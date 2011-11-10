Europe Factors-Shares set to sink on mounting Italian jitters

(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Nov 10 European stock index futures pointed to a drop at the open on Thursday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street and adding to the previous session's sell-off sparked by mounting tension surrounding Italy's debt situation.

At 0717 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 2.1-2.5 percent.

Strong moves were also seen on the fixed income side, with Bund futures surging to a record high of 139.58. Benchmark 10-year Bund yields were 4 basis points lower at 1.68 percent.

The surge in bund futures reflected the growing tension ahead of an Italian T-bill sale which will be a major test of Rome's ability to fund itself as talk of a split in the euro zone fuelled investors' rush out of risky assets such as equities and into safer bets such as German government bonds.

European shares sank nearly 2 percent on Wednesday as Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's pledge to step down failed to reassure investors on the country's pace of fiscal reforms, sending yields on 10-year benchmark Italian government bonds to top 7 percent for the first time, a level of borrowing cost seen unsustainable for the country in the long run.

Investors were rattled by Berlusconi's insistence on early elections instead of an interim government, opening the door to prolonged instability and delays to long-promised economic reforms.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average losing 3.2 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropping 3.7 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite Index tumbling 3.9 percent.

Late on Wednesday, rating agency Fitch said Italian insurers may not be able to pass on most of the losses incurred from an unlikely default of Italian government debt.

Moody's Investors Service said the U.S. economy could be hurt by Lehman-like financial contagion if the euro-zone debt crisis engulfs major European countries such as Italy.

French banks, which have a massive exposure to Southern Europe, will also feel the pinch from Credit Agricole's slump in third-quarter net profit, hurt by Greek sovereign debt losses.

Poor corporate results also came from the industrial sector, with Germany's Siemens ( SIEGn.DE ), a bellwether for the euro zone's largest economy, proposing a smaller-than-expected 11 percent increase in its full-year dividend after its quarterly operating profit fell short of expectations.

On Wednesday, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index found strong support on its 50-day moving average, at 2,226.25 points. Breaking below it will send the index to a 5-week low, as well as below the 50 percent retracement of the recovery rally started in late September, sending a bearish signal.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0722 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,229.10 -3.67 % -46.82

NIKKEI 8,500.80 -2.91 % -254.64

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -4.2 % -20.78

EUR/USD 1.3504 -0.3 % -0.0041

USD/JPY 77.72 -0.08 % -0.0600

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.983 -- 0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 1.699 -- -0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,756.89 -0.71 % -$12.65

US CRUDE CLc1 $95.32 -0.44 % -0.42

* GLOBAL-Stocks dive as bond yields push Italy to the brink

* Wall St sinks as European debt plight worsens

* Nikkei drops 2 pct on Italy fears, Olympus delisting eyed

* US 30-year bonds dip on profit-taking

* Euro steadies after selloff, but looks shaky

* U.S. gold falls 2 pct as Italy fear spooks markets

* Shanghai copper hits limit down; Italian woes weigh

* Brent steady above $112; Italy debt weighs

COMPANY NEWS:

ITALIAN INSURERS

Rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday Italian insurers may not be able to pass on most of the losses incurred from an unlikely default of Italian government debt.

SIEMENS ( SIEGn.DE )

The German bellwether proposed a smaller-than-expected 11 percent increase in its full-year dividend after its quarterly operating profit fell short of expectations. [SIEGn.DE-E]

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Credit Agricole said third-quarter net profit slumped by 65 percent on the back of Greek sovereign debt losses.

UNICREDIT

A capital increase which UniCredit is expected to announce next week is likely to be at the top end of a 4 billion to 7 billion euro range, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

NATIXIS

The French investment bank shrugged off a charge on its small holding of Greek sovereign debt and reported a 13 percent rise in third-quarter net profit year-on-year.

ZURICH FINANCIAL SERVICES

Zurich Financial Services said it had cut its Italian debt exposure after posting a better-than-expected set of third-quarter results.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

Deutsche Telekom kept its 2011 outlook after reporting a third-quarter core profit broadly in line with expectations as it held its ground in the troubled euro zone. [DTEGn.DE-E]

RWE

Europe's fifth-largest utility reiterated its earnings expectations for this year as it reported nine-month operating earnings that dropped 30 percent, in line with analyst expectations.

EADS

EADS posted stronger-than-expected profits and raised its outlook on Thursday after a bumper year for planemaker Airbus, marred by a six-month delay in first deliveries of its A350 jetliner.

ENEL

Europe's most indebted utility stuck to its full-year debt target on Wednesday and said it has enough liquidity to cover debt maturities to at least the end of 2012, as Italy's sovereign debt crisis worsens.

AEGON

Dutch insurer on Thursday beat third-quarter profit estimates despite a rise in impairments and revaluations.

VALLOUREC

The French steel tube maker on Wednesday said the prospects for its core oil and gas markets remain favourable next year and reconfirmed its targets for 2011.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The airline has pledged cost cuts and a shake-up of operations as economic woes and lower-than-expected quarterly profits triggered predictions of a calendar-year operating loss. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)