Europe Factors-Shares seen higher, commods in focus

LONDON, Jan 3 European shares were expected to open higher
on Tuesday, with commodity stocks seen in focus after better-than-expected
Chinese manufacturing data boosted investor hopes there will be higher demand
for metal and oil goods.    	
    The heavily commodity weighted Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to
benefit the most from the positive Chinese purchasing managers' index after
Monday's holiday closure, playing catch up to the previous session gains in
Europe. 	
    Investors will closely watch the ISM Manufacturing PMI data in the United
States next for further signs of recovery in the world's biggest economy, with
economists in a Reuters survey expecting a reading of 53.2 versus 52.7 in
November.	
    "Continuing on the Manufacturing PMI theme, markets may continue to gain
ahead of today's US ISM Manufacturing PMI which is also expected to show a
rise," Jonathan Sudaria, Night Dealer at London Capital Group.	
    By 0723 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
 and for France's CAC were up 0.3 to 1.2 percent.	
    On Monday, European stocks hit a two-month high in their first session of
the year in low volume, with many away due to the Christmas break.	
    But traders have warned that gains are unlikely to last, Italian bond yields
remain close to 7 percent - a level deemed unsustainable - and policymakers have
yet to come up with a solution to the euro zone debt crisis.	
    New rules to enforce budget discipline across the European Union are likely
to take centre stage on Jan. 9 when Nicolas Sarkozy is to meet German Chancellor
Angela Merkel in Berlin. 	
    "The European debt crisis still hovers over the markets shoulder," Sudaria
said.	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index made its worst annual drop since 2008 in
2011 as worries about the region's debt crisis and fears of a global economic
slowdown knocked investors appetite for risk.
    	
    Markets snapshot:	
   	
    	
                                   LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                       1,257.60    -0.43 %     -5.42
 NIKKEI                        8,455.35     0.67 %     56.46
 MSCI ASIA       <.MIASJ0000P               1.98 %      9.08
 EX-JP           US>                                
 EUR/USD                         1.3001     0.53 %    0.0069
 USD/JPY                          76.75    -0.14 %   -0.1100
 10-YR US TSY                     1.876         --      0.00
 YLD                                                
 10-YR BUND YLD                   1.926         --      0.03
 SPOT GOLD                     $1,587.4      1.4 %    $21.99
                                      0             
 US CRUDE                       $100.76     1.95 %      1.93
 	
 	
    * GLOBAL -Asian shares rise; Oil spikes on Iran tension   	
    * METALS-Copper rises after China's manufacturing expands 	
    * Brent crude up above $108 on China, Iran                	
    * Gold, silver rally as new year rekindles risk appetite  	
    * FOREX-Euro edges up vs dollar, but seen vulnerable      	
    	
    COMPANIES	
    	
    BP     	
    BP called on its contractor Halliburton on Monday to pay all costs	
and expenses the oil major incurred to clean up the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil	
spill, according to a court filing by BP's lead trial attorney.    	
	
    LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 	
    American shareholders are suing Britain's Lloyds Banking Group and the
bank's former executives, saying they were misled over its rescue of fellow
lender HBOS in the depths of the financial crisis in 2008. 	
	
    STANDARD CHARTERED 	
    Peter Sands, chief executive of the Asia-focused bank, told the Sunday
Telegraph newspaper in an interview, that he sees a growing likelihood of one or
more countries leaving the euro zone, adding political leaders have yet to offer
a meaningful solution to the bloc's debt crisis. 	
	
    AFREN 	
    The energy exploration said on Monday that production at its Ebok field,
offshore Nigeria, had reached around 40,000 barrels per day (bpd), taking its
end-2011 net output to some 55,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd),
ahead of target. 	
    	
    LVMH, PERNOD RICARD, LANSON-BCC, LAURENT
PERRIER, VRANKEN 	
    French champagne sales managed to weather the economic crisis in 2011,
expecting to show 3.5 percent growth thanks to exports to the United States and
emerging countries, but a slowdown is in sight, the champagne trade association
said. 	
    	
    RENAULT 	
    Fuel-efficient cars and a slew of new SUV models will be unveiled at India's
Auto Expo later this week as global carmakers continue to rev up their activity
in one of the world's few growth engines despite a recent slowdown in sales.
 	
    	
    PETROPLUS 	
    Royal Dutch Shell is closely watching developments at European oil
refiner Petroplus, which is closing three of its refineries after running out of
money for crude supplies since bankers froze its credit lines abruptly last
week.	
    Workers at the French Petit Couronne refinery owned by Petroplus will meet
union representatives from nearby refineries on Wednesday to decide whether to
call for strike action after the Swiss refiner announced temporary shutdowns at
three plants, a union official said.	
    	
    FIAT 	
    New car sales in Italy shrank by 15.3 percent in December from a year
earlier, and sales dropped 11 percent overall last year, transport ministry data
showed on Monday, adding to a gloomy picture for the European car market.
 	
    	
    LUFTHANSA 	
    Lufthansa told passengers on Monday to brace for higher ticket prices as it
refuses to shoulder the costs of a carbon trading scheme at the centre of a
brewing trade spat. 	
	
    BMW 	
    BMW sees itself as well prepared for any downturn resulting from the euro
debt crisis. "Our factories are very flexible and can dampen much of the effect
through working time accounts," Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner told
the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "We can deal with a crisis like that of 2008
relatively well thanks to our flexibility," he added.  	
	
	
    PREMAFIN 	
    Shares in the holding which controls Italy's largest motor insurer
Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI, posted another strong rise on Monday on speculation about
possible new investors and talk of a merger with insurer Unipol UNPI.MI to boost
capital.

