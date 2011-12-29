版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 29日 星期四 15:26 BJT

Europe Factors-Shares set to rise ahead of Italian debt sale

PARIS, Dec 29 European stock index futures point to a
higher open on Thursday, with stocks set to reverse some of the previous
session's losses and revive their year-end rally ahead of a key bond auction in
Italy.	
   By 0721 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for  Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.7 percent.	
    Italy plans to sell up to 8.5 billion euros of bonds, including new tranches
of its three-year and 10-year benchmarks, in its first long-term debt sale since
ECB's huge three-year funding operation last week.	
    Italian bond yields are expected to retreat from recent record highs at the
auction, which would signal the ECB move has managed to ease market pressure,
but analysts doubted whether the ECB measures and domestic progress on reform
would be enough to see Italy smoothly over its refinancing hurdles from January
to April, when some 91 billion euros of its bonds come due. 	
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index dropped 1.5
percent on Wednesday, halting its year-end rally and breaking below its 50-day
moving average, sending a bearish technical signal.	
    The drop in euro zone equities mirrored a sharp fall in the euro currency
, which hit a near one-year low against the dollar, hurt by fresh concerns
over the region's debt crisis as well as last-minute adjustments to hedging
strategies, IG Markets dealer Chris Weston said.	
    "Whilst most of the moves in the euro have been attributed to the ever
ballooning balance sheet of the ECB, yesterday was the last day of the year for
U.S. corporates to hedge before year-end given the time needed for settlement,
so the strength in the U.S. dollar and subsequent weakness in the British pound
and the euro would have largely been influenced by that."	
    Despite the recent massive liquidity injection by the European Central Bank,
banks still appear to distrust each other and prefer to deposit their money at
the ECB's overnight facility than lend to each other. Latest figures show banks
deposited 452 billion euros ($591 billion) at the central bank. Emergency
overnight borrowing also remained high at above 6 billion euros.	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0711 GMT                             
                                             LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
    S&P 500                              1,249.64  -1.25 %    -15.79
    NIKKEI                               8,398.89  -0.29 %    -24.73
    MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        457.68  -0.25 %     -1.14
    EUR/USD                                1.2939   0.02 %    0.0003
    USD/JPY                                 77.69  -0.31 %   -0.2400
    10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.928       --      0.01
    10-YR BUND YLD                          1.896       --     -0.01
    SPOT GOLD                           $1,548.81  -0.41 %    -$6.38
    US CRUDE                               $99.36      0 %      0.00
 	
    	
    Wall St ends 5-day rally on renewed euro-zone concerns    	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks inch lower, euro extends drop 	
    Nikkei falls, market tense ahead of Italian bond sale     	
    FOREX-Euro hits 10-year low vs yen, stops add to losses   	
    Gold wallows near 3-month low; Italy bond sale eyed       	
    Copper drops as firm dollar weighs; Italy bond sale eyed  	
    Brent oil steadies above $107, dollar weighs              	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    PETROPLUS  	
    France's government on Wednesday offered embattled Swiss refiner Petroplus
help in its talk with lenders as the firm neared a stoppage of its plants in
five European countries due to a lack of crude while an angry trade union called
for their nationalisation.	
    	
    EDF 	
    Italy market regulator Consob is unlikely to call on the French
state-controlled power company to offer minority shareholders in Edison a higher
price than the one it offered core Italian investors to win control of Italy's
No.2 utility, market operators said on Wednesday.	
    	
    RWE  	
    The utility generated more power from lignite this year than in 2010 and
margins from carbon emissions rights have improved, which could help soften the
blow from Germany's move to exit nuclear power, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing
company sources.	
    	
    INTESA SANPAOLO  	
    Investment banking in Italy will see selective mergers and acquisitions,
bank capital hikes and a pick-up in corporate bonds in 2012, after slower
activity in the last six months, the head of investment banking at Intesa's unit
Banca IMI said in an interview. 	
    	
    ATLANTIA  	
    Italy's government is considering a toll-road fee increase of 1.8 percent
from January, a government source said on Wednesday. 	
    	
    BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA  	
    The bank has signed a definitive contract for the sale of its mutual fund
business run under the Optima brand to the cooperative bank-owned Arca SGR, it
said on Wednesday without giving a price. 	
	
    CARMAKERS  	
    South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor aims to boost its market
share in Europe to 5 percent by 2015 from 3 percent now, the South Korean
carmaker's deputy European chief Allan Rushforth told a German newspaper.
 	
    	
    CONTINENTAL AG  	
   The automotive supplier expects business to remain strong through the end of
the first quarter, bolstered by demand in the United States and in Asia, its
chief executive told a German newspaper.

