Europe Factors-Stocks set to inch lower at open

PARIS, Dec 20 European stock index futures pointed to a
lower open on Tuesday, dragged by simmering worries about the region's debt
crisis after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi quashed hopes for more
aggressive bond purchases.	
   At 0715 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent.	
    Speaking late on Monday, Draghi said bond market pressure on the euro zone
will be "very significant" in the first quarter of next year, but gave no hint
that the central bank was about to change tack on its bond-buying programme,
sending the euro currency flirting with an 11-month low hit last
week.  	
    Despite attractive equity valuation levels, investors have been reluctant to
buy stocks ahead of crucial tests in the bond market in first quarter of 2012.
According to the ECB, some 230 billion euros of bank bonds and 250 to 300
billion in government bonds are falling due during the quarter.	
     "The pressure that bond markets will be experiencing is really very, very
significant if not unprecedented," Draghi said in its testimony to the European
Parliament, adding that banks have also other problems, including lack of
capital.	
    His comments weighed on sentiment on Wall Street, where losses accelerated
in late trade after Bank of America's stock price fell below $5 for the
first time in nearly three years.	
    "Draghi's comments about difficulties for European banks is like poison for
stocks markets, as it indicates that earning forecasts for 2012 are far too
high," a Frankfurt-based trader said.	
    The mood in Asia was more positive on Tuesday as the region recovered from a
sharp drop in the previous session after the death of North Korea leader Kim
Jong-il sparked concerns of regional instability.	
   MSCI's broad index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan 
gained 0.3 percent after dropping by as much as 2.9 percent on Monday.	
    On Wednesday, in the ECB's first three-year lending operation designed to
counter the interbank lending freeze, euro zone banks are seen snapping up 250
billion euros, according to a Reuters poll. 	
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has tumbled 8.3
percent over the past two weeks. The benchmark index will face strong support at
around 2,115 points, which represents the lower band of an uptrend channel
started in late September.	
      MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0719 GMT                                 
                                                 LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
      S&P 500                                1,205.35    -1.17 %   -14.31
      NIKKEI                                 8,336.48     0.49 %    40.36
      MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                     0.19 %     0.83
      EUR/USD                                  1.3007     0.05 %   0.0007
      USD/JPY                                   77.95    -0.05 %  -0.0400
      10-YR US TSY YLD                          1.834         --     0.02
      10-YR BUND YLD                            1.882         --    -0.01
      SPOT GOLD                             $1,598.19     0.34 %    $5.35
      US CRUDE                                 $94.40     0.55 %     0.52
 	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    DEUTSCHE TELEKOM   	
   AT&T agreed with Deutsche Telekom to drop its $39 billion
bid to buy the German company's U.S. wireless unit amid increasing regulatory
obstacles. AT&T said it will instead enter into a roaming agreement with
Deutsche Telekom. Deutsche Telekom said it would receive a break-up fee in the
form of $3 billion cash payment, a long-term agreement on 3G roaming services
and a package of mobile communications licenses for T-Mobile USA.
  	
    	
    ASTRAZENECA 	
    The drugmaker will take a $381.5 million pre-tax charge in the fourth
quarter, following a double blow to it new drug pipeline, Britain's second
biggest pharmaceuticals company said on Tuesday. 	
    	
    UNICREDIT  	
    The steering committee of UniCredit's shareholder Fondazione CRT gave final
approval on Monday to plans to buy into the bank's capital increase. Fondazione
CRT said in a statement it would invest 316 million euros to fully subscribe to
its option rights -- equal to a 4.21 percent stake.	
    	
    BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO  	
    Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano said on Monday
its 800 million euro rights issue had been 94 percent subscribed after an
unopted rights offering, confirming what a source had told Reuters earlier.
 	
    	
    SACYR, REPSOL  	
    Spanish oil major Repsol may buy up to 10 percent of its shares from Sacyr
as foreign industrial buyers faded before a looming deadline for the debt-laden
builder to refinance, sources said. 	
    	
    ENI 	
    The business of Italian oil and gas group Eni in Kazakhstan has not been
affected so far by the protests under way in the country, a spokesperson for the
company told Reuters on Monday. 	
    	
    RENAULT   	
    The car maker said on Monday it would stop selling five vehicle models in
Britain and cut about 60 of its 190 dealerships in response to plunging sales
and a weaker pound. 	
    	
    SANOFI  	
    U.S. drugs regulators revised the label on Monday for Sanofi SA's 
heart drug Multaq to reflect the risk of heart problems, including death, for
patients with irregular heart rhythms. 	
    	
    NOVARTIS  	
    Novartis announced the termination of its ALTITUDE study with Rasilez/
Tekturna in high-risk patients with diabetes and renal impairment on the
recommendation of the independent Data Monitoring Committee overseeing the
trial.

