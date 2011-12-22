Europe Factors-Stocks set to edge higher early

PARIS, Dec 22 European stock index futures signalled early gains on Thursday, but nagging fears over the euro zone debt crisis, after the European Central Bank's 3-year tender, were seen capping the rebound. At 0710 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.6-0.7 percent. European banks took up nearly 490 billion euros in three-year loans from the ECB on Wednesday, easing credit crunch worries but fuelling fears over the health of financial institutions and the role of the central bank in fighting the crisis. "The euphoria surrounding the ECB's three-year tender quickly dried up, perhaps on the idea that the huge pick up in liquidity will push the ECB further away from doing what the market ultimately wants them to do - print euros," IG Markets dealer Chris Weston said. After surging more than 2 percent following the ECB tender on Wednesday, the blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index's rally petered out, breaking back below its 50-day moving average, before running into strong support around the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rally in late November-early December. Since late October, the index has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern with lower tops and higher bottoms, and could remain stuck in the triangle for a few more sessions before breaking out of it. Chartists said there aren't any clear signals as to which direction the index will take when breaking out of the triangle. "The recent movements are caused by stop-losses loosely placed by operators and not the result of strong conviction," said Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day, warning about the risk of a potential sharp pull-back in the longer term. "The relative strength charts warn of a collapse in January. The relative strengths of the defensive sectors, such as food and energy, are all very overbought, and have hardly any room for improvement in the short-term." Investors were bracing for a raft of U.S. macro data due later on Thursday, including the final third-quarter GDP figure, the University of Michigan final December consumer sentiment index as well as the Conference Board's leading indicators for November. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0711 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,243.72 0.19 % 2.42 NIKKEI 8,395.16 -0.77 % -64.82 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.45 % -2.06 EUR/USD 1.3068 0.18 % 0.0024 USD/JPY 78.06 -0 % 0.0000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.962 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.946 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,610.29 -0.28 % -$4.50 US CRUDE $98.91 0.24 % 0.24 * GLOBAL-Shares, euro ease as bank funding doubts persist * US STOCKS-Oracle sinks Nasdaq; Dow, S&P hold firm * Nikkei slips; ECB move fails to calm Europe debt fears * TREASURIES-Prices fall after average auction, yr-end sales * Euro struggles after ECB tender; more pressure eyed * Gold inches down as Europe debt worries persist * Copper snaps two days of gains on doubts over ECB move  * Brent steady above $107; U.S. stocks, euro zone eyed COMPANY NEWS: SOCIETE GENERALE The French bank said on Wednesday it would overhaul its management team, replacing its chief financial officer and the head of its investment bank as it tries to restore investor confidence after a brutal year. ITALIAN BANKS More than a dozen Italian banks, including top lenders UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, tapped 116 billion euros of new three-year loans offered by the European Central Bank, nearly a quarter of the total, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. DEUTSCHE BOERSE European Commission antitrust officials showed no sign of being swayed by Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext's last-ditch arguments to save their $9 billion merger deal, sources said. This makes it increasingly likely the exchange operators will have to take their campaign directly to the commissioners. EDF, EDISON The French utility, a core shareholder of Italy's Edison, faces a new board meeting called by Edison on Dec. 29 to decide on an action plan for the financing of the company in 2012. AREVA French prosecutors are probing allegations of spying by private investigators looking into the business affairs of the former chief executive of nuclear group Areva and her husband, judicial sources said on Wednesday. SANOFI Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said the French drug maker has withdrawn the application submitted to U.S. health regulators seeking marketing approval for the colon cancer drug being co-developed by the companies.