Europe Factors-Stock index futures signal lower open

PARIS, Dec 28 European stocks were set to open lower on
Wednesday following a lacklustre session on Wall Street, as the market's recent
rally loses steam while investors fret about Iran's threat to stop the flow of
oil through the Strait of Hormuz.
Investors were also cautious ahead of Italy's auction of up to 11.5 billion
euros of short term bills and zero coupon bonds on Wednesday. Demand from
domestic banks was expected to provide a smooth auction, albeit at a high cost.
Italy will face a more difficult task of selling long-term debt on Thursday
where there will be a greater reliance on international investors to buy 8.5
billion euros of debt with maturities of up to 10 years.
By 0714 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.7 percent.
U.S. stocks ended mostly unchanged on Tuesday after better-than-expected
data on consumer confidence, which hit an eight-month high in December, was
offset by data showing U.S. single-family home prices fell slightly more than
expected in October.
Investors were also assessing a bigger-than-expected slump in Japan's
November factory output after Europe's debt crisis and flooding in Thailand hit
major manufacturers.
Brent crude oil steadied above $109 a barrel on Wednesday after rallying
for six straight sessions, supported by Iran's threat to halt oil shipments
through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's first vice-president warned on Tuesday that the flow of oil through
the Strait of Hormuz would be stopped if foreign sanctions were imposed on
Iran's crude exports over its nuclear ambitions.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0717 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,265.43 0.01 % 0.1
NIKKEI 8,423.62 -0.2 % -16.94
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 457.67 -0.88 % -4.04
EUR/USD 1.306 -0.05 % -0.0007
USD/JPY 77.80 -0 % 0.0000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.998 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.922 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,587.59 -0.3 % -$4.70
US CRUDE $101.46 0.12 % 0.12
COMPANY NEWS:
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday that an oil spill offshore Nigeria, the
largest in the oil-producing African nation since 1998, has been contained after
less than 40,000 barrels leaked into the Atlantic.
CARREFOUR
The French retailer, dogged by profit warnings and eroding investor
confidence, said on Tuesday it had sold 97 supermarket properties held by its
real-estate arm to an asset manager for 365 million euros ($476.91 million).
AREVA, ERAMET
The French nuclear group on Tuesday said it was in exclusive negotiations
with France's sovereign wealth fund FSI for the sale of its 26 percent stake in
mining group Eramet.
BNP PARIBAS
The French bank is to announce a partnership in consumer credit with
Russia's top lender Sberbank, a BNP spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
TUI THOMAS COOK
The Germany business head of tourism rival Thomas Cook said bookings
by revenue for the winter half year were "slightly above" the same period a year
earlier, though customer numbers were running 5 percent below that level, Peter
Fankhauser tells the Frankfurter Rundschau on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
The company plans to significantly expand its TV offering Entertain,
Financial Times Deutschland reported on Wednesday, citing the head of the
company's German business, Niek Jan van Damme. Related news
EDF
Italian market regulator Consob has asked Edison's shareholders to
clarify the deal that would see French state power company EDF tighten its grip
on Italy's No 2 utility by buying off a group of shareholders who had opposed
its offer.
BANCO POPOLARE
The bank said on Tuesday it had completed the merger of its separate units
based in the northern Italian cities of Verona, Novara, Lodi, Cremona, Crema and
on the north west coast around Pisa.
IMPREGILO, FONDIARIA-SAI
Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI and its quoted unit Milano Assicurazioni
signed on Tuesday the sale of their combined 33 percent in IGLI, the
main owner of Italian constructor Impregilo, to Argo Finanziaria, the
holding of Italian builder Gavio, the companies said in a joint statement on
Tuesday, confirming earlier reports. The deal values each Impregilo share at
3.65 euros.