European Factors-Stock futures signal losses for equities

LONDON, Aug 12 European stock futures gave up early gains on Friday and pointed to a lower open for equities, with a drop in metals and energy prices seen hurting resource-related shares, while banks, which have lost 27 percent so far this year, were expected to remain under pressure.

Analysts said a move to ban short-selling financial stocks in France, Italy, Spain and Belgium from Friday to restore confidence in a market hit by rumours and higher borrowing costs might not help to calm jittery investors.

"With traders still jittery, any negative news could see people heading for the exit once again," Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets, said.

"Certainly any wobble in the U.S. retail sales figure or Michigan confidence reading could be precisely the sort of trigger for another round of selling."

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were 0.1 to 0.6 percent lower after early gains.

"While the ban on short-selling equities may support share prices for a day or two, unfortunately it is highly unlikely to prevent a further sell-off in equities. While they may not be able to short-sell, any rally in stocks will only give traders the opportunity to close out of existing positions," said Manoj Ladwa, Senior Trader at ETX Capital.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, which ended 2.7 percent higher in the previous session, is still down 17 percent from a peak about one month ago.

Investors are expected to stay cautious as macroeconmic figures have been mixed in the recent past. Data showed on Friday that French economic growth ground to a halt in the second quarter, raising pressure on the government to cut spending and abolish tax breaks.

Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said a close above 2,250 for the Euro STOXX 50 for the week would imply that support has held in the form of a 61.8 percent retracement of the rally that began in March 2009.

"In fact, we are going to need to see a sustained move above that level before it will be possible to assert with any confidence that a bottom has formed," he added.

U.S. shares ended 4.0 to 4.7 percent higher on Thursday, while Euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 2.9 percent to 2,215.45 points.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0652 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,172.64 4.63 % 51.88

NIKKEI 8,963.72 -0.2 % -18.22

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.25 % -1.26

EUR/USD 1.4191 -0.32 % -0.0046

USD/JPY 76.72 -0.16 % -0.1200

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.260 -- -0.07

10-YR BUND YLD 2.288 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,749.59 -0.92 % -$16.31

US CRUDE CLc1 $84.45 -1.48 % -1.27

COMPANY NEWS

THYSSENKRUPP

Germany's biggest steelmaker posted third-quarter growth in operating profit that was below expectations, with higher ramp-up costs of a new Brazil plant eating into buoyant earnings in Germany.

FERROVIAL

Spanish infrastructure company and 29 creditor banks have agreed to a standstill on 533 million euros in debt outstandng on the Radial 4 toll road project untl after parliamentary elections are held on Nov. 20, Cinco Dias newspaper said, without citing sources.

AKER SOLUTIONS

Norway's flagship oil services firm said it saw high demand in all its markets with high oil prices continuing to fuel exploration and production as it posted earnings below forecast.

SOCIETE GENERALE , BNP PARIBAS , CREDIT AGRICOLE

A new crisis of confidence gripped Europe's banking industry on Thursday as its borrowing costs soared, lenders sought emergency funding, and some institutions reviewed exposure to French banks in particular.

Hedge funds are not behind recent falls in French bank stocks, prime brokers said, and have actually held onto their positions in European banks through the losses in the belief the sector is cheap and can ride out the current storm.

SMA SOLAR ,

Strong demand in foreign markets helped Germany's SMA Solar, the world's largest maker of solar inverters, to post a forecast-busting set of second-quarter results and keep its ambitious outlook.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

As much as 1 billion euros (877 million pounds) of distressed Irish properties backed by debt from Lloyds Banking Group could be transferred to a new venture with one of Ireland's best-known property groups, Green Property, The Financial Times said.

SABMILLER

The global brewer is assembling a bank group for a multi-billion-dollar syndicated loan to back a fresh bid for Australian brewer Fosters , banking sources said on Thursday.

CARREFOUR

Wal-Mart Stores Inc has hired UBS AG as an adviser as it weighs a potential purchase of Carrefour's Brazilian unit, a source familiar with the situation said.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND SKYDn.DE

The German pay-TV broadcaster narrowed its core loss in the second quarter, beating estimates, and said it will report a loss for the full year as well.

ITALIAN AUSTERITY MEASURES

Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti promised reforms to boost growth and public finances on Thursday, acknowledging that the government was responding to sweeping demands from the European Central Bank.

NOBEL BIOCARE

Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare lowered its full-year profitability guidance on Friday after its second-quarter net profit fell 19 percent, missing expectations. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)