Europe Factors-Shares seen up as Berlusconi plans to quit

LONDON, Nov 9 European shares were set to rally on Wednesday as Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's pledge to resign after failing to secure majority in a crucial vote revived hopes a new leader would tackle the country's debt problems more aggressively.

Concerns about the Berlusconi government's ability to implement reforms to boost Italy's sluggish growth and cut its huge debt have resulted in a sharp rise in Italy's borrowing costs towards unsustainable levels.

However, gains could be capped after clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA raised the initial margin call applied to Italian debt by between 3.5 and 5 percentage points across all maturities of BTP and inflation-linked BTP bonds.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 pared earlier gains, up 1.1 to 1.5 percent after the LCH.Clearnet announcement.

"Although there's still a lack of clarity as to precisely how the next leadership will be formed, investors are clearly encouraged by the fact there will now be change at the top and for the time being at least, this is bringing the bulls back into play," Terry Pratt, trader at IG Markets, said.

Berlusconi said he would quit as soon as parliament passed budget reforms urged by European partners to help Italy stave off a debt crisis that is threatening the euro zone. Votes are likely this month and opposition leaders may try to bring this forward.

Technical analysts said it was encouraging that the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index found support at around 2,230 -- its 50-day moving average. The index rose 1.2 percent to 2,303.20 points in the previous session.

"What we are looking for now is evidence that this level develops into a floor which then acts as a springboard to further upside," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said.

"Clearly, it is not going to be easy to break back up through 2,500 in the near term, but the longer the index is able to hold above 2,200, the greater the chances of another push higher."

Mining shares were expected to get support from stronger metals prices after China's annual inflation rate fell sharply in October, improving sentiment on hopes China, the world's top metals consumer, would edge towards more pro-growth policies.

Although the equity market was expected to witness a relief rally, concerns about the political situation in Greece, which heads towards bankruptcy, and that the euro zone debt crisis could engulf other nations such as Italy and Spain kept investors jittery.

In Greece, a plan for former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos to lead a government of national unity has run into trouble, party sources said. The new government would have the task to secure a 130-billion-euro ($180-billion) bailout from the euro zone.

Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, warned Europe's debt crisis risked plunging the global economy into a "lost decade" and said it was up to rich nations to shoulder the burden of restoring growth and confidence.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0735 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,275.92 1.17 % 14.8

NIKKEI 8,755.44 1.15 % 99.93

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.69 % 3.42

EUR/USD 1.3784 -0.34 % -0.0047

USD/JPY 77.66 -0.04 % -0.0300

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.061 -- -0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 1.842 -- 0.04

SPOT GOLD $1,787.00 0.12 % $2.15

US CRUDE CLc1 $96.88 0.08 % 0.08

COMPANY NEWS

E.ON ( EONGn.DE )

The company reported nine-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 6.6 billion euros ($9.1 billion), beating the 6.5 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

The world's largest brewer increased profits by more than expected in the third quarter after charging more for the same amount of beer.

HANNOVER RE ( HNRGn.DE )

The company beat expectations with net profit of 163.2 million euros ($225 million) in the third quarter, after investment income declined by less than expected in the euro debt crisis.

CARLSBERG ( CARLb.CO )

The Danish brewer reported a 21 percent fall in third-quarter profit, steeper than expected, hurt by a contraction of its key Russian market and rising raw materials costs.

J SAINSBURY

New stores and demand for online and convenience shopping helped British grocer J Sainsbury to meet forecasts with a rise in first-half profit in a tough trading environment that the group said was set to continue.

HENKEL ( HNKG_p.DE )

The maker of Pritt stick and Schwarzkopf hair products again slightly lifted its forecast for 2011 sales growth, as higher prices for detergents and emerging market growth offset rising raw material prices.

DEUTSCHE POST ( DPWGn.DE )

Deutsche Post reported third-quarter EBIT of 646 million euros, beating the 586 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BANK ( DBKGn.DE )

The precedent set by the restructuring of Greek sovereign debt risks leaving banks more exposed to future financial crises of other countries, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said in an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday.

SODEXO

The French catering and vouchers group said it was cautious about the increasingly uncertain economic climate in developed countries, while strong emerging markets and a recent acquisition in Brazil would underpin revenue and profit growth in 2011-12.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker told staff representatives that restructuring its research and development operations could entail 555 job cuts in Europe and about 900 in the United States, a CGT union representatives told Reuters. A Sanofi spokesman declined to comment on the figures cited by the union.

MICHELIN

The French tyre maker, which is the second largest shareholder in Hankook Tire , exited the South Korean firm in a deal worth 623 billion won ($555.7 million) and seen as ending the companies' eight-year partnership.

EADS

Republic Airways Holdings Inc confirmed an order for 80 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

Sales of a revamped Airbus jetliner topped 1,000 units worth $100 billion as the European planemaker widened its lead over Boeing in a race that shows few signs of ending because of recession. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)