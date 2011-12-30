版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 30日 星期五 15:23 BJT

Europe Factors-Stocks seen up; set to post big 2011 loss

PARIS, Dec 30 European stocks were set to rise on Friday
for the last session of a dismal year during which a number of euro zone banking
stocks lost half of their value as investors, spooked by the region's spiralling
debt crisis, sought refuge in safe havens such as Bunds.	
    By 0715 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were up 0.6-1.0 percent.	
    U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, moving the S&P 500 back in positive
territory for 2011 ahead of the last trading day of the year, on more positive
signals on the U.S. economy.	
    However, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has
strongly underperformed the U.S. market. The benchmark index, home of
bellwethers such as Sanofi, Telefonica and Daimler
, is set to record a loss of 18 percent on the year, hammered by fears
of massive state defaults and write-downs.	
    "With the European debt crisis still outpacing policy maker's ability to
curtail it and uncertainty over how China's slowdown will land, downside risks
are already lining up for 2012," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria said.	
    The euro currency, a barometre of investor sentiment about the
troubled region, was set to end the rocky year on a downbeat note with an
overnight break below crucial support levels boding ill for 2012.	
    Despite cheap equity valuation levels, investors have been reluctant to buy
European stocks ahead of crucial tests in the bond market in first quarter of
2012. According to the European Central Bank, some 230 billion euros of bank
bonds and 250 to 300 billion in government bonds are falling due during the
quarter.	
    At an auction on Thursday, Italy's borrowing costs fell from recent record
highs but cautious investors still demanded a near 7 percent yield to buy
10-year debt, a level seen unsustainable over time for the euro zone's
third-largest economy. 	
    Germany's 10-year bond yields were set to post their biggest annual drop
since at least 1990, down almost 40 percent in 2011.	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0713 GMT                             
                                             LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
    S&P 500                              1,263.02   1.07 %     13.38
    NIKKEI                               8,455.35   0.67 %     56.46
    MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        458.24  -0.01 %     -0.05
    EUR/USD                                1.2945  -0.11 %   -0.0014
    USD/JPY                                 77.53  -0.09 %   -0.0700
    10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.918       --      0.02
    10-YR BUND YLD                          1.856       --     -0.01
    SPOT GOLD                           $1,559.19   0.89 %    $13.79
    US CRUDE                               $99.90   0.25 %      0.25
 	
    Asian stocks edge up but poised for 2011 loss          	
    Wall St rises, on track for slim gains in 2011         	
    Nikkei set for double-digit loss in 2011               	
    Euro set to end year on sour note; more pain ahead     	
    Brent oil set to end yr up 14 pct, record high average 	
    Gold heads into new year with final quarter loss       	
    Copper heads for first drop in 3 years on demand fears 	
	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    UNICREDIT  	
    Italian banking foundation Cariverona said on Thursday it would subscribe to
a 3.51 percent share of UniCredit's planned 7.5 billion euro rights issue.
 	
    	
    ENI  	
    Libya told Eni it would review deals signed during former leader Muammar
Gaddafi's rule, adding Eni must help rebuild cities damaged by a civil war. An
Eni spokeswoman said the review regarded 2 social sustainability
accords. 	
    	
    LAGARDERE  	
    Qatar Holding has raised its stake in Lagardere to over 10
percent, making the Gulf state the largest shareholder in the struggling French
media-to-aerospace conglomerate. 	
        	
    SOCIETE GENERALE  	
    The Trust Company of the West Group Inc and star bond investor Jeffrey
Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital on Thursday said they had settled all claims
between them, ending a long-running legal saga. TCW is a unit of French bank
Societe Generale.  	
    Separately, the French bank's Chinese fund venture will temporarily suspend
participation in initial public offerings in the country, a rare move by an
institutional investor that highlights the recent high pricing of many mainland
IPOs. 	
    	
    EDF  	
    The price agreed by EDF and Italian investors to give the French utility
full management control of Italy's No. 2 utility, Edison, was the result of
talks and in line with the average market price of the last 12 months, the
companies said on Thursday. 	
    	
    DEUTSCHE TELEKOM  	
    Deutsche Telekom and a Hungarian unit will pay more than $95 million to
settle U.S. criminal and civil probes into the bribery of government officials
in Macedonia and Montenegro.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐