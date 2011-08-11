European Factors-Shares set to bounce from 2-year low

(Adds futures, more companies, more detail; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Aug 11 European shares were set to rise on Thursday, bouncing from a two-year closing low, after bargain hunting in Asia helped cut losses, and with miners set to rise on higher metals prices after strong Chinese trade data.

At 0641 GMT, Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures were 2.6 percent higher, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 were up 3.3 percent. and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 were 2.7 percent higher.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares fell 4 percent to 910.29 points on Wednesday, its lowest close in more than two years, with Societe Generale leading the fallers, down 14.7 percent even after the French bank denied rumours about its financial stability. Societe Generale shares traded in Frankfurt recovered some ground early on Thursday.

Rumours of a downgrade of France's sovereign AAA rating persisted, but the three major ratings agencies all confirmed their French sovereign rating.

The FTSEurofirst 300 is down more than 23 percent from its 2011 high of mid-February. Investors have cut their exposure to risky assets such as stocks following an escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, the United States losing its triple-A credit rating and weak economic data from major economies that have sparked concern they may go back into recession.

Copper rose as investors picked up commodities, spurred by a stronger yuan and China's strong July trade figures. Gold hit another all-time high, as investors sought safe havens.

U.S stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average falling 4.6 percent and the S&P 500 losing 4.4 percent, though futures indicated they would bounce on Thursday.

"Following another day of heavy falls in the U.S. and Europe, Asian markets opened sharply lower. However, Asian bargain hunters made an appearance shortly after the open and a buying spree helped markets pare initial losses, which is expected to feed through into the European open," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

"The fact that the bears were unable to push markets down to test Tuesday's lows yesterday may also give the bulls more confidence on the open but any gains may be again short lived as markets still remain negative whilst bullish cues are short on the ground." MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0635 GMT

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, lifted core profit in the second quarter as price rises compensated for weak beer sales in its main markets of the United States and Brazil.

ZURICH FINANCIAL SERVICES

Zurich Financial posted second-quarter profit ahead of expectations, thanks in part to premium growth in its general insurance business.

AEGON

Dutch insurer Aegon reported quarterly underlying earnings at the bottom end of estimates, hit by the weaker dollar and charges, and said it was difficult to predict where the global economy was headed.

SWISSCOM

Swiss phone company Swisscom cut its 2011 sales target due to a weaker euro and said its core profit and dividend goals remained unchanged after it reported a drop first-half revenue.

SOLARWORLD

SolarWorld, Germany's No.2 solar company by sales, kept its outlook for higher sales this year, but cautioned overcapacities and falling prices for modules could hurt results in the second half.

LANXESS

Germany's Lanxess raised its full-year earnings outlook as strong demand and higher prices charged to tyre makers boosted the rubber chemical maker's confidence.

BILFINGER BERGER

Bilfinger Berger posted a forecast-beating 124 percent jump in first half net profit to 264 million euros ($372 million), boosted by the spin-off of its Valemus business, completed in March.

SALZGITTER

Salzgitter, Germany's second biggest steelmaker, raised its guidance for 2011 as first-half pretax profit grew more than forecast, thanks to its stake in copper maker Aurubis and robust demand from carmakers. [ID::nLDE77A01L]

K+S ( SDFGn.DE )

German potash miner K+S said operating earnings could increase by as much as 47 percent this year as fertiliser prices and sales volumes are on the rise. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)