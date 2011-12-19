Europe Factors-Shares set to drop; N.Korea adds to worries

PARIS, Dec 19 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Monday as the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il sparked fears of regional instability, while Fitch's warning on the euro zone debt crisis also rattled investors. At 0728 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.9-1.4 percent. North Korean state media reported on Monday that leader Kim Jong-il died of a heart attack while on a train trip, triggering concerns over who is in control of the reclusive state. South Korea, still technically at war with the North, placed its troops and all government workers on emergency alert, but Seoul's Defence Ministry said there were no signs of any unusual North Korean troop movements. "Anyone hoping for a fairly quiet start to the last trading week in the lead up to Christmas didn't bet on the actions of the ratings agencies late on Friday, or the news that North Korea's Kim Jong-Il would pass away over the weekend," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said. Asian stocks dropped on the news, with Korea Composite Stock Price Index losing 3.4 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei falling 1.3 percent. Investors were also rattled by Fitch's warning that it may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries as it believes a comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis is "technically and politically beyond reach". Fitch said France's possible downgrade is not imminent but could come in two years as it revised the outlook of the country's AAA rating to 'negative'. For the other countries - Belgium, Cyprus, Ireland, Italy, Slovenia and Spain - a downgrade could come much sooner. Those nations, which already had a negative rating outlook from Fitch, were placed on credit watch negative, which traditionally signals the possibility of a downgrade within three months at most. Moody's on Friday cut Belgium's credit rating by two notches, saying the euro zone debt crisis increases funding risks for countries with high public debt burdens. Investors were also worrying about the prospect that S&P could shortly follow up its comments from prior to the EU summit earlier this month, and downgrade France's credit rating. "If France's rating goes then the EFSF triple "A" rating will probably follow suit, as will any chance that the new ESM will get a triple "A" rating," CMC Markets' Hewson said. Euro zone finance ministers will discuss at a Monday teleconference the draft text of the new euro zone fiscal compact so that it can be finalised by the end of January, EU officials said. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told German radio on Monday he sees no chance of the United States increasing its contribution to the International Monetary Fund IMF because of opposition in Congress. Euro zone leaders have agreed to offer 150 billion euros in bilateral loans to the IMF to raise its crisis-fighting capacity while up to 50 billion euros more is expected to come from non-euro European countries and possibly more from outside Europe. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has tumbled 8.3 percent over the past 1-1/2 week. The benchmark index will face strong support at around 2,110 points, which represents the lower band of an uptrend channel started in late September. "As we approach the end of the year, traders have to watch for low volume and volatile reversals triggered by "window-dressing"," Autochartist analyst James Hyerczyk said. "Fund managers may decide to run the market in both directions to dump poorly performing stocks and to buy up low-priced equities. This could cause a choppy, two-sided trade." MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0728 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,219.66 0.32 % 3.91 NIKKEI 8,296.12 -1.26 % -105.6 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -2 % -9.04 EUR/USD 1.3011 -0.23 % -0.0030 USD/JPY 77.91 0.19 % 0.1500 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.837 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.860 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,593.39 -0.34 % -$5.36 US CRUDE $92.99 -0.58 % -0.54

COMPANY NEWS: CREDIT SUISSE * Credit Suisse will cut its bonus pool by 40 percent and is combining two units in a bid to cut costs, the newspaper Der Sonntag reported, in the wake of poor investment banking performance and an increased regulatory burden. * U.S. officials are offering 11 Swiss banks, among them Credit Suisse , a deal that allows them to avoid criminal prosecution in exchange for revealing full details of their U.S. offshore business to Washington, a paper reported on Sunday. BNP PARIBAS The bank has made no emergency planning for a possible euro zone break up and instead expects the crisis to strengthen the single currency, its chairman said. VOLKSWAGEN The company's premium car brand Audi expects no major impact from the euro zone debt crisis and expects to grow in 2012, Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told a German magazine. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Talks over potential asset sales as part of AT&T Inc's efforts to get approval of its $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA have gone cold, according to The Wall Street Journal on Sunday. NOBEL BIOCARE The board of Nobel Biocare's discussed initial interest from venture capital firm Bain Capital, a Swiss paper reported on Sunday, while a spokesman for the dental implant maker said there were no ongoing discussions. SEAT PAGINE GIALLE The yellow pages group said on Friday talks to restructure 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) of debt would run into 2012 after it failed to win enough creditor support for a proposed deal by a Wednesday deadline. MONTE PASCHI The MPS foundation that controls 48.4 percent of the Siena-based bank has reached an agreement with banks over its 1 billion euros of debt, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sauday. The deal may be announced on Monday and includes a debt standstill, asset sales. The plan foresees a debt restructuring agreement by end-March, the paper said. IMPREGILO Italian construction group Gavio has made a second and higher offer to buy out fellow investors in the IGLI vehicle that controls Impregilo, La Repubblica said in an unsourced report on Saturday. VIVENDI The French media and telecoms group has reached a final deal with the controlling owner of Polish broadcaster TVN SA on a long-term partnership that will include combining their Polish pay-TV operations, a source said. METRO The company is unlikely to make a decision on the sale of its Kaufhof department store chain before the end of this year after Friday's supervisory board meeting ended inconclusively. FONDIARIA-SAI The insurer is studying the possibility of a merger with its Milano Assicurazioni unit in a move that would be subsequent to capital-boosting measures that its board will discuss on Dec. 23, La Stampa said on Saturday citing unnamed financial sources.