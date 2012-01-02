Europe Factors-Shares seen lower as growth worries weigh

LONDON, Jan 2 European shares were set to fall on Monday
in the first trading day of the year after making their biggest yearly fall
since 2008, as global growth worries hit investor sentiment with Chinese
purchasing managers' index (PMI) data suggesting factories in the world's second
largest economy were struggling.
Trading is expected to be light, with the UK market closed for a bank
holiday and many other markets such as the United States remaining shut.
By 0717 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.4 percent.
China's purchasing managers' index (PMI) indicated a slight expansion in
business activity and suggested the word's second-largest economy may need fresh
policy support to counter a slowdown in growth.
Later investors will eye euro zone purchasing managers' indices for
December as the first new year gauge of the euro zone's economic malaise.
Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of the introduction of euro notes and
coins and with no end in sight to the euro zone debt crisis, policymakers urged
governments in the region to follow a tough savings course in 2012 to overcome
the debt crisis.
European shares recorded their biggest annual drop since 2008 on Friday for
the last day of the trading year, with banks the worst performers due to their
exposure to the euro zone debt crisis.
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,257.60 -0.43 % -5.42
NIKKEI 8,455.35 0.67 % 56.46
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.41 % -1.89
EUR/USD 1.2939 0.01 % 0.0001
USD/JPY 76.93 0 % 0.0000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.876 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.824 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,560.09 -0.56 % -$8.75
US CRUDE $98.83 -0.82 % -0.82
* Wall St back at Square One, with S&P flat in 2011
* Oil ends 2011 up 13 percent, third year of gains
* Gold's 10 pct gain in '11 extends run to 11th year
* Copper posts 1st annual fall in 3 years
* Euro hits 10-yr low vs yen, more trouble seen in 2012
COMPANIES
INTESA SANPAOLO
Industry Minister and former Chief Executive Corrado Passera confirmed in a
letter to Il Corriere della Sera on Saturday he had sold all his shares in the
bank to defuse any concerns about a conflict of interests given his current
public role. The minister also said in a post scriptum to the letter that he
would not mind being paid in government bonds.
UNICREDIT
The bank has fully reopened its representative office in Libya as it looks
to reinforce cooperation with the country after the war, it said in a statement
on Friday. Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni told Il Messaggero on Saturday he
expected positive results from ECB's liquidity boost and said he was confident
Italy's planned reforms in the early months of 2012 will help Italy exit a
recession soon.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The board of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI will meet on Jan 12 to
appoint a new general manager, the bank said on Saturday, in what could become a
major management shake-up at Italy's third-biggest lender.
The bank said on Friday it had received request for converting around 289
million euros of FRESH convertible notes, at a price of 2.12 euros per share. As
a result, the bank's capital rose to 6.73 billion euros from 6.65 billion euros.
DAIMLER
Daimler aims to produce nearly 1 million Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Germany
this year, Automotive News Europe said on Sunday, citing internal documents it
had obtained.
Separately, Daimler's finance chief told Euro am Sonntag on Sunday that the
company was on track to meet its targets for operating profit and sales for
2011.
E.ON
The German utility will shortly make a move toward planned expansion into
new markets outside Europe, Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen told a German
newspaper.
MERCK KGAA
Consumer demand for liquid crystal displays has weakened as expected, but
there is no serious slump, the company's finance chief Matthias Zachert told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE
A group of investment funds is seeking nearly 2 billion euros ($2.60
billion) in compensation from Porsche Automobil Holding SE for losses incurred
in a "short squeeze" as Porsche attempted to take over larger rival Volkswagen
in 2008.
Separately, Porsche wants its vehicle sales to increase faster than the 6.5
percent growth forecast for the global passenger car market in 2012, marketing
director Bernhard Maier said in an interview with Automotive News Europe.
STADA
The generic drugmaker said on Sunday the price it would pay for the rights
to market a range of products in Eastern Europe and the Middle East has been
reduced to around 152 million euros from around 360 million euros.