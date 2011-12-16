RPT-European Factors-Shares to gain, miners seen supporting

LONDON, Dec 16 European shares were set to extend the previous session's gains on Friday, mirroring advances on Wall Street and in Asia, with signs of some strength in the U.S. economy improving sentiment and higher metals prices seen supporting miners. Futures for the EURO STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC-40 futures rose 0.5 to 0.8 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.6 percent higher. Mining shares were expected to gain as prices of key base metals rose 1.6 to 2.6 percent on hopes that a recovery in the U.S. economy, the world's biggest, will improve demand for raw materials. The mining index is down 33 percent this year, the second-biggest sectoral decliner. Data on Thursday showed weekly applications for unemployment insurance fell to a 3-1/2-year low, while a gauge of New York state manufacturing activity rose to its highest since May and another measure of factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region showed a surge in new orders. European banks, the worst performer this year with losses of 35 percent, will be in focus, as Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded some major banks including Barclays, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank citing "increased challenges" in the financial markets. While European banks could rise, tracking broader markets, gains would likely be capped because of persistent concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. Investors will keep an eye on Italy where the government faces a confidence vote in parliament, a move to speed up approval of a 33-billion euro ($43 billion) austerity package intended to restore market confidence in the euro zone's third largest economy. The market is expected to remain choppy with major "quadruple-witching" expiries of individual stocks and index futures and options on Friday. On the macroeconomic front, U.S. consumer inflation numbers are due at 1330 GMT. Economists see a 0.1 percent rise in CPI in November after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month, giving an unchanged annualised rate of 3.5 percent. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0724 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,215.75 0.32 % 3.93 NIKKEI 8,401.72 0.29 % 24.35 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.75 % 7.82 EUR/USD 1.3032 0.12 % 0.0015 USD/JPY 77.86 -0.03 % -0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.923 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.934 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,593.39 1.51 % $23.74 US CRUDE $94.29 0.45 % 0.42 * GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro gain on upbeat U.S. data * US STOCKS-Market ignores Europe, rises on US data * Nikkei posts modest daily gain but losing week * FOREX-Euro slide pauses, but debt jitters persist * TREASURIES-US 10-year yield dips, hovers near 2-month low * Brent rises above $104 on supply concerns; econ woes weigh * PRECIOUS-Gold up 1 pct on U.S. data, Spain bond sale * METALS-Copper rebounds on signs of U.S. economic recovery COMPANY NEWS BANKS, BNP PARIBAS The lender BNP Paribas is considering a partial or total sale of its 50.91 percent stake in real estate investment company Klepierre, French daily Les Echos reported on its website on Thursday citing unnamed sources. Separately, Fitch Ratings, the third-biggest of the major credit rating agencies, on Thursday cut by one notch its long-term ratings on Bank of America Corp, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group. BARCLAYS Barclays Capital is preparing for the sale of more than 1 billion euros worth of German apartments, one of Europe's largest residential property deals since the start of the financial crisis, the Financial Times said. CREDIT AGRICOLE French bank Credit Agricole on Friday said it had agreed to sell its private equity unit to Coller Capital, a U.K.-based firm which specialises in buying private equity assets which other firms wish to divest. UNICREDIT Shareholders at the top Italian bank overwhelmingly backed a highly dilutive 7.5 billion euro ($9.7 billion) capital increase to shore up its ravaged balance sheet. EADS Emirates airline, the largest customer for the Airbus A380 superjumbo, is hoping to soon place more orders for the 525-seat aircraft made by EADS's Airbus unit, the airline's Chief Executive told a German newspaper. For story BP Cameron International Corp says it has agreed to pay $250 million to BP in return for the oil major indemnifying the U.S. company against current and future compensatory claims associated with the Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Horizon oil spill incident in 2010. L'OREAL The cosmetics and beauty company said on Thursday it has finalised the acquisition of Pacific Bioscience Laboratories Inc., a specialist in sonic skin care, after shareholders of the U.S. company approved the takeover. THALES The defence company announced plans on Thursday to buy stakes in two state arms firms as it boosts its role in naval shipbuilding while surrendering a direct role in the manufacture of ammunitions. DEUTSCHE BANK Deutsche Bank has launched the sale of its global asset management business with a price tag of about 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), the Financial Times reported on Friday. METRO AG Supervisory board meeting. The company looks set to pick company executive Mark Frese as its new finance chief after the incumbent was promoted to the top job, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. DEUTSCHE BOERSE Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have stepped up their lobbying with an advertising campaign to pressure European Union regulators and secure approval for their $9 billion merger. PERNOD RICARD French spirits group Pernod Ricard is optimistic over sales prospects for the end of the year in the United States, a recovering market where it aims to take market share. ALSTOM , VINCI The transport and power engineering firm and the construction and concessions specialist said they were awarded contracts as part of the consortium that will extend the tram network of Nottingham, Britain.