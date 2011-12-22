版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 22日 星期四 15:23 BJT

Europe Factors-Stocks set to edge higher early

PARIS, Dec 22 European stock index futures signalled early
gains on Thursday, but nagging fears over the euro zone debt crisis, after the
European Central Bank's 3-year tender, were seen capping the rebound.	
   At 0710 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
 and for France's CAC were up 0.6-0.7 percent.	
    European banks took up nearly 490 billion euros in three-year loans from the
ECB on Wednesday, easing credit crunch worries but fuelling fears over the
health of financial institutions and the role of the central bank in fighting
the crisis.	
    "The euphoria surrounding the ECB's three-year tender quickly dried up,
perhaps on the idea that the huge pick up in liquidity will push the ECB further
away from doing what the market ultimately wants them to do - print euros," IG
Markets dealer Chris Weston said.	
    After surging more than 2 percent following the ECB tender on Wednesday, the
blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index's rally petered out, breaking back
below its 50-day moving average, before running into strong support around the
50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rally in late November-early December.	
    Since late October, the index has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern with
lower tops and higher bottoms, and could remain stuck in the triangle for a few
more sessions before breaking out of it. Chartists said there aren't any clear
signals as to which direction the index will take when breaking out of the
triangle.	
    "The recent movements are caused by stop-losses loosely placed by operators
and not the result of strong conviction," said Valerie Gastaldy, head of
Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day, warning about the risk of a
potential sharp pull-back in the longer term.	
    "The relative strength charts warn of a collapse in January. The relative
strengths of the defensive sectors, such as food and energy, are all very
overbought, and have hardly any room for improvement in the short-term."	
    Investors were bracing for a raft of U.S. macro data due later on Thursday,
including the final third-quarter GDP figure, the University of Michigan final
December consumer sentiment index as well as the Conference Board's leading
indicators for November.	
    	
      MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0711 GMT                                 
                                                 LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
      S&P 500                                1,243.72     0.19 %     2.42
      NIKKEI                                 8,395.16    -0.77 %   -64.82
      MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                    -0.45 %    -2.06
      EUR/USD                                  1.3068     0.18 %   0.0024
      USD/JPY                                   78.06       -0 %   0.0000
      10-YR US TSY YLD                          1.962         --    -0.01
      10-YR BUND YLD                            1.946         --     0.01
      SPOT GOLD                             $1,610.29    -0.28 %   -$4.50
      US CRUDE                                 $98.91     0.24 %     0.24
 	
    	
* GLOBAL-Shares, euro ease as bank funding doubts persist      
* US STOCKS-Oracle sinks Nasdaq; Dow, S&P hold firm            
* Nikkei slips; ECB move fails to calm Europe debt fears       
* TREASURIES-Prices fall after average auction, yr-end sales   
* Euro struggles after ECB tender; more pressure eyed          
* Gold inches down as Europe debt worries persist              
* Copper snaps two days of gains on doubts over ECB move       *
Brent steady above $107; U.S. stocks, euro zone eyed       	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    SOCIETE GENERALE  	
    The French bank said on Wednesday it would overhaul its management team,
replacing its chief financial officer and the head of its investment bank as it
tries to restore investor confidence after a brutal year. 	
	
   ITALIAN BANKS  	
   More than a dozen Italian banks, including top lenders UniCredit 
and Intesa Sanpaolo, tapped 116 billion euros of new three-year loans
offered by the European Central Bank, nearly a quarter of the total, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. 	
    	
    DEUTSCHE BOERSE  	
    European Commission antitrust officials showed no sign of being swayed by
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext's last-ditch arguments to save their
$9 billion merger deal, sources said. This makes it increasingly likely the
exchange operators will have to take their campaign directly to the
commissioners. 	
    	
    EDF, EDISON  	
    The French utility, a core shareholder of Italy's Edison, faces a
new board meeting called by Edison on Dec. 29 to decide on an action plan for
the financing of the company in 2012. 	
    	
    AREVA  	
    French prosecutors are probing allegations of spying by private
investigators looking into the business affairs of the former chief executive of
nuclear group Areva and her husband, judicial sources said on Wednesday.
 	
    	
    SANOFI  	
    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said the French drug maker has
withdrawn the application submitted to U.S. health regulators seeking marketing
approval for the colon cancer drug being co-developed by the companies.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐