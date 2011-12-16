版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 16日 星期五 15:50 BJT

RPT-European Factors-Shares to gain, miners seen supporting

LONDON, Dec 16 European shares were set to extend the
previous session's gains on Friday, mirroring advances on Wall Street and in
Asia, with signs of some strength in the U.S. economy improving sentiment and
higher metals prices seen supporting miners.	
    Futures for the EURO STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for
France's CAC-40 futures rose 0.5 to 0.8 percent. Financial spreadbetters
earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.6 percent
higher.	
    Mining shares were expected to gain as prices of key base metals
rose 1.6 to 2.6 percent on hopes that a recovery in the U.S. economy, the
world's biggest, will improve demand for raw materials. The mining index is down
33 percent this year, the second-biggest sectoral decliner.	
    Data on Thursday showed weekly applications for unemployment insurance fell
to a 3-1/2-year low, while a gauge of New York state manufacturing activity rose
to its highest since May and another measure of factory activity in the
mid-Atlantic region showed a surge in new orders. 	
    European banks, the worst performer this year with losses of 35
percent, will be in focus, as Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded some major
banks including Barclays, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas
 and Deutsche Bank citing "increased challenges" in the
financial markets. 	
    While European banks could rise, tracking broader markets, gains would
likely be capped because of persistent concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.	
    Investors will keep an eye on Italy where the government faces a confidence
vote in parliament, a move to speed up approval of a 33-billion euro ($43
billion) austerity package intended to restore market confidence in the euro
zone's third largest economy. 	
    The market is expected to remain choppy with major "quadruple-witching"
expiries of individual stocks and index futures and options on Friday.	
    On the macroeconomic front, U.S. consumer inflation numbers are due at 1330
GMT. Economists see a 0.1 percent rise in CPI in November after a 0.1 percent
fall in the previous month, giving an unchanged annualised rate of 3.5 percent.	
    	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0724 GMT                                 
                                              LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
     S&P 500                              1,215.75       0.32 %        3.93
     NIKKEI                               8,401.72       0.29 %       24.35
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                     1.75 %        7.82
     EUR/USD                                1.3032       0.12 %      0.0015
     USD/JPY                                 77.86      -0.03 %     -0.0200
     10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.923           --        0.01
     10-YR BUND YLD                          1.934           --       -0.01
     SPOT GOLD                           $1,593.39       1.51 %      $23.74
     US CRUDE                               $94.29       0.45 %        0.42
 	
    * GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro gain on upbeat U.S. data 
    * US STOCKS-Market ignores Europe, rises on US data          
    * Nikkei posts modest daily gain but losing week             
    * FOREX-Euro slide pauses, but debt jitters persist          
    * TREASURIES-US 10-year yield dips, hovers near 2-month low  
    * Brent rises above $104 on supply concerns; econ woes weigh 
    * PRECIOUS-Gold up 1 pct on U.S. data, Spain bond sale       
    * METALS-Copper rebounds on signs of U.S. economic recovery  	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS
    	
    BANKS, BNP PARIBAS   	
    The lender BNP Paribas is considering a partial or total sale of its 50.91
percent stake in real estate investment company Klepierre, French
daily Les Echos reported on its website on Thursday citing unnamed sources.  	
    Separately, Fitch Ratings, the third-biggest of the major credit rating
agencies, on Thursday cut by one notch its long-term ratings on Bank of America
Corp, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank AG
 and Goldman Sachs Group.  	
      	
    BARCLAYS    	
    Barclays Capital is preparing for the sale of more than 1 billion euros
worth of German apartments, one of Europe's largest residential property deals
since the start of the financial crisis, the Financial Times said.  	
	
    CREDIT AGRICOLE 	
    French bank Credit Agricole on Friday said it had agreed to sell its private
equity unit to Coller Capital, a U.K.-based firm which specialises in buying
private equity assets which other firms wish to divest. 	
 	
    UNICREDIT  	
    Shareholders at the top Italian bank overwhelmingly backed a highly dilutive
7.5 billion euro ($9.7 billion) capital increase to shore up its ravaged balance
sheet. 	
	
    EADS  	
    Emirates airline, the largest customer for the Airbus A380
superjumbo, is hoping to soon place more orders for the  525-seat aircraft made
by EADS's Airbus unit, the airline's Chief Executive told a German newspaper.
For story  	
      	
    BP  	
    Cameron International Corp says it has agreed to pay $250 million to
BP in return for the oil major indemnifying the U.S. company against current and
future compensatory claims associated with the Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Horizon
oil spill incident in 2010. 	
	
    L'OREAL  	
    The cosmetics and beauty company said on Thursday it has finalised the
acquisition of Pacific Bioscience Laboratories Inc., a specialist in sonic skin
care, after shareholders of the U.S. company approved the takeover.
  	
   	
    THALES     	
    The defence company announced plans on Thursday to buy stakes in two state
arms firms as it boosts its role in naval shipbuilding while surrendering a
direct role in the manufacture of ammunitions.  	
     	
    DEUTSCHE BANK  	
    Deutsche Bank has launched the sale of its global asset management business
with a price tag of about 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), the Financial Times
reported on Friday.  	
     	
    METRO AG  	
    Supervisory board meeting. The company looks set to pick company executive
Mark Frese as its new finance chief after the incumbent was promoted to the top
job, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
   	
     	
    DEUTSCHE BOERSE  	
    Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have stepped up their lobbying
with an advertising campaign to pressure European Union regulators and secure
approval for their $9 billion merger.  	
    	
    PERNOD RICARD  	
    French spirits group Pernod Ricard is optimistic over sales prospects for
the end of the year in the United States, a recovering market where it aims to
take market share.  	
         	
    ALSTOM , VINCI  	
    The transport and power engineering firm and the construction and
concessions specialist said they were awarded contracts as part of the
consortium that will extend the tram network of Nottingham, Britain.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐