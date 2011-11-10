Europe Factors-Shares set to sink on mounting Italian jitters

(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)
PARIS, Nov 10 European stock index futures pointed to a drop at
the open on Thursday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street and adding to the
previous session's sell-off sparked by mounting tension surrounding Italy's debt
situation.
At 0717 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1
and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 2.1-2.5 percent.
Strong moves were also seen on the fixed income side, with Bund futures
surging to a record high of 139.58. Benchmark 10-year Bund yields
were 4 basis points lower at 1.68 percent.
The surge in bund futures reflected the growing tension ahead of an Italian
T-bill sale which will be a major test of Rome's ability to fund itself as talk
of a split in the euro zone fuelled investors' rush out of risky assets such as
equities and into safer bets such as German government bonds.
European shares sank nearly 2 percent on Wednesday as Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi's pledge to step down failed to reassure investors on the
country's pace of fiscal reforms, sending yields on 10-year benchmark Italian
government bonds to top 7 percent for the first time, a level of
borrowing cost seen unsustainable for the country in the long run.
Investors were rattled by Berlusconi's insistence on early elections instead
of an interim government, opening the door to prolonged instability and delays
to long-promised economic reforms.
U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average
losing 3.2 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropping 3.7
percent, and the Nasdaq Composite Index tumbling 3.9 percent.
Late on Wednesday, rating agency Fitch said Italian insurers may not be able
to pass on most of the losses incurred from an unlikely default of Italian
government debt.
Moody's Investors Service said the U.S. economy could be hurt by Lehman-like
financial contagion if the euro-zone debt crisis engulfs major European
countries such as Italy.
French banks, which have a massive exposure to Southern Europe, will also
feel the pinch from Credit Agricole's slump in third-quarter net
profit, hurt by Greek sovereign debt losses.
Poor corporate results also came from the industrial sector, with Germany's
Siemens (SIEGn.DE), a bellwether for the euro zone's largest economy, proposing
a smaller-than-expected 11 percent increase in its full-year dividend after its
quarterly operating profit fell short of expectations.
On Wednesday, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
found strong support on its 50-day moving average, at 2,226.25 points. Breaking
below it will send the index to a 5-week low, as well as below the 50 percent
retracement of the recovery rally started in late September, sending a bearish
signal.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0722 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,229.10 -3.67 % -46.82
NIKKEI 8,500.80 -2.91 % -254.64
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -4.2 % -20.78
EUR/USD 1.3504 -0.3 % -0.0041
USD/JPY 77.72 -0.08 % -0.0600
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.983 -- 0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 1.699 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,756.89 -0.71 % -$12.65
US CRUDE CLc1 $95.32 -0.44 % -0.42
COMPANY NEWS:
ITALIAN INSURERS
Rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday Italian insurers may not be able to
pass on most of the losses incurred from an unlikely default of Italian
government debt.
SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)
The German bellwether proposed a smaller-than-expected 11 percent increase
in its full-year dividend after its quarterly operating profit fell short of
expectations. [SIEGn.DE-E]
CREDIT AGRICOLE
Credit Agricole said third-quarter net profit slumped by 65 percent on the
back of Greek sovereign debt losses.
UNICREDIT
A capital increase which UniCredit is expected to announce next week is
likely to be at the top end of a 4 billion to 7 billion euro range, two sources
close to the matter said on Wednesday.
NATIXIS
The French investment bank shrugged off a charge on its small holding of
Greek sovereign debt and reported a 13 percent rise in third-quarter net profit
year-on-year.
ZURICH FINANCIAL SERVICES
Zurich Financial Services said it had cut its Italian debt exposure after
posting a better-than-expected set of third-quarter results.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Deutsche Telekom kept its 2011 outlook after reporting a third-quarter core
profit broadly in line with expectations as it held its ground in the troubled
euro zone. [DTEGn.DE-E]
RWE
Europe's fifth-largest utility reiterated its earnings expectations for this
year as it reported nine-month operating earnings that dropped 30 percent, in
line with analyst expectations.
EADS
EADS posted stronger-than-expected profits and raised its outlook on
Thursday after a bumper year for planemaker Airbus, marred by a six-month delay
in first deliveries of its A350 jetliner.
ENEL
Europe's most indebted utility stuck to its full-year debt target on
Wednesday and said it has enough liquidity to cover debt maturities to at least
the end of 2012, as Italy's sovereign debt crisis worsens.
AEGON
Dutch insurer on Thursday beat third-quarter profit estimates despite a
rise in impairments and revaluations.
VALLOUREC
The French steel tube maker on Wednesday said the prospects for its core oil
and gas markets remain favourable next year and reconfirmed its targets for
2011.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The airline has pledged cost cuts and a shake-up of operations as economic
woes and lower-than-expected quarterly profits triggered predictions of a
calendar-year operating loss.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)