Europe Factors-Stock index futures signal lower open

PARIS, Dec 28 European stocks were set to open lower on Wednesday following a lacklustre session on Wall Street, as the market's recent rally loses steam while investors fret about Iran's threat to stop the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. Investors were also cautious ahead of Italy's auction of up to 11.5 billion euros of short term bills and zero coupon bonds on Wednesday. Demand from domestic banks was expected to provide a smooth auction, albeit at a high cost. Italy will face a more difficult task of selling long-term debt on Thursday where there will be a greater reliance on international investors to buy 8.5 billion euros of debt with maturities of up to 10 years. By 0714 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.7 percent. U.S. stocks ended mostly unchanged on Tuesday after better-than-expected data on consumer confidence, which hit an eight-month high in December, was offset by data showing U.S. single-family home prices fell slightly more than expected in October. Investors were also assessing a bigger-than-expected slump in Japan's November factory output after Europe's debt crisis and flooding in Thailand hit major manufacturers. Brent crude oil steadied above $109 a barrel on Wednesday after rallying for six straight sessions, supported by Iran's threat to halt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's first vice-president warned on Tuesday that the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz would be stopped if foreign sanctions were imposed on Iran's crude exports over its nuclear ambitions. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0717 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,265.43 0.01 % 0.1 NIKKEI 8,423.62 -0.2 % -16.94 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 457.67 -0.88 % -4.04 EUR/USD 1.306 -0.05 % -0.0007 USD/JPY 77.80 -0 % 0.0000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.998 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.922 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,587.59 -0.3 % -$4.70 US CRUDE $101.46 0.12 % 0.12 * GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip in thin trade, oil firm on Iran * US STOCKS-Wall St finishes mostly flat in thin trade * Nikkei dips in thin trade ahead of Italian bond sale * FOREX-Euro subdued in year-end trade, Italy bond sale eyed * TREASURIES-Yields inch down, Italian auction awaited * Brent crude steadies above $109, Iran threat supports * PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as growth concerns weigh * METALS-London copper falls as U.S. housing prices sag COMPANY NEWS: ROYAL DUTCH SHELL Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday that an oil spill offshore Nigeria, the largest in the oil-producing African nation since 1998, has been contained after less than 40,000 barrels leaked into the Atlantic. CARREFOUR The French retailer, dogged by profit warnings and eroding investor confidence, said on Tuesday it had sold 97 supermarket properties held by its real-estate arm to an asset manager for 365 million euros ($476.91 million). AREVA, ERAMET The French nuclear group on Tuesday said it was in exclusive negotiations with France's sovereign wealth fund FSI for the sale of its 26 percent stake in mining group Eramet. BNP PARIBAS The French bank is to announce a partnership in consumer credit with Russia's top lender Sberbank, a BNP spokeswoman said on Tuesday. TUI THOMAS COOK The Germany business head of tourism rival Thomas Cook said bookings by revenue for the winter half year were "slightly above" the same period a year earlier, though customer numbers were running 5 percent below that level, Peter Fankhauser tells the Frankfurter Rundschau on Wednesday. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM The company plans to significantly expand its TV offering Entertain, Financial Times Deutschland reported on Wednesday, citing the head of the company's German business, Niek Jan van Damme. Related news EDF Italian market regulator Consob has asked Edison's shareholders to clarify the deal that would see French state power company EDF tighten its grip on Italy's No 2 utility by buying off a group of shareholders who had opposed its offer. BANCO POPOLARE The bank said on Tuesday it had completed the merger of its separate units based in the northern Italian cities of Verona, Novara, Lodi, Cremona, Crema and on the north west coast around Pisa. IMPREGILO, FONDIARIA-SAI Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI and its quoted unit Milano Assicurazioni signed on Tuesday the sale of their combined 33 percent in IGLI, the main owner of Italian constructor Impregilo, to Argo Finanziaria, the holding of Italian builder Gavio, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday, confirming earlier reports. The deal values each Impregilo share at 3.65 euros.