise on Thursday,
bouncing from a two-year closing low, after bargain hunting in Asia helped cut
losses, and with miners set to rise on higher metals prices after strong Chinese
trade data. 	
 At 0641 GMT, Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures were 2.6 percent higher,
Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 were up 3.3 percent. and France's CAC-40 futures
FCEc1 were 2.7 percent higher.	
 The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares fell 4 
percent to 910.29 points on Wednesday, its lowest close in more than two years,
with Societe Generale leading the fallers, down 14.7 percent even
after the French bank denied rumours about its financial stability. Societe
Generale shares traded in Frankfurt recovered some ground early on Thursday.	
 Rumours of a downgrade of France's sovereign AAA rating persisted, but the
three major ratings agencies all confirmed their French sovereign rating. 	
 The FTSEurofirst 300 is down more than 23 percent from its 2011 high of
mid-February. Investors have cut their exposure to risky assets such as stocks
following an escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, the United States losing
its triple-A credit rating and weak economic data from major economies that have
sparked concern they may go back into recession.	
 Copper rose as investors picked up commodities, spurred by a stronger yuan
and China's strong July trade figures. Gold hit another all-time high, as
investors sought safe havens. 	
 U.S stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average
 falling 4.6 percent and the S&P 500 losing 4.4 percent, though 
futures indicated they would bounce on Thursday.	
 "Following another day of heavy falls in the U.S. and Europe, Asian markets
opened sharply lower. However, Asian bargain hunters made an appearance shortly
after the open and a buying spree helped markets pare initial losses, which is
expected to feed through into the European open," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at
Capital Spreads, said. 	
 "The fact that the bears were unable to push markets down to test Tuesday's
lows yesterday may also give the bulls more confidence on the open but any gains
may be again short lived as markets still remain negative whilst bullish cues
are short on the ground."	
 	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0635 GMT                                          
                                             LAST       PCT CHG      NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,120.76       -4.42 %       -51.77
 NIKKEI                             8,981.94       -0.63 %        -56.8
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                            -0.1 %        -0.52
 EUR/USD                               1.4258        0.68 %       0.0096
 USD/JPY                                76.58       -0.29 %      -0.2200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                  2.227            --         0.05
 10-YR BUND YLD                    2.241            --         0.04
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,785.36       -0.51 %       -$9.14
 US CRUDE              CLc1                 $83.24        0.42 %         0.35
	
 * US stock futures rise in Asia but Europe will be key 	
 * Banks drag Wall Street lower, fear returns 
 * Nikkei falls on Europe debt woes but futures limit losses 
 * US bonds gain on French bank safety fears 
 * Euro off lows but vulnerable as debt problems spread 
 * Gold eases from record high after CME margin hike 
 * LME copper up on stronger yuan, China trade data 
 * Brent slips on demand worries as Europe crisis spreads 	
     	

 COMPANIES	
     	

 ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV    	
 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, lifted core profit in the
second quarter as price rises compensated for weak beer sales in its main
markets of the United States and Brazil. 	
 	

 ZURICH FINANCIAL SERVICES 	
 Zurich Financial posted second-quarter profit ahead of expectations, thanks
in part to premium growth in its general insurance business. 	
 	

 AEGON 	
 Dutch insurer Aegon reported quarterly underlying earnings at the bottom end
of estimates, hit by the weaker dollar and charges, and said it was difficult to
predict where the global economy was headed.  	
 	

 SWISSCOM 	
 Swiss phone company Swisscom cut its 2011 sales target due to a weaker euro
and said its core profit and dividend goals remained unchanged after it reported
a drop first-half revenue. 	
   	

 SOLARWORLD 	
 SolarWorld, Germany's No.2 solar company by sales, kept its outlook for
higher sales this year, but cautioned overcapacities and falling prices for
modules could hurt results in the second half. 	
 	

 LANXESS 	
 Germany's Lanxess raised its full-year earnings outlook as strong demand and
higher prices charged to tyre makers boosted the rubber chemical maker's
confidence. 	
 	

 BILFINGER BERGER 	
 Bilfinger Berger posted a forecast-beating 124 percent jump in first half
net profit to 264 million euros ($372 million), boosted by the spin-off of its
Valemus business, completed in March. 	
 	

 SALZGITTER 	
 Salzgitter, Germany's second biggest steelmaker, raised its guidance for
2011 as first-half pretax profit grew more than forecast, thanks to its stake in
copper maker Aurubis and robust demand from carmakers. [ID::nLDE77A01L]	
            	

 K+S (SDFGn.DE) 	
 German potash miner K+S said operating earnings could increase by as much as
47 percent this year as fertiliser prices and sales volumes are on the rise.
 	
	
 (Reporting by Brian Gorman)

